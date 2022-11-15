Read full article on original website
Related
Stay in Gorgeous Kentucky Cabin with Breathtaking Lake Views For Every Season [PHOTOS]
One of my favorite things to do is scroll through vacation him sites like Verbo and Airbnb and look at some incredible, one-of-a-kind homes from around the world. When I can find something that looks like it should be in a Hallmark Christmas movie, my interest is peaked. When I find out it's located in Kentucky, I'm there.
lanereport.com
See Somerset Tourism receives two Traverse Awards
The last four years have been marked with scores of new experiences in Somerset, with the addition of festivals and events celebrating food, music and art. Two of those experiences — Moonlight Festival, the community’s signature fall event, and the #seemyset Art Market, an open-air market created to celebrate tourism at home – were selected as bronze-level winners in the experience development category last week at the 2022 Kentucky Travel Industry Association (KTIA) Traverse Awards for Excellence.
fox56news.com
Anderson County shelter gifted 3,000 lbs. of dog food, Madison shelter in need
BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) — In an update to a story we recently brought you regarding the burglary of dog food from a local shelter, there has been some good news. According to Anderson County Animal Care and Control, they wanted to extend a thank you to the community for caring and supporting the shelter, where a whopping 3,000 pounds of dog food has been donated.
fox56news.com
Nicholasville couple trades the battlefield for a landscaping business
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Nicholasville couple started Bladez of the Bluegrass one year ago. It’s a veteran-owned and operated landscaping service. Geoff and Branda Blanks both served in the United States Army for more than two decades. For most soldiers, they noticed acknowledging difficulties was intimidating, so while stationed at Fort Hunter Liggett in California, it was their duty to watch for any signs of suicide.
wymt.com
Pulaski County fire department taking donations after family loses everything to house fire
MOUNT VICTORY, Ky. (WYMT) - One fire department in Pulaski County is taking up donations after one of their brothers and his family lost everything in a house fire Friday evening. In a post to the department’s Facebook page, a tree fell on the home of Josh and Crystal Mullins...
wymt.com
Corbin High School closed Wednesday due to electrical fire
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a fire at Corbin High School. Firefighters said they were called to the high school because of smoke in a mechanical room below the cafeteria. Officials said they found a small electrical fire in a water heater unit. They were able...
WKYT 27
Road reopens after serious Nicholasville crash
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Road is back open in Nicholasville after a serious crash. According to a Facebook post by the Nicholasville Police Department, US 27 near Elizabeth Drive was shut down around 8:15 p.m. Monday. Police say a reconstruction team was investigating. They did not say how many...
Whitley County teen still missing 1 year later
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Kaeleigh Havard, now 17, has been missing since Nov. 14, 2021, from her Williamsburg home.
wymt.com
$1,000 reward offered for information about suspects in Laurel County burglary
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find two suspects they believe are involved in a recent burglary. Deputies say the incident happened recently at a home off Oak Church Road near London. We’re told Josh Shelby and Mallory Saylor-Lively are accused...
Fatal collision in Pulaski County
The Kentucky State Police, London Post is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on West KY Highway 635 in the Science Hill area of Pulaski County.
wymt.com
At least one dead in Southern Ky. crash, troopers say
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Pulaski County on Monday. Trooper Scottie Pennington said one person is dead after a two vehicle crash on KY 635. He said the crash was close to the Pulaski/Casey County line. We are expecting more information...
KSP: Escaped inmate on the run in Madison County
UPDATE: Ricky Slone was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police. Read more about that here. RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — A man wanted by the Kentucky State Police is on the lam, authorities tell us. KSP believes Madison County Jail inmate Ricky Slone disappeared Tuesday morning while on work detail. We’re told the Richmond man was last seen […]
WKYT 27
Whitley County man charged with murder in Old Louisville multi-vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man from Whitley County, Ky. has been charged in connection to a multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville that killed one person and injured two others on Thursday night. Alvaro Manriquez, 23, has been charged with murder, assault, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and no...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warning folks about new phone scam involving their office
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office are warning the public about a new phone scam that is a new take on an old tactic. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page the caller claims they are a police officer, sometimes giving the name Detective Sellers or Sergeant Gibson. We are told neither are employees of their office.
fox56news.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Madison County collision
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. Initial investigations showed a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Lexington was driving north on KY...
wymt.com
22 people arrested during “Operation Octoberfest 2022”
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 22 people were recently arrested in Laurel County. Now, they are facing various drug charges. The drug roundup was labeled “Operation Octoberfest 2022″ by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. You can find the list of people arrested below:. 35-year-old Terry L. Roark.
harrodsburgherald.com
Despite Neighbors’ Opposition, Planning And Zoning Approves Cell Tower
Despite hearing a lot of static from some of the neighbors, the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Planning And Zoning Commission approved the construction of a cell phone tower on Kennedy Bridge Road. At last week’s meeting, the planning and zoning commission held a public hearing on an application submitted by WC22-01 CellCo....
WKYT 27
Body found in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A dead body was discovered in Clay County on Saturday. Manchester Police Dispatchers were able to confirm with WYMT that a body was found near Paw Paw. They were not able to confirm any other details at this time. We will update this story when...
q95fm.net
Officials Ask For Assistance In Locating Missing Teen
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. 16-year-old Shaun Gibson is described as a white male, standing 5’8” tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown, above-ear-length hair. He could potentially be wearing a navy sweater, tan pants, and white air force one shoes.
wnky.com
KSP investigating fatal accident in Pulaski County
SOMERSET, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police says one person died in a crash earlier this week in Pulaski County. KSP says the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. Monday morning on West Kentucky Highway 635 in the Since Hill area. Police say an investigation shows Fred Haste Jr., 66,...
WBKR
Owensboro, KY
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0