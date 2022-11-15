ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nancy, KY

Comments / 0

Related
lanereport.com

See Somerset Tourism receives two Traverse Awards

The last four years have been marked with scores of new experiences in Somerset, with the addition of festivals and events celebrating food, music and art. Two of those experiences — Moonlight Festival, the community’s signature fall event, and the #seemyset Art Market, an open-air market created to celebrate tourism at home – were selected as bronze-level winners in the experience development category last week at the 2022 Kentucky Travel Industry Association (KTIA) Traverse Awards for Excellence.
SOMERSET, KY
fox56news.com

Anderson County shelter gifted 3,000 lbs. of dog food, Madison shelter in need

BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) — In an update to a story we recently brought you regarding the burglary of dog food from a local shelter, there has been some good news. According to Anderson County Animal Care and Control, they wanted to extend a thank you to the community for caring and supporting the shelter, where a whopping 3,000 pounds of dog food has been donated.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Nicholasville couple trades the battlefield for a landscaping business

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Nicholasville couple started Bladez of the Bluegrass one year ago. It’s a veteran-owned and operated landscaping service. Geoff and Branda Blanks both served in the United States Army for more than two decades. For most soldiers, they noticed acknowledging difficulties was intimidating, so while stationed at Fort Hunter Liggett in California, it was their duty to watch for any signs of suicide.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Corbin High School closed Wednesday due to electrical fire

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a fire at Corbin High School. Firefighters said they were called to the high school because of smoke in a mechanical room below the cafeteria. Officials said they found a small electrical fire in a water heater unit. They were able...
CORBIN, KY
WKYT 27

Road reopens after serious Nicholasville crash

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Road is back open in Nicholasville after a serious crash. According to a Facebook post by the Nicholasville Police Department, US 27 near Elizabeth Drive was shut down around 8:15 p.m. Monday. Police say a reconstruction team was investigating. They did not say how many...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
wymt.com

At least one dead in Southern Ky. crash, troopers say

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Pulaski County on Monday. Trooper Scottie Pennington said one person is dead after a two vehicle crash on KY 635. He said the crash was close to the Pulaski/Casey County line. We are expecting more information...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

KSP: Escaped inmate on the run in Madison County

UPDATE: Ricky Slone was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police. Read more about that here. RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — A man wanted by the Kentucky State Police is on the lam, authorities tell us. KSP believes Madison County Jail inmate Ricky Slone disappeared Tuesday morning while on work detail. We’re told the Richmond man was last seen […]
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warning folks about new phone scam involving their office

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office are warning the public about a new phone scam that is a new take on an old tactic. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page the caller claims they are a police officer, sometimes giving the name Detective Sellers or Sergeant Gibson. We are told neither are employees of their office.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Madison County collision

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. Initial investigations showed a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Lexington was driving north on KY...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

22 people arrested during “Operation Octoberfest 2022”

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 22 people were recently arrested in Laurel County. Now, they are facing various drug charges. The drug roundup was labeled “Operation Octoberfest 2022″ by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. You can find the list of people arrested below:. 35-year-old Terry L. Roark.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Despite Neighbors’ Opposition, Planning And Zoning Approves Cell Tower

Despite hearing a lot of static from some of the neighbors, the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Planning And Zoning Commission approved the construction of a cell phone tower on Kennedy Bridge Road. At last week’s meeting, the planning and zoning commission held a public hearing on an application submitted by WC22-01 CellCo....
HARRODSBURG, KY
WKYT 27

Body found in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A dead body was discovered in Clay County on Saturday. Manchester Police Dispatchers were able to confirm with WYMT that a body was found near Paw Paw. They were not able to confirm any other details at this time. We will update this story when...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Officials Ask For Assistance In Locating Missing Teen

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. 16-year-old Shaun Gibson is described as a white male, standing 5’8” tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown, above-ear-length hair. He could potentially be wearing a navy sweater, tan pants, and white air force one shoes.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

KSP investigating fatal accident in Pulaski County

SOMERSET, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police says one person died in a crash earlier this week in Pulaski County. KSP says the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. Monday morning on West Kentucky Highway 635 in the Since Hill area. Police say an investigation shows Fred Haste Jr., 66,...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WBKR

WBKR

Owensboro, KY
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy