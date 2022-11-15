ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona’s anti-immigrant fervor is finally being doused

In 2006, more than 70% of Arizona voters helped pass a ballot measure that denied state benefits to undocumented immigrants. That mean-spirited ban included a stipulation that undocumented students could not receive an in-state tuition discount or state-sponsored scholarships to the state’s public universities as their documented counterparts could.
ARIZONA STATE
Georgia officials sued over Saturday poll closure in Senate runoff

UPDATE (Nov. 18, 2022, 5:38 p.m. ET): A Fulton County superior court judge on Friday said Georgia can hold early voting on the Saturday following the Thanksgiving holiday. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., the Georgia Democratic Party and the National Democratic Senatorial Committee are suing the state of Georgia over the closure of polls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, ahead of the state’s Dec. 6 Senate runoff.
GEORGIA STATE
Meet the Connecticut Dem who won his race by a single vote

High school teacher Chris Poulos, who won his Connecticut state house race by just one vote, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how knocking on 5,300 doors and talking to voters inspired him. Sen. Chris Murphy, who previously held the seat and campaigned with Poulos, says: “When you meet him, you realize why he did so well.”Nov. 17, 2022.
CONNECTICUT STATE

