MSNBC
Arizona’s anti-immigrant fervor is finally being doused
In 2006, more than 70% of Arizona voters helped pass a ballot measure that denied state benefits to undocumented immigrants. That mean-spirited ban included a stipulation that undocumented students could not receive an in-state tuition discount or state-sponsored scholarships to the state’s public universities as their documented counterparts could.
Georgia officials sued over Saturday poll closure in Senate runoff
UPDATE (Nov. 18, 2022, 5:38 p.m. ET): A Fulton County superior court judge on Friday said Georgia can hold early voting on the Saturday following the Thanksgiving holiday. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., the Georgia Democratic Party and the National Democratic Senatorial Committee are suing the state of Georgia over the closure of polls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, ahead of the state’s Dec. 6 Senate runoff.
We must push back against authoritarians, says Arizona's secretary of state-elect
Arizona's Democratic Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes joins Morning Joe to discuss the outcome of the midterm elections.Nov. 17, 2022.
GOP Redistricting is Undermining Democracy in State Legislatures
Despite stinging statewide defeats in 2018, 2020, and 2022, Republicans are still calling the shots in Wisconsin — all because of GOP redistricting, which is undermining democracy. Ben Wikler, chair of the Wisconsin Democratic Party, joins Mehdi to discuss.Nov. 18, 2022.
Meet the Connecticut Dem who won his race by a single vote
High school teacher Chris Poulos, who won his Connecticut state house race by just one vote, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how knocking on 5,300 doors and talking to voters inspired him. Sen. Chris Murphy, who previously held the seat and campaigned with Poulos, says: “When you meet him, you realize why he did so well.”Nov. 17, 2022.
Herschel Walker discusses vampire movie during campaign speech
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker recounted a story about watching a film about vampires and werewolves during a stump speech in McDonough, Georgia, on Wednesday. The Morning Joe panel discusses Walker's appearance.Nov. 17, 2022.
GOP worries Trump's 2024 presidential run could cost them GA Senate seat
Alex is joined by Kendra Cotton, CEO of the New Georgia Project Action Fund, to discuss the upcoming Georgia Senate runoff. Nov. 18, 2022.
Buffalo battered by 6 feet of snow as Hochul activates National Guard to clean up
Intense snowfall overnight left more than six feet of snow in the Buffalo, New York area, causing Governor Kathy Hochul to activate 70 National Guard members to help clean up the hardest hit parts of the city. NBC News' Marissa Parra recaps the clean-up and emergency relief efforts. Nov. 19, 2022.
