Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Startup founders go to war with UK government over its moves to appoint bank into key ecosystem role
As we covered previously, Tech Nation — a “QUANGO“’ which has for many years been charged with the task of being the U.K.’s government-backed “startup champion” — had been bidding for a continuing £12 million contract, starting from March 2023. But this was put out to tender by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and, sources allege, the contract was poised to be granted to banking giant Barclays Bank for the sole operation of the role. The move was branded “insane” and “mad” by some key U.K. industry players TechCrunch spoke to.
TechCrunch
The dilemma of Chinese startups going global
That turned out to be just the beginning of a trend in my interaction with Chinese startups that are expanding abroad. “We don’t want to be seen as Chinese,” many of them tell me. My attitude has over time gone from disappointment at companies’ lack of respect for journalistic independence to a growing concern that my portrayal of them might unfairly prejudice their growth. By putting the Chinese label on them, these firms might lose business partners, get stricter oversight by app stores and receive more scrutiny from local regulators.
CP Capital US Appoints Kristi Nootens as Co-Head
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- CP Capital, a highly disciplined U.S. real estate manager specializing in multifamily investments, today announced the appointment of Kristi Nootens as Co-Head. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005273/en/ CP Capital Co-Head Kristi Nootens (Photo: Business Wire)
woodworkingnetwork.com
Canadian cabinet company plans $45 million investment to automate factories
SAINT-ANACLET-DE-LESSARD, Q.C. -- Groupe Miralis plans to invest $45 million for the start-up of two new high-automation manufacturing furniture plants, one in Saint-Anaclet-de-Lessard (near Rimouski) and another in Québec City. The Lower Saint-Laurent region-based company produces durable, high-quality kitchen cabinet manufacturing. With these major investments, Miralis hopes to not...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Op-Ed: Opportunities Await Investors in the Tech Sector. Here Is a Corner That's Ripe for Growth
As we see valuations soften in many parts of the market today, it can feel like an uncertain time for investors, especially in technology. However, on close examination, investing specifically in enterprise software will continue to be one of the best uses of capital anywhere in the financial and technology markets. The current environment will likely continue to create opportunities, the same way past dislocations have done. Several factors play into this scenario.
Ghana picks Lazard, GSA, Hogan Lovells as advisers for debt talks -sources
LONDON (Reuters) - Ghana picked financial advisers Lazard and Global Sovereign Advisory (GSA) as it prepares for a rework of its overseas and domestic debt, according to four people familiar with the matter.
How a recession could be a huge opportunity for 'upstream' startups
The need to harden supply chains, combined with a suppressed investor appetite for consumer tech, could add up to big rounds for 'upstream' startups.
PV Tech
Econergy receives US$259 million investment for European renewables pipeline
Renewables developer Econergy and French financier RGREEN INVEST have expanded their financial partnership with an additional €250 million (US$259 million) of project-specific investment. RGREEN will provide €87.5 million (US$90 million) – at a pre-money valuation of €350 million (US$363 million) – to the British subsidiary of Econergy to strengthen...
Indy Autonomous Challenge Showcases World’s Fastest Autonomous Racecar Powered by Luminar; Announces Long-Term Partnership
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- The Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) today at the 2022 LA Auto Show showcased the world’s fastest, and most advanced autonomous racecar equipped with three long-range lidar sensors from Luminar and announced a long-term partnership with the automotive technology company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117006108/en/ The world’s fastest and most advanced autonomous racecar, the IAC’s Dallara AV-21, at the 2022 LA Auto Show. (Photo: Business Wire)
Loops.ai Launches With $14 Million Seed, Led by Scale Venture Partners, to Empower Companies to Crush Their KPIs
SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Loops.ai, a new company that has developed the first Product Growth Platform, today announced its public launch with $14 million in Seed funding. Scale Venture Partners led the round, with participation from Cardumen Capital and several prominent product and growth leaders, including Brian Balfour (Founder/CEO of Reforge, former VP of Growth at Hubspot), Lenny Rachitsky (owner of Lennysnewsletter and former product lead at Airbnb), Casey Winters (Former CPO of Eventbrite and Growth Lead at Pinterest), Darius Contractor (Former Chief Product and Engineering Officer of Vnder and VP of Growth at Airtable) and Ben Shanken (VP of Product at Discord). The company will use the funds to continue refining its proprietary insights engine and scaling its team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006159/en/ Loops.ai, a new company that has developed the first Product Growth Platform, today announced its public launch with $14 million in Seed funding. (Photo: Business Wire)
Aviation International News
Airo Group Expands Scope For eVTOL Operations and Prepares To Go Public
Visit AIN's new resource https://FutureFlight.aero for all the news on developing aviation technology. Airo Group, which includes eVTOL developer Jaunt Air Mobility as well as drone operations and training divisions and avionics specialist Avidyne, is preparing to raise funds through an initial public offering. The company has also been making improvements to the design of its Jaunt Journey aircraft to make it more flexible for applications that could include passenger and cargo flights and military, law enforcement, and emergency medical support.
gcaptain.com
French Maritime Tech Company Sinay Has Announced The Signature Of A 1,6 Million EUR Contract With The European Space Agency to create A Digital Maritime Platform
The Digital Port Platform project consists of a Hub of maritime modules to enhance port competitiveness through improved efficiency and increased sustainability. With the support of the CNES, Sinay’s expertise in advanced AI technologies and the maritime environment stand out during ESA’s search for potential service providers. The Digital Port Platform will show how the integration of space assets is a key enabler for maritime sustainability and port system evolution, transforming space and maritime data into key indicators, and enabling data-driven management to solve major environmental and performance issues.
Freshpaint Announces $14.5 Million in Financing and Launches Free Tier to Unlock Customer Data Without Engineering Work
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Freshpaint, a Y Combinator-backed company that enables businesses to capture and activate customer data across hundreds of integrations like Google Analytics, Mixpanel, Iterable, Braze, Snowflake, and more without relying heavily on engineering, announced $14.5 million in financing, with a $9.5M Series A led by Intel Capital and an additional $5 million in debt. Nick Washburn, Senior Managing Director at Intel Capital will help accelerate Freshpaint’s growth by joining its board of directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005298/en/ Freshpaint founders Michael Malis and Steve Fitzsimmons. (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Alteryx Partner Program Accelerates Global Business Growth
Alteryx expands partner ecosystem and strengthens relationship with Snowflake to meet increasing demand for automated analytics. Alteryx, Inc., the Analytics Automation Company, announced meaningful growth and global expansion of its partner ecosystem after launching its updated partner program in March. The combination of Alteryx’s partner-centric strategy and new partner program resulted in partners influencing well over half of the annual contract value won in Q3 2022. Further, Alteryx saw double-digit YoY growth in partner accounts contributing one or more deals per quarter in Q3.
itsecuritywire.com
Palo Alto to Acquire Israeli Startup in Software Supply Chain
The Israeli startup Cider Security will be added to the Prisma Cloud platform by cybersecurity juggernaut Palo Alto Networks, which on Thursday revealed plans to buy it for USD 195 million in cash. According to Palo Alto Networks, the deal will help them achieve their goal of having Prisma Cloud offer the most complete supply chain security solution in the market as a component of their code-to-cloud security platform.
COP27: Leading Technology Companies Launch “Ethereum Climate Platform” Initiative to Address Ethereum’s Former Proof of Work Carbon Emissions
This afternoon at COP27, the world’s largest gathering on climate action, a group of Web3 companies convened by ConsenSys and Allinfra, joined civil society leaders and the UNFCCC Climate Innovation Hub, to announce the creation of the Ethereum Climate Platform (ECP). Its mission is to incentivize and fund the development of real-world projects that will mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and deliver positive environmental and social impact long into the future. Founding members of the Platform launch team include: AAVE, Art Blocks, Celo, CodeGreen.Org, Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), ERM, Filecoin Green, Gitcoin, Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), Huobi Global, Laser Digital (Nomura), Microsoft, Polygon, The Climate Collective, UPC Capital Ventures, and W3bcloud, in collaboration with Gold Standard.
Hunt pledges to make UK ‘the world’s next Silicon Valley’
Jeremy Hunt has used his autumn statement to set out an ambition to make the UK the “world’s next Silicon Valley”.The Chancellor said he wanted to “combine our technology and science brilliance with our formidable financial services”.He said he would seek to use the UK’s post-Brexit position to change EU regulations in “five growth industries: digital technology, life sciences, green industries, financial services and advanced manufacturing” with chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance leading new work looking at how to “change regulation to better support safe and fast introduction of new emerging technologies”.The Chancellor said the Government would announce any...
aiexpress.io
Deep Optics Receives Investment from Fielmann Ventures
Deep Optics, a Petah Tikva, Israel-based supplier of adaptive focal glasses, acquired an funding from Fielmann Ventures. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the fund to proceed to develop its know-how. Led by Yariv Haddad, CEO, Deep Optics develops adaptive focal...
fashionunited.com
LVMH accelerates data contribution to its businesses to drive development
Data analytics has long been powering the fashion industry, from entire algorithms to predict sales, like at fast fashion giant Shein, to augmenting customer experience with personalised offers. Luxury group LVMH has been expanding its use of data for over three years, partnering with Kaggle Days, an international competition for...
mrobusinesstoday.com
GE to provide overhaul support for Virgin Australia CFM56-7B engines powering the CFM56 fleet
The GE Aerospace TrueChoice suite of engine maintenance offerings incorporates an array of GE capabilities and customizations offered to Virgin Australia across an engine’s lifecycle. GE Aerospace, a provider of jet and turboprop engines to customers around the globe, has signed a 10-year TrueChoice Overhaul Agreement with Virgin Australia...
Comments / 0