Android Authority
How to update the BIOS on your computer
A little bit of basic input on BIOS updates. If you’re here, that means you’re considering a BIOS update for your laptop or desktop motherboard. Before we begin, we must caution you to be wary. If you incorrectly update your BIOS or push an incompatible version, you could render your computer unusable. Without a properly running, compatible Basic Input/Output System, your computer won’t be able to boot up, let alone function. It’s typically not a good idea to update your BIOS manually, unless it comes as part of a Windows Update. If you’re still dead set on updating your computer’s BIOS, this is how to update the BIOS on your computer.
Android Headlines
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 is not a 64-bit only SoC after all
MediaTek’s newly-launched Dimensity 9200 flagship processor is not a 64-bit only SoC. The company confirmed to Android Authority that the chipset supports 32-bit operations as well. The product’s landing page on the Taiwanese firm’s official website suggests it to be 64-bit only. According to the new report,...
Razer Upgrades Blade 14 Gaming Laptops to USB 4 via a Software Update
Razer has announced a new color model for the 2022 Blade 14, called the Mercury Edition, and announced a new firmware update that upgrades the 2022 Blade 14's from USB 3.2 Gen 2 to USB4.
makeuseof.com
Fedora 37 Speeds Along With Dev-Focused Features, Brand-New Editions
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The Fedora project has announced the release of Version 37 of the Linux distribution. What's New in Fedora 37?. "Today I’m excited to share the results...
The Windows Club
How to connect a USB printer manually in Windows 11?
The experience of connecting hardware devices to computers can vary across the hardware and systems. USB Printers, especially, haven’t typically been super convenient to connect with a Windows computer. Although Microsoft has done everything in its power to make the printer connecting experience seamless, people still run into all kinds of issues. In this article, we will walk you through the steps you need to take to connect a USB printer manually to your Windows 11/10 PC.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
Released back in March with a silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED screen in tow and Android 12-based One UI 4.1 software out the box, the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is already undoubtedly one of the best mid-range phones available this holiday season. But there's one thing that could make...
PC Magazine
Walmart Black Friday Ad Scan: Check Out the Best Early Deals
Walmart just dropped its Black Friday ad. Here's what you can score as part of the retailer's Deals for Days sale, which starts Nov. 7 and features discounts on TVs, speakers, PCs, and more. The holidays are just around the corner, and you know what that means: Black Friday deals....
technewstoday.com
Can You Have WiFi without A Router?
Generally speaking, a router is what creates the Wi-Fi network. But in certain cases, such as when youre traveling, you may need Wi-Fi access without a router at hand. The short answer for such scenarios is that it is indeed possible to have Wi-Fi without a router. There are various...
notebookcheck.net
Specs for five Intel Raptor Lake-HX mobile CPUs leak out
Gaming Intel Laptop Leaks / Rumors Raptor Lake Workstation. Intel hinted that the mobile lineup of Raptor Lake CPUs is scheduled to launch by the end of 2022 and the top-of-the-line HX models could be included too, seeing that specs for an i9-13900HX, as well as an i7-13700HX already leaked out. It looks like Intel is to maintain a full HX stack for the Raptor Lake generation, as Twitter tipster OneRaichu recently chimed in with a list of upcoming Raptor Lake-HX models and some additional platform info including overclocking options.
The Windows Club
Fix MSI.CentralServer.exe is abnormal error on MSI devices
This post features solutions to fix MSI.CentralServer.exe is abnormal error on MSI devices. MSI.CentralServer.exe is an executable file that runs MSI Center. It is a platform with all exclusive features offered by MSI. Using the app, you can choose among different gaming modes, adjust the fan speed, turn on/off Gaming mode, and so much more. But recently, many users have been complaining that MSI.CentralServer.exe is abnormal error. Fortunately, you can follow some simple steps to fix this error.
Ars Technica
Razer doubles its latest Blade laptop’s USB speeds with a firmware update
Owners of the latest Ryzen 6000-based version of Razer's 14-inch Blade laptop are getting a significant update soon: The company confirmed to The Verge that a BIOS update for the laptop would add USB 4 support to its USB-C ports, doubling the transfer speeds from 20Gbps to 40Gbps and adding support for high-bandwidth, Thunderbolt-compatible external accessories like external GPU docks.
Firmware update upgrades Razer laptop to USB4, quadruples speed to 40Gbps
Could desktop USB4 40Gbps upgrades follow?
TechCrunch
Microsoft and Nvidia team up to build new Azure-hosted AI supercomputer
Now, presumably to support even more ambitious AI workloads, Microsoft says it’s signed a “multi-year” deal with Nvidia to build a new supercomputer hosted in Azure and powered by Nvidia’s GPUs, networking and AI software for training AI systems. “AI is fueling the next wave of...
Digital Trends
Razer quadruples the Blade 14’s USB speed with a simple software update
The crisp performance of the 2022 Razer Blade 14 is about to get even sharper, slicing through data transfers faster than ever with an impressive USB upgrade. Improving hardware specifications usually requires physical changes but Razer manages to achieve this with a simple software update. While the company’s website lists...
A $100 Galaxy Z Fold 4 may be the top Black Friday deal this year
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the best Android phones around, but its exorbitant price can put a lot of people off. After some compelling deals last week, Samsung is at it again with the early Black Friday discounts, offering the Z Fold 4 for as little as $100 if you signed up for Samsung's early access program and have some devices to trade in, making this one of the best Black Friday deals.
Spatial Leverages Years of Immersive Audio Experience Design to Develop Spatial Space Kit, a Simple, Scalable Hardware and Software Solution
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Spatial, the award-winning immersive audio company and software service, today announced the preview of Spatial Space Kit, a turnkey all-in-one solution that includes pre-configured hardware with Spatial’s powerful software to make it easier than ever to bring immersive audio to commercial applications. Spatial Space Kit allows customers to deploy Spatial right out of the box, dramatically reducing installation time, complexity and cost. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005393/en/ Spatial Space Kit (Graphic: Business Wire)
Higole launches a kickstarter for a compact HDMI 2.1 Android mini-PC-tablet hybrid
WTF?! Android-based miniature PCs have existed for a while, but Higole recently announced an odd example that straddles multiple device classes with impressive media output capabilities. If its Kickstarter campaign succeeds, the GOLE 1 R could be a versatile compact hybrid system. Shenzhen company Higole recently launched a Kickstarter campaign...
Android Headlines
How to improve battery life on Google's Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro
Battery life on the Google Pixel 7 series isn’t the best, but it’s also not the worst. For most people, it’s going to get you through the day without any issues. But if you need a bit more juice, here are some tips you can use to get more out of your battery life.
TP-Link unveils its Wi-Fi 7 lineup of routers with massive speed upgrades and new features
Something to look forward to: Wi-Fi 7 will support the same frequency bands as the Wi-Fi 6E standard ratified in 2020, including 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz. However, it should come with a slew of new features improving speeds, latency, and reliability. Some of the most noteworthy improvements include support for 320 MHz-wide channels (Wi-Fi 6E supports channels up to 160MHz-wide), 4096-QAM, and Multi-Link Operation, allowing devices to connect to two separate bands simultaneously.
The Windows Club
Laptop WiFi works, but only if close or right next to the Router
Some users report the issue, where while using a Wi-Fi connection on their laptops, they need to sit very close to the Router, otherwise, Wi-Fi doesn’t work. If you are also facing the issue where the Wi-Fi works, but only if close or right next to the Router, then this article is for you.
