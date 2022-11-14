A little bit of basic input on BIOS updates. If you’re here, that means you’re considering a BIOS update for your laptop or desktop motherboard. Before we begin, we must caution you to be wary. If you incorrectly update your BIOS or push an incompatible version, you could render your computer unusable. Without a properly running, compatible Basic Input/Output System, your computer won’t be able to boot up, let alone function. It’s typically not a good idea to update your BIOS manually, unless it comes as part of a Windows Update. If you’re still dead set on updating your computer’s BIOS, this is how to update the BIOS on your computer.

