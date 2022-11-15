ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Comments / 23

Zar’a Ya’aqob
2d ago

Now people get to really see how the police 👮‍♂️ officer treat people but they’re here 2 protect and serve!

7
Hova powell
2d ago

They need to be fired and Lock up no pay until the investigation cause u can see

5
Related
Daily Voice

Deadly Shooting Followed Argument About Neighbor's Dog: Report

A dispute over a dog led to the deadly shooting of its owner, NJ Advance Media reports. Officers responding to the shooting report at the Birches apartment complex on Fries Mill Road in Washington Township, Gloucester County around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 found through witness interviews that Zachary A. Lahneman had opened fire at a neighbor following a dispute about a dog, the outlet said, quoting a criminal complaint.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Law & Crime

N.J. Mom Convicted of Murdering 1-Year-Old Son She Saw as ‘Obstacle’ to Extramarital Affair Learns Her Fate

A 45-year-old New Jersey woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars for killing her 17-month-old son who was suffocated to death with a cleaning wipe in 2018. Camden County Superior Court Judge Gwendolyn Blue ordered Heather Reynolds to serve a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of young Axel Reynolds, prosecutors announced.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man, 39, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor

Authorities have identified the 39-year-old man who was shot and killed late Monday Nov. 14 in Camden. James Page Jr., of Camden City was pronounced dead at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Virtua Hospital, according to the county prosecutor's office. A second man also was shot in Camden City,...
CAMDEN, NJ
Berks Weekly

Police raid 2 homes in Reading, firearms seized, 3 arrested

Three people were arrested and several firearms seized Wednesday during police raids in two different parts of the City of Reading. The raids stem from a firearms trafficking and theft investigation in conjunction with the Central Berks Regional Police Department. The investigation was led by Reading Police Criminal Investigator Eric...
READING, PA
CBS Philly

'The school failed': Allentown mom speaks out after son arrested at middle school

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- JC has rhythm. The 12-year-old, whose name we are withholding to protect his privacy, keeps the beat going at his Allentown church on Sundays.The last year has been hard — the 6th grader was arrested and charged with assault in March."He was fingerprinted, mug shot, ankle bracelet, juvenile detention," Kristen, his mother said.Kristen says four years ago her son was diagnosed with ADHD and oppositional defiance disorder.On the day JC was arrested at Francis D. Raub Middle School, he was in class and upset."The assistant principal actually came at him to remove him from the classroom,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

450 Pounds Of Pot Seized; South Jersey Couple Sold Marijuana Illegally From Storefront: Police

A pair of South Jersey residents were charged with illegally selling marijuana from a storefront, authorities said. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Evesham Township Police Department Investigative Bureau, with the assistance of the New Jersey State Police T.E.A.M.S. Unit, executed simultaneous search warrants at the 900 block of South Route 73 in Evesham and the 100 block of Cookstown New Egypt Road in Cookstown, police said.
COOKSTOWN, NJ

