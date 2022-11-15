Read full article on original website
Zar’a Ya’aqob
2d ago
Now people get to really see how the police 👮♂️ officer treat people but they’re here 2 protect and serve!
Hova powell
2d ago
They need to be fired and Lock up no pay until the investigation cause u can see
Related
californiaexaminer.net
Attorneys Demand Criminal Probe As Video Shows Camden County Detention Center Officials Beating A Man
A criminal inquiry has been requested by the lawyers of a 41-year-old man who, according to a press release from one of his lawyers, can be seen on camera being pummeled by deputies at the Camden County Detention Center. It was reported in September that videos were filmed inside the...
newyorkbeacon.com
Why Did Cops Brutally Attack Jarrett Hobbs? New Video Released As Attorney Bakari Sellers Speaks Out
A third video of the brutal beating of Jarrett Hobbs by deputies with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia was released today during a rally and press conference for the 41-year-old Black man. The video, which was released by the attorneys for Hobbs, reveals a third angle of...
Deadly Shooting Followed Argument About Neighbor's Dog: Report
A dispute over a dog led to the deadly shooting of its owner, NJ Advance Media reports. Officers responding to the shooting report at the Birches apartment complex on Fries Mill Road in Washington Township, Gloucester County around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 found through witness interviews that Zachary A. Lahneman had opened fire at a neighbor following a dispute about a dog, the outlet said, quoting a criminal complaint.
Former Philadelphia police officer sentenced for killing unarmed man
A judge sentenced a former Philadelphia police officer Thursday for killing an unarmed man while on duty.
Main Line Media News
Anger erupts in court after two men are convicted of killing bystander during Norristown shootout
NORRISTOWN — Bedlam erupted in a Montgomery County courtroom when relatives of a man convicted of killing an innocent bystander during a Norristown shootout reacted with anger as sheriff’s deputies handcuffed him. Joshua “Drill” Agudio Jr., shortly after being convicted of first-degree murder, pulled away and resisted sheriff’s...
South Jersey Man Charged With Shooting Wife Will Remain Jailed: Prosecutor
A Cumberland County man arrested for shooting his wife will remain jailed while awaiting trial, according to the county prosecutor. Superior Court Judge Cristen P. D'Arrigo ruled on Wednesday, Nov. 16 that Edwin D. Ramos-Rosado, 39, of Millville must remain behind bars, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said. He is accused of...
N.J. Mom Convicted of Murdering 1-Year-Old Son She Saw as ‘Obstacle’ to Extramarital Affair Learns Her Fate
A 45-year-old New Jersey woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars for killing her 17-month-old son who was suffocated to death with a cleaning wipe in 2018. Camden County Superior Court Judge Gwendolyn Blue ordered Heather Reynolds to serve a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of young Axel Reynolds, prosecutors announced.
Man, 39, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor
Authorities have identified the 39-year-old man who was shot and killed late Monday Nov. 14 in Camden. James Page Jr., of Camden City was pronounced dead at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Virtua Hospital, according to the county prosecutor's office. A second man also was shot in Camden City,...
DOG ATTACK: Five Children, Two Adults Hurt In Unruly Atlantic City Incident
Five children and two adults were wounded when their two dogs encountered another on a walk and turned on them in Atlantic City, authorities said. Two of the juveniles were walking their dogs in a fenced-in area of Baltic Avenue when the animals encountered the third dog around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, local police said.
Father-Son Duo Sentenced For 2018 South Philly Home Invasion: Feds
A Philadelphia man and his father received federal prison sentences in connection with a 2018 home invasion on the city's south side, authorities announced. Khairyi Burgess, 23, will spend 12 years behind bars followed by five years of supervised release, US Attorney Jacqueline Romero said in a statement Thursday, Nov. 17.
Philadelphia man sentenced for robbing more than $1M, pistol-whipping girl
A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after admitting he robbed a South Philly home, pulled a 17-year-old sleeping girl from her bed and pistol-whipped her.
Darby mayor facing charges after alleged attack on council member
According to the arrest affidavit, discussions about traffic control and vehicular issues grew heated between the mayor and councilman prior to a public meeting.
Police raid 2 homes in Reading, firearms seized, 3 arrested
Three people were arrested and several firearms seized Wednesday during police raids in two different parts of the City of Reading. The raids stem from a firearms trafficking and theft investigation in conjunction with the Central Berks Regional Police Department. The investigation was led by Reading Police Criminal Investigator Eric...
N.J. man sentenced to 12 years for gun-trafficking scheme
A federal judge has sentenced a Gloucester County man to more than 12 years in prison for scheming with a woman he met online to illegally purchase guns in another state and resell them in New Jersey, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey.
'The school failed': Allentown mom speaks out after son arrested at middle school
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- JC has rhythm. The 12-year-old, whose name we are withholding to protect his privacy, keeps the beat going at his Allentown church on Sundays.The last year has been hard — the 6th grader was arrested and charged with assault in March."He was fingerprinted, mug shot, ankle bracelet, juvenile detention," Kristen, his mother said.Kristen says four years ago her son was diagnosed with ADHD and oppositional defiance disorder.On the day JC was arrested at Francis D. Raub Middle School, he was in class and upset."The assistant principal actually came at him to remove him from the classroom,...
Police investigate pedestrian crash behind Mount Laurel, New Jersey Walmart
One person was killed by a semi-truck, authorities said.
450 Pounds Of Pot Seized; South Jersey Couple Sold Marijuana Illegally From Storefront: Police
A pair of South Jersey residents were charged with illegally selling marijuana from a storefront, authorities said. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Evesham Township Police Department Investigative Bureau, with the assistance of the New Jersey State Police T.E.A.M.S. Unit, executed simultaneous search warrants at the 900 block of South Route 73 in Evesham and the 100 block of Cookstown New Egypt Road in Cookstown, police said.
Family Of Philly Teacher Stabbed 20X Wants Suicide Ruling Overturned: Justice For Ellen Begins
On Jan. 26, 2011, Ellen Rae Greenberg was found on the kitchen floor of her Philadelphia apartment with 20 stab wounds — 10 to the back of her neck alone. While the city's medical examiner initially ruled the teacher and Harrisburg native's death a homicide, he later changed to it suicide.
Camden County, NJ, Man Sentenced For $2M Eagles Ticket Fraud Scheme
A man from Camden County has been sentenced to 48 months in prison for defrauding a victim of almost $2 million in connection to a fraudulent investment scheme. According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office, 60-year-old Frank N. Tobolsky of Cherry Hill previously pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.
phillyvoice.com
South Jersey mom sentenced to life in prison for suffocating toddler with cleaning wipe
The South Jersey mother who suffocated her 17-month-old son with a cleaning wipe in 2018 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. Heather Reynolds, 45, of Sicklerville, was found guilty of murder and other charges after a nine-day...
