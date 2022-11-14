ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Spun

Dick Vitale Wants To See 1 Major Change To College Basketball

Dick Vitale has one major suggestion for college basketball. The broadcasting icon believes the sport should start its season later in the year. He feels the sports world is too focused on football during the start of the college basketball season. Vitale made this point during his return to broadcasting...
KANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 1

The first week of the college basketball season is in the books and it’s already been one filled with surprises. We have seen numerous upsets already in the first week and if it’s any indication of what’s to come this year, then buckle up. We haven’t even reached the holiday tournament part of November yet and there are plenty of storylines already. Among them are two big ones in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Florida State’s roster is dismantled right now as the are off to a 0-3 start with some bad losses. Louisville is under a new head coach and is off to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Sports

North Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 15 predictions from top model

The No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels will try to build on their strong start to the season when they host the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs on Tuesday night. North Carolina has opened the year with wins over UNC-Wilmington and Charleston, winning both games by double digits. Gardner-Webb is amid a seven-game road trip that has started with losses to Colorado State and Stephen F. Austin.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: UC Riverside vs. Creighton prediction, odds, pick – 11/17/2022

The UC Riverside Highlanders take on the Creighton Bluejays. Check out our college basketball odds series for our UC Riverside Creighton prediction and pick. The Creighton Bluejays are part of a Big East Conference which is very much up in the air this season. Villanova, under new coach Kyle Neptune, is struggling. The Wildcats are showing that without Jay Wright, this season could be a bumpy ride. Villanova just lost to Temple, which is not a very good team. The Owls lost to a not-very-good Vanderbilt squad in recent days.
RIVERSIDE, CA
WausauPilot

Tannehill leads Titans to 27-17 victory over Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns to outduel Aaron Rodgers as the Tennessee Titans beat the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Thursday night. Tannehill looked much sharper in his second game back after missing two games with an injured right ankle....
GREEN BAY, WI

