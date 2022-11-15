Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Related
30 Armed Thieves Steal 13 Vehicles From Detroit Dealership
An organized group of thieves stormed a Detroit Metro area car dealership and drove away with 13 vehicles. According to Fox 2 Detroit, 30 criminals invaded the Genesee County dealer early Monday morning and exchanged gunfire with the on-duty security guard. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the criminal gang...
The Oakland Press
Police: Warren man shoots at woman’s car in Hazel Park road rage incident
A Warren motorist is charged with felony assault after police say he fired a handgun and hit a woman’s car in a Hazel Park road rage incident. Suspect Richard Kovacik, 57, was arraigned Wednesday in Hazel Park 43rd District Court on a charge of assault with intent to cause great bodily harm less than murder and his bond set at $10,000 cash.
$1K reward offered for information on suspects in credit fraud in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects accused of using a stolen credit card number to purchase items from a Home Depot in Pontiac.A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest.Authorities say a man and woman used the card number on Nov. 2 and spent about $745 on painting equipment and supplies at the store at 545 S. Telegraph Road. The duo was seen loading the items in a late-model black Dodge Ram, which was driven by the male suspect. The female suspect drove in a newer model silver Nissan Armada.Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
The Oakland Press
Sentencing date scheduled for teen killer of Pontiac couple, 2018 shootings happened over plan to steal marijuana
A Pontiac man convicted nearly four years ago for the shooting deaths of a couple that reportedly happened during a robbery of marijuana has a sentencing date. Jordan Garcia-Tinoco, who was two weeks past his 17th birthday when he was involved in the murder of Cahla Richardson, 23, and Justin Flores, 34, is to be sentenced March 1, 2023 by Oakland County Circuit Judge Nanci Grant. An earlier sentencing date was delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions at the courthouse and other matters, but at last it appears the case is clearly headed to conclusion.
Detroit police looking for tips in October murder, want to talk to person of interest Sekayi Pringle
Detroit police officials are asking for tips from the community as they search for Sekayi Pringle, a man they say is a person of interest in a murder last month.
DPD looking for suspect, vehicle after man caught in the crossfire of shooting on Detroit's west side
The search is on for the person responsible for shooting a 31-year-old man who was caught in the crossfire on Detroit’s west side last week.
Suspect in fatal shooting barricaded in Detroit home with ‘arsenal of military grade weapons,’ DPD says
Police say a ‘serious’ situation is unfolding Thursday morning on Detroit’s west side after the suspect of a fatal shooting barricaded himself inside a home with a large amount of firearms.
Cops respond to CVS about drunk man, who tells them he did 4-5 shots of Fireball before driving
Troy Police responded to a CVS store on a report that man who was “believed to be drunk” was trying to leave the store to get into his vehicle and drive.
The Oakland Press
Police: 3 Ford Expeditions stolen from Troy dealership; other theft and damage reported
Thieves made off with three vehicles from a Troy automobile dealership recently, police said. According to the Troy Police Department, Dean Sellers Ford reported someone stole a 2022 Ford Explorer and two 2019 Ford Expeditions from the dealership lot. Also, wheels and tires were stolen from six vehicles, and a moonroof on another Expedition was smashed.
Man with ‘arsenal of military-grade weapons’ killed neighbor over Amazon package, police say
Police say they have taken into custody a barricaded gunman Thursday morning on Detroit’s west side after the suspect fatally shot a neighbor before locking himself inside a home with a large amount of firearms.
Detroit News
Barricaded gunmen spark 'paradigm shift' for Detroit police
Detroit — As officers gathered outside a west side home last week in response to two 911 calls, they had to decide whether to hunker down and negotiate with the armed, mentally ill woman or try to rescue her two young children who were trapped inside, Detroit police officials said.
1 man shot dead in the street as barricaded gunman situation unfolds in Detroit
At least one person is dead after being allegedly shot by an armed suspect who retreated into a home off Robson Street in Detroit, authorities say.
Dangerous Michigan Intersections: Here Are the Worst in Oakland County
In a continuing series, we're looking at the most dangerous intersections throughout the state of Michigan. This time, we'll take a look at the worst intersections in Oakland County. SEE ALSO: Is it Legal to Warm Up Your Car in Your Driveway in Michigan?. Driving in Detroit (and even many...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man accused of carjacking 4 Lyft drivers at gunpoint after forcing them to undress
DETROIT – Officials said a Detroit man carjacked four different Lyft drivers at gunpoint and forced those drivers to remove clothing after submitting late-night requests from various locations around the city. Darese Deandre Haile, 21, was named in a criminal complaint filed Nov. 10. Court records show Haile has...
Investigators believe icy conditions, alcohol were factors in fatal Pontiac motorcycle crash
According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas Miner of Pontiac was driving his 2016 Yamaha eastbound on Montcalm near Glenwood just before 2:30 a.m. when he lost control of the bike, hit the curb and was ejected.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after driver, passenger ejected in single-vehicle rollover on I-75
DETROIT (FOX 2) - I-75 in Detroit was closed Friday morning after a single-car rollover around 3:30 a.m. after a driver lost control and flipped his car. The crash left one person dead and the other with non-life threatening injuries. Michigan State Police responded to the scene at I-75 and...
Children are losing their freedom for alleged school threats
Oakland County Court Referees heard two cases in one day, with serious consequences for children. Both were related to school threats
Chief helps deescalate barricaded situation after 1 killed in package dispute
A gunman gave himself up peacefully after Detroit police say he barricaded himself inside a home after shooting and killing his neighbor on Thursday.
fox2detroit.com
Pontiac motorcyclist dead after crashing on icy road; alcohol considered factor
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after he crashed his motorcycle on an icy road early Thursday. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Nicholas Miner, 30, was riding his 2016 Yamaha motorcycle east on Montcalm near Glenwood in Pontiac around 2:25 a.m. when he lost control, hit a curb, and was ejected from the motorcycle.
Clio man charged with holding women captive, threatening to kill them
ARBELA TWP, MI — A Clio man is facing several felonies after allegedly holding two women captive and threatening to kill them. About 10 p.m. on Nov. 5, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a residence within the Baker Subdivision in Tuscola County’s Arbela Township for a hostage complaint.
Comments / 0