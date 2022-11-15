ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MI

CarBuzz.com

30 Armed Thieves Steal 13 Vehicles From Detroit Dealership

An organized group of thieves stormed a Detroit Metro area car dealership and drove away with 13 vehicles. According to Fox 2 Detroit, 30 criminals invaded the Genesee County dealer early Monday morning and exchanged gunfire with the on-duty security guard. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the criminal gang...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Police: Warren man shoots at woman’s car in Hazel Park road rage incident

A Warren motorist is charged with felony assault after police say he fired a handgun and hit a woman’s car in a Hazel Park road rage incident. Suspect Richard Kovacik, 57, was arraigned Wednesday in Hazel Park 43rd District Court on a charge of assault with intent to cause great bodily harm less than murder and his bond set at $10,000 cash.
HAZEL PARK, MI
CBS Detroit

$1K reward offered for information on suspects in credit fraud in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects accused of using a stolen credit card number to purchase items from a Home Depot in Pontiac.A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest.Authorities say a man and woman used the card number on Nov. 2 and spent about $745 on painting equipment and supplies at the store at 545 S. Telegraph Road. The duo was seen loading the items in a late-model black Dodge Ram, which was driven by the male suspect. The female suspect drove in a newer model silver Nissan Armada.Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up. 
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Sentencing date scheduled for teen killer of Pontiac couple, 2018 shootings happened over plan to steal marijuana

A Pontiac man convicted nearly four years ago for the shooting deaths of a couple that reportedly happened during a robbery of marijuana has a sentencing date. Jordan Garcia-Tinoco, who was two weeks past his 17th birthday when he was involved in the murder of Cahla Richardson, 23, and Justin Flores, 34, is to be sentenced March 1, 2023 by Oakland County Circuit Judge Nanci Grant. An earlier sentencing date was delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions at the courthouse and other matters, but at last it appears the case is clearly headed to conclusion.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Police: 3 Ford Expeditions stolen from Troy dealership; other theft and damage reported

Thieves made off with three vehicles from a Troy automobile dealership recently, police said. According to the Troy Police Department, Dean Sellers Ford reported someone stole a 2022 Ford Explorer and two 2019 Ford Expeditions from the dealership lot. Also, wheels and tires were stolen from six vehicles, and a moonroof on another Expedition was smashed.
TROY, MI
Detroit News

Barricaded gunmen spark 'paradigm shift' for Detroit police

Detroit — As officers gathered outside a west side home last week in response to two 911 calls, they had to decide whether to hunker down and negotiate with the armed, mentally ill woman or try to rescue her two young children who were trapped inside, Detroit police officials said.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pontiac motorcyclist dead after crashing on icy road; alcohol considered factor

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after he crashed his motorcycle on an icy road early Thursday. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Nicholas Miner, 30, was riding his 2016 Yamaha motorcycle east on Montcalm near Glenwood in Pontiac around 2:25 a.m. when he lost control, hit a curb, and was ejected from the motorcycle.
PONTIAC, MI

