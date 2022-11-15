Dominic Raab seeks new staff to run his private office as bullying claims mount OLD

Dominic Raab is recruiting new staff to run his private office amid claims he was “abrasive and controlling” of previous aides, The Independent has learned.

Opposition MPs said it was unsurprising that there were vacancies to fill working with the deputy prime minister and said it was “outrageous” that allegations against him were effectively being ignored in government.

The search for new staff comes as a top mandarin warned that some officials were too scared to enter Mr Raab’s office and that he was obvious the effect his behaviour had on colleagues despite a talking-to.

Rishi Sunak is facing more questions about his judgement after yesterday saying he did not "recognise" the characterisation of Mr Raab as a bully – despite top officials going on the record to denounce the cabinet minister.

The Tory MP, who is also Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor, has been accused of losing his temper and throwing food across the room at work – with some colleagues left "too scared to go into his office".

A civil service job advert to work closely with Mr Raab seen by The Independent says the role running his private office is "varied, interesting, and demanding" and offers applicants a salary of £95,000.

The post is to be Mr Raab's principal private secretary – a role senior mandarins have specifically claimed Mr Raab acted "abrasive and controlling" towards.

Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper told The Independent it was unsurprising that there was a vacancy to work with the Justice Secretary.

“When you look at the allegations against Raab you have to think: who on earth would want to be part of his team?" she said.

“It’s outrageous that the government is determined to protect their own and sweep these allegations under the carpet ... this sleaze must end now."

Ms Cooper also reiterated the Liberal Democrats' call for the government to publish a list of ministers against whom there is credible evidence of bullying.

A spokesperson for Mr Raab said the Justice Secretary "holds himself to the highest standards of professionalism" and is not aware of any formal complaints against him.

But speaking on Tuesday former foreign office permanent secretary Lord McDonald said he hoped the prime minister would "look again" at the allegations against his deputy.

"When I worked for him, Dominic Raab was not aware of the impact of his behaviour on the people working for him, and couldn't be made to see that impact," the top mandarin told Times Radio.

"Colleagues did not complain to me formally. It was kind of their professional pride to cope. But many were scared to go into his office.

"His sort of defence was that he treated everyone in the building in the same way. He was as abrasive and controlling with junior ministers and senior officials, as he was with his private secretaries."

He added: "It was language, it was tone, he would be very curt with people. And he did this in front of a lot of other people. I think people felt demeaned. And I tried to have that conversation with him."

The civil service FDA trade union on Tuesday morning warned that it had been made aware of bullying allegations against multiple minister in Rishi Sunak's government and said this behaviour was a "constant" in all administrations.

A week ago Tory MP Gavin Williamson stepped down as an MP amid claims that he had bullied officials and fellow Tories.