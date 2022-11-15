Read full article on original website
Clora Lee Perkins
Clora Lee Perkins formerly of Monticello, Kentucky was born February 15th, 1942, and departed this life Friday, November 18th, 2022 at the Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Kentucky reaching the age of 80 years. She was the daughter of the late Nell Foster and wife of the late Leroy Perkins.
Kyle David Rush
Kyle David Rush of Monticello, Kentucky was born March 9th, 1937, and departed this life Friday, November 18th, 2022, reaching the age of 85 years. He was the son of the late Joseph Everett and Lucille Wells Rush and the wife of Revena Norma Rush. Along with his wife Revena,...
Roscoe Upchurch
Roscoe Upchurch was born May 20, 1953, and departed this life Friday, November 18, 2022, reaching the age of 69 years. He was the son of the late Roscoe and Montie (Criswell) Upchurch. He is survived by: one sister, Lela Davis (Roger); and three brothers, Earl, Wade (Jeanie), and Mark...
Paul Samuel Vickery
Paul Samuel Vickery, age 73, of Monticello, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Golden Years Nursing Home. He is survived by: one brother, Dan (Kathy) Vickery of Monticello; two sisters, Ann Vickery of Bowling Green, and Jane (Mike) Brown of Columbia, TN; along with a host of family and friends who mourn his passing.
WC Schools Recently Featured for Reading Initiatives
Wayne County Schools were recently featured on the front page of the Courier Journal, the state’s largest newspaper (both online and printed version), for their proactive reading instruction initiatives. The three-page printed piece dated October 27 was very complimentary of the school district’s local efforts in how they are...
Accidents Friday and Monday Cause Injuries
According to Monticello Police Chief, Joey Hoover at approximately 4:20 p.m. Friday (Nov 18) two persons were injured when their vehicles collided near the intersection of KY 3106 and Tate Drive. Larry Rush, 51, of Monticello was airlifted from the scene to the U.K. Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Elijah Upchurch, 17, also of Monticello was transported by Wayne County EMS to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The collision is being investigated by MPD Officer Jeramy Thompson.
Five Arrests Reported
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. April C. Wheet of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wheet was also arrested on a Pulaski County Circuit Court Warrant of Arrest for failure to appear. Christopher Thompson of...
WCHS Cross Country Season Ends
The 2022 KHSAA Class 2A State Cross Country Championship was held recently in Paris, KY at the Bourbon County Park. The Boys team had qualified by finishing 5th in the Region 5 Championship. Wayne County’s Girls were represented by Emily Shearer, who placed 5th at the Regional Championship. Plus, Senior Seth Flynn has run on the team for 11 years.
Sheriff Reports Arrests
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrest. Amanda Davis of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for tampering with physical evidence and trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine). Davis was also arrested on 2 Wayne County District Court Warrants of Arrest for failure to pay support as ordered.
Wayne County Middle School 8th graders support Veterans
WCMS Art Teacher Juliet Perkins and a team of 8th graders help to make hands for Helping Hands team. WCMS 8th graders on “Helping Hand” Team who proudly shared art work and cards for veterans. (L-R) Tobie Baker, Jackson Upchurch, Jackson Reichenback, Jaydon Crabtree, Ahleah Smith. WCMS Art...
Wayne County Middle School Basketball Team Runner Up in the KBC Invitational
Wayne County Middle School 8th Grade Basketball Team was Runner up in the KBC Invitational over the weekend in Lexington. Clay County was the 8th Grade Champion.
Wayne County Board of Education appreciates elementary teachers delivering new reading Initiatives
Reading initiatives were the main focus of this past Thursday night’s Wayne County Board of Education meeting. Five Wayne County elementary teachers were recognized during the monthly meeting. They had been favorably featured in a recent front-page article in the Louisville Courier Journal, the state’s largest newspaper, in regard to an investigative series of articles focused on how children learn to read.
