According to Monticello Police Chief, Joey Hoover at approximately 4:20 p.m. Friday (Nov 18) two persons were injured when their vehicles collided near the intersection of KY 3106 and Tate Drive. Larry Rush, 51, of Monticello was airlifted from the scene to the U.K. Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Elijah Upchurch, 17, also of Monticello was transported by Wayne County EMS to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The collision is being investigated by MPD Officer Jeramy Thompson.

MONTICELLO, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO