College Basketball Predictions 11/15/22 | The College Basketball Experience (Ep. 225)

Sunday of Ws: Men and Women's Basketball win over JMU, Field Hockey wins 10th national title
Both UNC men's and women's basketball beat James Madison, and UNC Field Hockey wins its 10th national title on Sunday.
Loyola Marymount beats Wake Forest in OT to win Jamaica title
Chance Stephens scored 23 points off the bench, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 16 seconds left in overtime, as Loyola
UConn coach Dailey faints but 'is good,' Geno Auriemma says
UConn women's basketball associate head coach Chris Dailey received medical attention after appearing to faint Sunday but "is good," coach Geno Auriemma says.
Bulls star Zach Lavine, coach Billy Donovan are 'all good' following benching feud
Zach LaVine was livid on Friday night during the Chicago Bulls’ late 108-107 loss to the Orlando Magic. After his tough outing, and having to watch the final minutes of that contest from the bench, it’s easy to see why. Yet LaVine insisted that any feud between him...
Clark scores 33 as No. 4 Iowa women defeat Belmont 73-62
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored a season-high 33 points and No. 4 Iowa pulled away late to defeat Belmont 73-62 on Sunday. The Hawkeyes (4-1), who came into the game ranked fourth nationally in scoring at 94.2 points, were held to a season low in scoring by the Bruins (1-3). Besides Clark, no other Iowa player scored in double figures. Iowa led 60-56 with 5:13 to play before going on an 8-1 run, capped by a Clark jumper with 3:31 to go. The Hawkeyes’ biggest lead was 72-59 with 29 seconds left. Clark, who came into the game ranked seventh in the nation in scoring after leading it last season, was 10 of 18 from the field and helped the Hawkeyes keep the lead in the second half. Clark scored 15 consecutive points in the half, including a 48-second stretch in which she scored eight straight and had two steals as Iowa took a 55-44 lead.
Remember the Alamo, It's a Bowl Option for UW
J.P. Limbaugh, Alamo Bowl representative and beverage company vice president from San Antonio, had never been to Husky Stadium until Saturday night. He was highly complimentary of the game-day setting, seated high above the action in the press box where he could the field, Lake Washington and the Cascade Mountains.
