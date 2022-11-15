Read full article on original website
Critical Need for Type O Negative Blood as Holiday Week Begins
DAYTON, Ohio – The Thanksgiving holiday week is arriving with Community Blood Center in critical need of type O negative blood. As of Friday, Nov. 18, CBC has only a two-day supply of type O-negative, and it must be replenished. In addition to the type O-negative shortage, CBC needs more donors to help compensate for limited blood collections during the Thanksgiving holiday week.
Mushroom Class: Growing Backyard Mushrooms
How would you like to start growing and harvesting your own mushrooms?. OSU Extension Darke and Mercer County are offering a program that is an introduction to outdoor mushroom cultivation that can provide homegrown protein. Central State ANR Educator Marc Amante will provide information on creating mulched beds to grow...
DCCA NEWS: A Mighty Mission to Make Merry Music
Robert Nance, a multi-talented musician from Fort Wayne, Indiana, maintains a lively schedule as a conductor, keyboardist, teacher, composer, and arts advocate. Maestro Nance, founder of Heartland Productions, will (at last) bring his talents to our community, presenting a concert of music for the holidays at Union City’s Arts Depot on Thursday, December 1 in the second of Darke County Center for the Arts’ Coffee House Series shows. Vocalist Richelle Block will sing and Robert will play piano in what the maestro describes as “a fun program for sure and a great way to spend a night out with loved ones during the holidays.”
Douglas Hawes
Douglas “Doug” Hawes of Greenville, OH died on November 14, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, OH. He was born on February 23, 1961, to Norman and Judy (Bannon) Hawes. Doug graduated High School from Mississinawa Valley in 1979. He enjoyed spending time with family as well...
Decorate the Mitten Tree and help children enrolled in the Darke County Head Start programs
The Fish Mitten Tree once again needs donated gloves and mittens to decorate its empty branches; these donations will be distributed to the children enrolled in Darke County Head Start programs. In addition to the Mitten Tree located at Montage, 525 South Broadway in Greenville, a Mitten Tree also stands at Greenville Public Library, 520 Sycamore Street, and in the Brethren Retirement Community, 750 Chestnut Street, Greenville, as well as in Fourman’s Variety Store, 4 West George Street, Arcanum.
Precision Farming Academy
Are you interested in learning more about the future of precision agriculture? Apple Farm Service is honored to be hosting the Precision Academy on January 6th at the Hueston Woods State Park Conference Center in College Corner, Ohio. The Precision Academy is a day of learning and networking for all...
The Light Foundation Announces 3rd Annual Winter Wonderland at Chenoweth Trails
The event is presented in partnership with Lowe’s Home Improvement. GREENVILLE, OH — The Light Foundation is beginning to look a lot like a Winter Wonderland – especially since the first snow falling this week! The Darke County-based nonprofit is preparing for its third annual Winter Wonderland at Chenoweth Trails, which will take place from December 9th to the 11th. It will be a weekend filled with fun for all as their staff prepares an amazing custom light display at its facility in Greenville. The weekend-long event is free to attend, but donations are encouraged to help the Foundation continue its mission of taking young people out of their everyday environments and providing them with unique opportunities that ignite their passion, purpose, and motivation to succeed.
5 new dogs waiting at the Darke County Animal Shelter to be adopted
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 5 new dogs, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are dewormed, heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am...
Mississinawa Valley High School Blackhawks win 48 – 13
The lady Blackhawks played a great defensive game vs Lehman Catholic getting a win by a score of 48 – 13. Leading the way for the lady Hawks:. Taylee Woodbury – 21pts including 6 three’s made. Syenna Purdin – 12pts including 4 three’s. Jocelyn Hoggatt...
Ohioans on Medicare Cautioned to Protect Personal Information During Open Enrollment
COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French is cautioning the more than 2.5 million Ohioans on Medicare to be on alert for scams attempting to steal their personal information during the current Medicare open enrollment period, which runs through Dec. 7. Consumers should watch for fake...
