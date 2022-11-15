Read full article on original website
35th annual Christmas in Springboro festival kicks off today
SPRINGBORO — The 35th annual Christmas in Springboro festival kicks off today. The three-day holiday event begins with a tree-lighting opening ceremony on Friday, November 18th at 6 p.m. and will run until 5 p.m. on Sunday. There will be over 75 craft vendor tents, food from a variety...
Grand Illuminations to take place in downtown Troy next week; Road closures expected
TROY — Troy Main Street is getting ready to host its Grand Illumination event in downtown Troy this Friday. The festival will kick off at approximately 5:00 p.m., with a tree lighting taking place at 7:00 p.m., according to a press release. The Public Square will be closed from...
Holly Days returns to Dayton Arcade this December
DAYTON — “Holly Days” will return to the Dayton Arcade this December for the second year in a row. The event will take place from Dec. 6 through Dec. 8 from 3-8 p.m. each day. This year will feature holiday shopping, small business vendors, food trucks, sweet...
DCCA Coffee House Show promises Musical Holiday Fun
Darke County Center for the Arts will present a high energy performance by Heartland Productions on Thursday, December 1 at Union City’s Arts Depot. The second of DCCA’s 2022-2023 Coffee House Series presentations, this show features vocalist Richelle Bock and pianist Robert Nance presenting a wide range of holiday music that everyone will enjoy. “This performance will undoubtedly move the audience to join the fun, and sing along to music that they know and love,” stated DCCA Artistic Director David Warner. “The welcoming, casual atmosphere of the Arts Depot offers the perfect venue for this extremely inviting program,” Mr. Warner concluded. The show begins at 7 p.m.
DCCA NEWS: A Mighty Mission to Make Merry Music
Robert Nance, a multi-talented musician from Fort Wayne, Indiana, maintains a lively schedule as a conductor, keyboardist, teacher, composer, and arts advocate. Maestro Nance, founder of Heartland Productions, will (at last) bring his talents to our community, presenting a concert of music for the holidays at Union City’s Arts Depot on Thursday, December 1 in the second of Darke County Center for the Arts’ Coffee House Series shows. Vocalist Richelle Block will sing and Robert will play piano in what the maestro describes as “a fun program for sure and a great way to spend a night out with loved ones during the holidays.”
The Light Foundation Announces 3rd Annual Winter Wonderland at Chenoweth Trails
The event is presented in partnership with Lowe’s Home Improvement. GREENVILLE, OH — The Light Foundation is beginning to look a lot like a Winter Wonderland – especially since the first snow falling this week! The Darke County-based nonprofit is preparing for its third annual Winter Wonderland at Chenoweth Trails, which will take place from December 9th to the 11th. It will be a weekend filled with fun for all as their staff prepares an amazing custom light display at its facility in Greenville. The weekend-long event is free to attend, but donations are encouraged to help the Foundation continue its mission of taking young people out of their everyday environments and providing them with unique opportunities that ignite their passion, purpose, and motivation to succeed.
Decorate the Mitten Tree and help children enrolled in the Darke County Head Start programs
The Fish Mitten Tree once again needs donated gloves and mittens to decorate its empty branches; these donations will be distributed to the children enrolled in Darke County Head Start programs. In addition to the Mitten Tree located at Montage, 525 South Broadway in Greenville, a Mitten Tree also stands at Greenville Public Library, 520 Sycamore Street, and in the Brethren Retirement Community, 750 Chestnut Street, Greenville, as well as in Fourman’s Variety Store, 4 West George Street, Arcanum.
DCEA to MATCH GIFTS to DCCA on GIVING TUESDAY
Giving Tuesday, founded in 2012 as a day that encourages people to do good, has become a global movement urging people to transform their communities and the world through their gifts. Darke County Center for the Arts (DCCA) encourages the community to take part by donating to the local arts council, which presents & promotes performing & fine arts encouraging cultural enrichment throughout our county and is committed to preservation of Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall as an important cultural center. DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan recently announced that the organization she heads will again be accepting donations and that Darke County Endowment for the Arts (DCEA) will again match all Giving Tuesday gifts received up to a total of $1,000.
Thanksgiving gift card giveaway to be held in Xenia
Gift cards will be given away on a first come first-serve basis to needy families while they last to help with holiday costs.
SCARF eyes dog run with funds
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation (SCARF) is participating in its first Community Foundation Match Day with the hope that gifts will add a dog run at the local animal shelter. “The Bob Sargeant and Family Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is a beautiful, new facility and...
Grandpa Joe’s candy shop hosts grand opening today
Grandpa Joe’s — a shop that specializes in candy, soda and unique gifts — opens its Springfield location today. The 6,000-square-foot candy store at 101 W. High St. hosts its grand opening at 4:05 p.m., the business announced. The shop remains open until 10. Springfield is tough,...
Sidney Alive fine tunes downtown events
SIDNEY — Sidney Alive plans to use Community Foundation Match Day funds to expand and fine-tune downtown events this year by increasing marketing, purchasing necessary equipment and software, engaging family-friendly entertainment, and providing an overall higher quality experience for residents and visitors. Since 2016, Sidney Alive has joined forces...
Door, stained-glass window repairs planned
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Historical Society is known for exceptional exhibits that preserve local history and educate all ages. This year’s Community Foundation Match Day will focus gifts on the preservation of the Society’s home at the William A. Ross Jr. Historical Center. “In July, the...
Best Restaurants in Hamilton, OH
For a town the size of Hamilton, there is a surprising variety of places that will satisfy the most demanding among us. Here are some of the Best Restaurants in Hamilton OH. The southern-style ribs at this chill cafe are legendary in Hamilton, and any visitor to the city should not leave without trying them. Mike Neal, the proprietor and namesake of the eatery, is responsible for the barbecue dishes, which pay homage to his home state of Alabama.
Turkey meal giveaway set for Thanksgiving Day in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in need of a holiday meal this Thanksgiving you are in luck! A free Thanksgiving dinner is being provided on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 at the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market in Dayton. The event starts at 3 p.m., according to a release. The […]
City of Springfield to begin leaf collection Saturday morning
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield residents should have their bagged leaves ready and placed on the curb for pickup tomorrow, according to the City of Springfield’s social media page. Residents should have their leaves in bags at the curb by 6 a.m. Saturday, the spokesperson said. According to the City...
‘My family’s home forever’
SIDNEY – Habitat for Humanity broke ground on a new house for the Lawson family on Broadway Avenue on Wednesday with the help of sponsorship funding from the Clopay Corporation and community leaders. Homeowner Bridget Lawson and her four children attended the ceremony along with Clopay Corporation COO Larry...
Critical Need for Type O Negative Blood as Holiday Week Begins
DAYTON, Ohio – The Thanksgiving holiday week is arriving with Community Blood Center in critical need of type O negative blood. As of Friday, Nov. 18, CBC has only a two-day supply of type O-negative, and it must be replenished. In addition to the type O-negative shortage, CBC needs more donors to help compensate for limited blood collections during the Thanksgiving holiday week.
TIS cuts ribbon on new facility
The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for True Inspection Services. True Inspection Services, LLC (TIS) is a certified engineering and construction management firm specializing in construction inspection and management services. TIS recently renovated and moved into the former Johnson Manufacturing building on Miami St. Learn more by visiting https://tisllc.com/.
Mushroom Class: Growing Backyard Mushrooms
How would you like to start growing and harvesting your own mushrooms?. OSU Extension Darke and Mercer County are offering a program that is an introduction to outdoor mushroom cultivation that can provide homegrown protein. Central State ANR Educator Marc Amante will provide information on creating mulched beds to grow...
