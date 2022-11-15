The event is presented in partnership with Lowe’s Home Improvement. GREENVILLE, OH — The Light Foundation is beginning to look a lot like a Winter Wonderland – especially since the first snow falling this week! The Darke County-based nonprofit is preparing for its third annual Winter Wonderland at Chenoweth Trails, which will take place from December 9th to the 11th. It will be a weekend filled with fun for all as their staff prepares an amazing custom light display at its facility in Greenville. The weekend-long event is free to attend, but donations are encouraged to help the Foundation continue its mission of taking young people out of their everyday environments and providing them with unique opportunities that ignite their passion, purpose, and motivation to succeed.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO