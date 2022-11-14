Read full article on original website
Related
Penumbra Launches First Hands-Free, Full Body Virtual Reality-Based Offering for Rehabilitation, Expanding REAL® System Platform
ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today announced the first full body, non-tethered immersive healthcare offering for rehabilitation. The latest REAL y-Series product uses upper and lower body sensors that allow clinicians to track full body movement and progress in real time. The expansion of the virtual reality-based immersive healthcare platform, REAL System, will be used to support a broad range of physical, cognitive and mental well-being for patients undergoing physical or occupational therapy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005723/en/ Penumbra, Inc. today announced the first full body, non-tethered immersive healthcare offering for rehabilitation. The latest REAL y-Series product uses upper and lower body sensors that allow clinicians to track full body movement and progress in real time. The expansion of the virtual reality-based immersive healthcare platform, REAL System, will be used to support a broad range of physical, cognitive and mental well-being for patients undergoing physical or occupational therapy. (Photo: Business Wire)
HLTH22: Google Health – MEDITECH Collaboration Advances to Pilot Phase, Early Adopters
– MEDITECH and Google Health today announced that DCH Health System and Mile Bluff Medical Center are early adopters in the pilot phase of their clinical search solution collaboration. – The solution will embed the Google Health search and summarization capabilities to create a longitudinal view of a patient’s health...
beckershospitalreview.com
Best Buy expands push into home healthcare with investment in remote patient monitoring firm
Best Buy has made an initial investment in remote patient monitoring company Coeus h3c as the tech retailer looks to expand in the home healthcare market. Coeus h3c offers a cloud-based platform that automates technology and logistics processes for remote patient monitoring vendors. "We're continually seeking new ways to apply...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 business trends that will drive health system decisions in 2023
On the back of unfavorable third-quarter results, many hospitals and health systems are facing their worst financial year in decades. But as the healthcare industry regains a sense of post-pandemic normalcy, hospitals will look to focus on preservation, preparation and growth. In 2023, health systems will be challenged with modernizing...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 factors boosting physicians' willingness to adopt value-based care
A July 2022 Bain US Frontline of Healthcare Survey found that about 80 percent of physicians are interested in value-based care arrangements, but that interest decreases as the risk to the provider increases. "Physicians have well-founded concerns about their ability to take on risk, fueling their hesitation," according to a...
beckershospitalreview.com
Top 25 women biotech leaders of 2022, per Healthcare Technology Report
Here are the top 25 women leaders in biotech for 2022, according to Healthcare Technology Report. The market researcher chose the finalists for the Nov. 14 list by analyzing hundreds of nominations for professional milestones and awards, demonstrated expertise and influence and longevity, as well as getting feedback from colleagues. There are actually 31 women on the list since a few spots resulted in ties.
beckershospitalreview.com
Kaiser Permanente VC arm leads $12 funding round for remote care company Validic
Kaiser Permanente Ventures led a $12 million funding round for Validic, a digital health company focused on remote patient monitoring. The firm said it plans to use the capital to further invest in its platform, which integrates digital health with clinical data in EHRs to manage chronic conditions and care for patients remotely. Validic recently teamed with Oracle Cerner to bring its software to Cerner Millennium clients.
beckershospitalreview.com
How technology enables better access & outcomes amidst a mental healthcare crisis
Even before the pandemic, nearly one out of five American adults and one in five children and teens suffered from a mental health condition, from anxiety to depression to suicidal ideation. What compounds this crisis is the lack of behavioral health providers available to meet people’s mental health needs.
beckershospitalreview.com
11 recent health system innovation moves
Health systems have been busy launching innovation initiatives and making investments in tech and spinoff companies this year. Here are 11 innovation moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 19:. 1. General Catalyst said in mid-November that it's partnering with 10 more hospitals and health systems as the venture capital firm...
beckershospitalreview.com
OpenLoop, Verizon partner to expand virtual care
Telehealth support company OpenLoop is partnering with BlueJeans by Verizon to provide its clients with access to BlueJeans' HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform. BlueJeans will now have access to OpenLoop's 50-state network of clinicians that reaches payer coverage of 250 million people, according to a Nov. 15 OpenLoop news release. "The addition...
beckershospitalreview.com
Henry Ford Health partners with tech company Arcascope to help shift workers sleep better
Detroit-based Henry Ford Health is partnering with digital health company Arcascope to improve the circadian rhythms of its healthcare workers. Shift workers at Henry Ford Health will use Arcascope's app-based circadian rhythm management platform that makes personalized recommendations about behaviors and alterations to the light environment to help with sleep.
beckershospitalreview.com
How automated virtual companions can take your digital strategies to the next level
While automated symptom checkers and other chatbot technologies have become common, most are not directly connected to the overall patient journey. By incorporating chat-based interactions that can escalate patients to the appropriate level of care when needed, healthcare can be more personalized, empathetic, cost-effective and scalable. In an October Becker's...
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital Health
Having served as a Cerner executive and now a children's hospital CIO, Matt MacVey has seen health IT from both sides of the business. In fact, Mr. MacVey was a Cerner associate when he joined the Bear Institute for Health Innovation at Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Hospital in 2017. The center is a collaboration between the hospital and EHR vendor. In 2019, Children's National hired him to be its CIO after an 18-year career with Cerner.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mount Sinai spinoff to lay off 500 employees; exit reproductive, women's health testing
Sema4, a genomics company that spun out of New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System, said it plans to lay off 500 employees as it closes its reproductive and women's health testing services. The job cuts represent about 32.5 percent of Sema4's workforce, according to a Nov. 14 securities filing....
beckershospitalreview.com
MedStar selects Kyndryl to transform IT services
Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health has selected IT company Kyndryl for a five-year digital transformation contract. The health system will use Kyndryl Bridge to integrate artificial intelligence into its IT system. Additionally, Kyndryl will provide IT service desks, infrastructure support, on-site support and security services, according to a Nov. 17 Kyndryl news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Babylon, Fitbit to provide health monitoring for members
Digital health company Babylon is teaming up with Google's Fitbit to provide Fitbit wearable devices to a subset of members for care coordination and proactive health management. Eligible members in select markets will be able to use Fitbit's health and wellness features to track their activity levels, sleep patterns and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Is Epic's dominance good for healthcare?
Epic is the biggest name in health IT and, by all accounts, only getting bigger. The EHR vendor controls nearly a third of the U.S. hospital market share and continues to add large health systems to its portfolio. But is the Verona, Wis.-based company's reign a positive or negative for...
beckershospitalreview.com
US News names 2022-23 Best Nursing Homes: 5 things to know
U.S. News and World Report published its 2022-23 Best Nursing Homes ratings Nov. 15. 1. This year's ratings feature two new measures for weekend staffing and infection rates that resulted in hospitalizations. The weekend staffing measure is part of the long-term care rating, while the infection rates measure is part of the short-term rehabilitation rating.
beckershospitalreview.com
85 healthcare leaders' workplace predictions for 2023
About half of healthcare leaders think COVID-19 will be "resolved" in 2023, and they are more focused on growth than cost-cutting, according to a recent survey shared with Becker's. Management consulting company West Monroe conducted a survey of 85 U.S. healthcare leaders to ask what they predict the 2023 healthcare...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 ways health systems can get creative with cost cutting
It has been one of the worst financial years for hospitals and health systems, and few are immune to tight budgets. Even large health systems have made cuts to their workforces, and entire states have reported sinking into the red. Costly contract labor often is among the first to go...
Comments / 0