Saints cut ex-Eagles running back
Jordan Howard is out of work. Again. Pro Football Talk reports the New Orleans Saints cut the former Philadelphia Eagles running back on Tuesday. Howard entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 2016. He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to begin his NFL career and was traded to the Eagles ahead of the 2019 campaign.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Eagles Add a Second Pro Bowler in Last 2 Days
Well, it appears the Philadelphia Eagles are intent on finding an option to stop the run. On Wednesday, they signed former Viking and two-time Pro Bowl DT Linval Joseph to their roster on a 1-year deal. Now on Thursday, the Eagles added a second Pro Bowler in the last two days.
Ndamukong Suh signs with Eagles
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, DT Ndamukong Suh has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Eagles have struggled in recent weeks to plug up the run, which was a major contributor to their loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles have signed Suh to help with opposing running games while rookie DT Jordan Davis remains sidelined with an injury. The Eagles continue to add to their front seven as one of the top defenses fights for a postseason push.
Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell rips NFL officiating, jokes about practice habits
In his first year as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, we’re learning more and more about Kevin O’Connell each
Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search
The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Eagles sign two-time Pro Bowl DT Linval Joseph
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles have signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph to a one-year deal on Wednesday, the team announced. Joseph spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. It will be the 13th NFL season for the 34-year-old. The Eagles hope Joseph, a former second round pick, will help the team address their rushing defense since losing rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis. Davis was placed on injured reserve due to ankle injury he suffered in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which means he'll miss at least four games. In the two games Davis has missed so far,...
Packers fans will need to rely on other methods to catch Thursday Night Football
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you plan to watch the Packers take on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, you’re going to have to look to streaming platforms instead of your local broadcast channels to do so. Formerly owned by NFL Network, this year marks the first season...
'That hurt': Jimmy Johnson tells us the final straw in his fallout with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys
DALLAS — On another sun-drenched day in the Florida Keys, Hall of Famer and former Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson enjoys his personal paradise. "The greatest time of my life is right now," Johnson said, as he gave WFAA a personal tour of his boat. "This is my 21st boat."
