Philadelphia, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Saints cut ex-Eagles running back

Jordan Howard is out of work. Again. Pro Football Talk reports the New Orleans Saints cut the former Philadelphia Eagles running back on Tuesday. Howard entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 2016. He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to begin his NFL career and was traded to the Eagles ahead of the 2019 campaign.
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
purplePTSD.com

Eagles Add a Second Pro Bowler in Last 2 Days

Well, it appears the Philadelphia Eagles are intent on finding an option to stop the run. On Wednesday, they signed former Viking and two-time Pro Bowl DT Linval Joseph to their roster on a 1-year deal. Now on Thursday, the Eagles added a second Pro Bowler in the last two days.
fantasypros.com

Ndamukong Suh signs with Eagles

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, DT Ndamukong Suh has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Eagles have struggled in recent weeks to plug up the run, which was a major contributor to their loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles have signed Suh to help with opposing running games while rookie DT Jordan Davis remains sidelined with an injury. The Eagles continue to add to their front seven as one of the top defenses fights for a postseason push.
The Comeback

Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search

The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
CBS Philly

Eagles sign two-time Pro Bowl DT Linval Joseph

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles have signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph to a one-year deal on Wednesday, the team announced. Joseph spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. It will be the 13th NFL season for the 34-year-old. The Eagles hope Joseph, a former second round pick, will help the team address their rushing defense since losing rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis. Davis was placed on injured reserve due to ankle injury he suffered in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which means he'll miss at least four games. In the two games Davis has missed so far,...
