Trade in European Bond Markets Held up Well in Turbulent Year - Officials
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - High inflation and aggressive central bank rate hikes have created challenging conditions for government bond markets, but the ease of doing trade has held up relatively well, officials told a European bond conference on Wednesday. Anthony Linehan, who is deputy director of funding and debt management at...
Tech, Commodity Stocks Help Europe's STOXX 600 Close Higher for Fourth-Day
(Reuters) -Europe's STOXX 600 index closed higher on Tuesday, boosted by gains in technology and commodity stocks after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data bolstered hopes of less-aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes in the coming months. The continent-wide index rose 0.4%, logging its fourth-straight session of gains and erasing intraday losses...
ECB Promises 'Prudent' Balance Sheet Cut as Stability Risks Rise
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Risks to the euro zone's financial stability are on the rise as the economy heads for a likely recession so any reduction in the European Central Bank's bond holdings is likely to be gradual to keep markets calm, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said. Surging energy costs...
Senegal Reform Implementation Slower Than Expected - IMF Staff
(Reuters) - Senegal has made "significant progress" in implementing structural reforms but those have come at a slower pace than anticipated, the International Monetary Fund's staff said on Wednesday. Performance of the reform program was "broadly satisfactory" and "the economy should rebound in 2023 with a strong pickup in growth...
The US dollar has fallen to a 3-month low after easing inflation in October dampened expectations for more big rate hikes
The US Dollar Index dropped to a three-month low on Tuesday, dipping below 106. The greenback was under pressure after US wholesale inflation cooled more than expected in October. The Fed will likely slow rate hikes in December but a full-on Fed pivot remains elusive. A key gauge of the...
Inflation in Britain accelerates to 11.1% — a 41-year high
LONDON — Britain’s inflation rate rose to a 41-year high in October, fueling demands for the government to do more to ease the nation’s cost-of-living crisis when it releases new tax and spending plans Thursday. Consumer prices jumped 11.1% in the 12 months through October, compared with...
Russian Economy Shrinks 4% in Third Quarter - Statistics Agency
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's economy shrank 4% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022, data from the Rosstat federal statistics service showed on Wednesday, as the consequences of the country's military actions in Ukraine continued to weigh on the economy. That was a slight improvement from the second quarter, when...
Burberry Aims for 5 Billion Pound Revenue
LONDON — Burberry wants to become a 5 billion pound luxury brand in the long term, fueled by a bigger accessories business and a host of bestsellers courtesy of new chief creative officer Daniel Lee. Chief executive officer Jonathan Akeroyd laid out his strategy during the first half results presentation on Thursday, and while it builds on the foundation laid by his predecessor Marco Gobbetti, Akeroyd’s Burberry is going to be far different. More from WWDBurberry RTW Spring 2023A Look Inside Burberry's Miami Store at Bal Harbour ShopsBurberry Resort 2023 He wants the brand to be “desirable and relatable,” with product sitting...
Americans Spent Nearly $695 Billion at Retail Stores in October Despite Inflation: Report
U.S. retail sales grew in October as consumers continue to spend despite rising prices. Total U.S. retail sales were $694.5 billion in October, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Census Bureau. This total was up 1.3 percent from September and 8.3 percent from the same month in 2021. This compares with the 8.2 percent year-over-year growth in September and the 9.4 percent yearly increase in August. “October retail sales data confirms that consumers continue to stretch their dollars on household priorities, including gifts for family and loved ones this holiday season,” said National Retail Federation president and CEO Matthew Shay in a Wednesday...
IMF Sees Nicaragua's Economy Expanding by 3% Next Year
(Reuters) - Nicaragua's economy is forecast to grow 3% in 2023, down from expected growth of 4% this year, the International Monetary Fund said in a statement released on Wednesday, adding its economic outlook is favorable despite global risks going forward. "Nicaragua's economic outlook is favorable, although risks to the...
Existing Homes Fall Again in October, Leading Indicators Signal Economic Downturn
Sales of existing homes fell in October for the ninth straight month, down 5.9% from a month earlier as buyers faced mortgage rates that have doubled in the past year, the National Association of Realtors said on Friday. Sales, at an annual pace of 4.43 million, are now 28.4% below...
Hearsay Systems 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report Provides Snapshot of Growing Challenges Amid Increased Regulation
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Hearsay Systems, the trusted global leader in digital client engagement for the financial services industry, today announced the findings from its 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report. This year’s report looks at how compliance teams continue to contend with the challenges posed by digital communications, amid a far more active regulatory landscape. Based on survey findings, financial services firms currently feel constrained by existing resources and often lack the trust or the technical skill to fully leverage automated technologies that could relieve some of their supervisory pain points. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005427/en/ Across both reputational and regulatory dimensions, texting was a key source of concern for compliance professionals, according to findings in Hearsay’s 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
LX earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Falls as Cryptocurrencies Slide Again
(Reuters) - Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the world's largest bitcoin fund, fell almost 7% on Wednesday, as investors dumped more digital assets after last week's high-profile unraveling of crypto exchange FTX. Crypto investment bank Genesis Global Trading said in a tweet it was temporarily suspending redemptions and new loan originations in...
EU Wrestles With Payment for Order Flow Share Trading Rules
LONDON (Reuters) - European Union states edged closer on Thursday to ditching a proposed ban on brokers earning fees in return for directing stock trades to specific trading platforms. Payment for order flow (PFOF) drew scrutiny last year when an army of retail investors flocked to 'meme stocks' on Wall...
Amazon Layoffs to Extend Into 2023
(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday there would be more role reductions as its annual planning process extends into next year and leaders continue to make adjustments. "Those decisions will be shared with impacted employees and organizations early in 2023", said Andy Jassy, who became the company's Chief Executive Officer in 2021, in a letter to Amazon employees.
Europe Must Steer More Military Spending to Joint Projects -EU Defence Agency
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU members are set to boost military budgets by up to 70 billion euros ($72.2 billion) by 2025 but a lack of project cooperation and purchases outside the bloc risk undermining efforts to create coherent forces, the European Defence Agency said. The agency identified several critical gaps...
Applied Materials Forecasts Strong Q1 Revenue on Easing Supply Chain Woes
(Reuters) -Chip tools maker Applied Materials Inc on Thursday forecast first-quarter revenue above market estimates, on hopes that easing supply chain constraints will help it meet pent up demand from chipmakers ramping up production. The company's results come at a time when the wider chip industry is seeing sluggish demand...
Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and its German partner BioNTech SE said on Friday their Omicron-tailored shot produced higher virus-neutralizing antibodies in older adults against the emerging subvariant BQ.1.1 than its original vaccine.
