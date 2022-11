Fast Casual Franchise Evolves To Foster A Guest-Centric Experience. November 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Your Pie is introducing a new menu design across all current and future restaurants on November 7. The modernized menu board design features high-quality product imagery, updated product names for ordering ease and a convenient pizza sizing chart illustration.

