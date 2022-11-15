Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Qatar pulls bait-and-switch, bans beer at World Cup stadiums
If the death of migrant workers, the questionable tracking app, shipping container lodging, and horrible, overpriced food weren’t enough to sap your excitement for the 2022 World Cup — Qatar found another way. With less than three days until competition begins in earnest, the Qatari government has gone back on its decision to allow beer sales at stadium perimeters during the World Cup.
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022: USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter says group rivals England among favorites to win it all in Qatar
Just days before the United States men's national team opens up its participation at the 2022 World Cup, manager Gregg Berhalter has laid out what the team must do for the tournament to be considered a success. Berhalter, in an interview with The Telegraph, said he is "still firmly in the camp that England are one of the favorites to win the World Cup" and that "most managers would kill to have" Gareth Southgate's national team resume.
SB Nation
Qatar abruptly prohibits alcohol sales within World Cup stadiums
In a decisive and abrupt development, Qatar has changed its stance on alcohol sales at the upcoming World Cup 2022, deciding to ban sales of beer and alcohol within tournament stadiums during the competition. This is a shocking decision made at literally the last possible moment before the start of the tournament, and leaves beer and wine companies like Budweiser who had multimillion dollar contracts in place for Qatar 2022, in the lurch.
SB Nation
Chelsea at the 2022 World Cup: Group E & Group F
Broadcast rights in the US are owned by FOX (so FOX and FS1) and NBC Universal (so Telemundo, Universo) while in the UK it’s the usual suspects BBC and ITV. Didier Drogba will be a pundit for the BBC while Joe Cole, Eni Aluko, and Karen Carney will be part of the ITV crew.
SB Nation
Opinion: “You’ve really gone & done it this time, Sunderland - why are we playing a Saudi side?”
Where having a player getting stung by a jellyfish or scolding their privates with boiling waters will in time become a good podcast anecdote, some of the murkier stories leave a lasting mark. Thankfully for Julio Arca and Kevin Kyle their injuries did not prove serious and can now be laughed off, but stories of sexual misconduct or managers with reported fascist leanings are a different thing altogether.
TechCrunch
Snapchat gears up for the FIFA World Cup with new AR experiences, filters and more
The app has partnered with Adidas to let users virtually dress their Bitmoji in the official home football kits of their team. Users will also get access to official team stickers and filters to decorate their snaps and support their team. The app is launching official team kit try-on experiences...
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Wednesday, November 16
Coming to you live from Reagan Airport in Washington it is your morning hoddle - Yes fitzie is currently at the airport (or flying, or at his layover, or flying again, or has landed) while you are reading this hoddle. That is because he is visiting his family back in California.
Sadio Mane will miss Senegal’s ‘first games’ of the World Cup with injury
It’s not sounding great for Senegal star Sadio Mané’s chances of playing at the World Cup. Mané was forced out of Bayern Munich’s game against Werder Bremen last week with a fibula injury, putting his status for the World Cup in doubt. On Tuesday, Senegal federation board member Abdoulaye Sow offered an update on Mané. It wasn’t positive. “We will have to rely on playing the first games without Sadio and win without Sadio because we have 25 players apart from Sadio,” Sow said in quotes published by the AP. “No one would have wanted it, but that’s what’s happened to us.” That’s “games,”...
BBC
World Cup wish: Maddison to actually play? January transfer plans sorted?
It's finally here - the planes have landed, the players are acclimatising and the sweepstakes are being compiled. But what's your club's biggest wish for the World Cup in Qatar?. Arsenal. Charlene Smith, AFTV. Bukayo Saka plays a vital role for England and I'm confident he will make some...
SB Nation
Manchester City and Barcelona Friendly Raises Over €4 MILLION for ALS Research
Official figures have confirmed that City’s charity friendly away to Barcelona earlier this season raised more than €4 million to help fund research into the fight to tackle amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). More than 91,000 fans turned out at the Camp Nou in late August as City and...
SB Nation
Harry Kane to wear rainbow “OneLove” armband in support of inclusivity at World Cup
With two days to go before the World Cup, the head of the English FA, Mark Bullingham, has said that England captain and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will wear the rainbow “OneLove” captain’s armband during the Three Lions’ matches in defiance of FIFA’s prohibitions, but that the FA expects to be fined for doing so.
SB Nation
F1 finale: 5 storylines to watch at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
The 73rd season of Formula 1 comes to a close this weekend at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi. Even with both the Drivers and Constructors Championships wrapped up, there is plenty to watch for. A four-time World Champion is one of four drivers saying goodbye (for now) to F1. Can Mercedes’ newly found form help Lewis Hamilton pick up his first win of 2022? Are the issues resolved at Red Bull after a disagreement between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez?
SB Nation
Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment Named as Potential LFC Buyer
Of all the stories to have been broken in recent years, Liverpool Football Club being put up for sale has been arguably the hardest to cover. From the moment David Ornstein suggested Fenway Sports Group was open to a complete ownership sale, the pendulum of this particular story has swung back and forth quickly. Jürgen Klopp then quickly put out remarks in a presser that it was most likely a minority stake, and since then it’s been pretty much full-on chaos, with new potential owners entering and leaving the discussion in the span of a few days, and in some cases, like Mukesh Ambani, hours.
SB Nation
Everton Women making progress - Hinnigan
Former Everton Women star and club captain Michelle Hinnigan has spoken on the progress of her beloved Blues as well as the women’s game in general. The 32-year-old, who is currently Head of Year and a PE teacher at St John Bosco locally, praised the greater exposure the women’s game is now receiving and feels that it will be a real catalyst for younger generations of females to pursue a career in football. The FA Cup winner also believes that the current foundations the Blues have in place will bode well for a good league finish.
SB Nation
SB Nation
Haas F1 adds Nico Hülkenberg to their 2023 team
The Formula One circuit heads to Yas Marina for the final race of the 2022 season, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend, but there are still some matters of business left to decide before the 2023 campaign begins. Rumors are swirling about the future of Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto, and Williams Racing is still deciding on their second driver for the upcoming season.
SB Nation
Son Heung-Min is training in Qatar with a mask ahead of the World Cup
The last time we saw Son Heung-Min he was sitting in the stands at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium wearing a Burberry coat and glasses watching Spurs come from behind to beat Leeds United 4-3. Now, he’s traded the chunky frames for a black mask to protect his (beautiful) face from further damage ahead of the World Cup.
SB Nation
November 18th - 20th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
You need to see this ridiculous cricket catch
The One Day International (ODI) between Australia and England gave us one of the best pieces of cricket fielding of all time, courtesy of Ashton Agar. Allow me to explain what’s going on here. An ODI gives each team 50 overs of six balls to score as many runs as possible. It means that every single one of those 300 attempts is important in scoring, especially when teams are specially crafted to put their most explosive, quick-scoring batters in the lineup.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool and Juventus Target Chelsea’s Mason Mount
With Chelsea’s efforts to agree a new deal with attacking midfielder Mason Mount for much of the past year having so far failed to lead to a breakthrough, there is growing uncertainty over the player’s future in London. To that backdrop, The Guardian this week are claiming that...
