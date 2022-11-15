ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

World Cup fans left baffled by VAR decision

There was confusion and controversy within minutes of the opening match of the Qatar World Cup after Ecuador had a goal disallowed against the host country by VAR using Fifa’s new semi-automated offside system.Ecuador thought they had taken a lead against Qatar after just two minutes when captain Enner Valencia powered in a header at the back post following a set-piece routine.World Cup LIVE: Qatar face Ecuador in opening gameBut, after a delay of almost two minutes, referee Daniele Orsato ruled out the goal and signalled that there had been an offside in the build-up.The replays of the goal...
The Comeback

Report: FIFA could discipline England over LGBTQ+ support

FIFA has reportedly taken a company line not to offend World Cup host nation Qatar. Their latest move there is an attempt to banning England striker Harry Kane from wearing his “One Love” captain’s armband. The Telegraph reported that The Football Association — the English national team’s governing body — was told by FIFA that Read more... The post Report: FIFA could discipline England over LGBTQ+ support appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

