UFC Star Israel Adesanya Arrested In New York Airport
The former champ was in some trouble in New York. Wednesday afternoon, TMZ broke the news that former UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya, who just lost his title over the weekend at Madison Square Garden, was arrested at JFK airport in New York for possession of brass knuckles. In the state of New York, brass knuckles are illegal and are a class A misdemeanor. It’s illegal to carry them or have them in your carry-on bag to fly.
Scotty 2 Hotty Deletes Twitter Following Backlash Over Intergender Match Comments
Scotty 2 Hotty has offline. Scotty 2 Hotty has deleted his twitter following backlash for comments about not being comfortable doing intergender wrestling. Scotty took to Twitter to let promoters know that he wouldn’t want to be booked to wrestle women, and suddenly some fans fired back at him, causing him to not only delete the tweets, but his entire twitter! Since the account is gone, we can’t put the tweets below but we do have quotes of what he said.
WWE Looking To Debut Two New Athletes In NXT Soon
It looks like we will be seeing some new faces on NXT TV soon. According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is planning on debuting two top athletes on NXT. Two people being readied to debut on television in NXT are AJ Amrhein, who was a member...
WWE Trademarks “Iron Survivor Challenge”, Details Revealed
New matches are always exciting. Recently, WWE trademarked “Iron Survival Challenge” and on the surface, that seems like a random mix of words. What could it possibly be? Well, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported some details regarding the trademark and we now know that it will be a specific match type and even could be revealed as soon as tonight on NXT, but that’s not 100% confirmed.
Adam Cole’s Condition Has People Concerned In AEW
Adam Cole has been the source of concern in AEW. Cole took part in a fatal four-way match for the IWGP World Heavyweight title at Forbidden Door, despite being injured before the match. The match led to him suffering a concussion as well, and he hasn’t returned to in-ring competition yet.
AEW Dynamite Viewership And Demo Rating Drops This Week
The numbers for this week’s AEW Dynamite are in. According to Showbuzz Daily, AEW Dynamite drew 818,000 viewers. This number is down from last week’s episode which drew 930,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.28 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.32 rating that the show posted last week.
Several Talent Not At AEW Dynamite
Pre-Taped promos were a theme of the night. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, we saw several pre-taped promos on the show and most of the talent used for them were not actually there live tonight, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. AEW Rampage is live this week and not taped following Dynamite, so it’s highly possible talent are just headed straight to the site of Full Gear weekend. On the contrary, several talent were also at Dynamite tonight who were not used at all.
AEW Dynamite Post Show – Full Gear Go-Home Show – Nov. 16, 2022 | Full Results & Review
It’s time for another Bodyslam.net AEW Dynamite Post Show! Kyle is off with the flu this week, so Adam Yeary from All Elite Weekly has stepped into the ring to recap and review this week’s AEW Dynamite with Mike Hamley. Reunited and it feels so good!. This week’s...
Road Dogg Recalls The Time Drake Wuertz Got Attacked By A Bomb Dog At WWE Performance Center
The controversial referee gained infamy after sharing right-winged opinions that bordered on QAnon conspiracies. He would be released from WWE shortly after these opinions became wider known and his stance on vaccines was revealed to fans. While speaking on the Oh You Didn’t Know on AdFreeShows.com, WWE Hall Of Famer...
Monday RAW Producers And Backstage Notes For This Week’s RAW
This week’s RAW served as a reintroduction to several stars including Mia Yim and Austin Theory. The full producers and backstage notes for this week’s RAW have been provided by Fightful Select. You can read the full list below. – Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali: Adam Pearce –...
Abadon Speaks After Suffering An Injury
Abadon is in good spirits. It was reported tbhs week that Abadon had suffered an injury after working a Warriors Of Wrestling event over the weekend and now Abadon has spoken following the mishap. After only being in wrestling for four years, AEW’s resident zombie says this is just a bump in the road and thanks the fans for their support. Abadon will be back stronger than ever.
Usman Nurmagomedov on Patricky Pitbull title bout at Bellator 288: ‘I am focused to win. Whether it’s by finish or decision’
Usman Nurmagomedov plans on making history at Bellator 288 this Friday night. During the Bellator 288 virtual media call, Nurmagomedov, who is fighting Pitbull for the Lightweight championship this weekend was asked a question by yours truly about where he sees this fight going with the pace he plans on bringing once the cage door closes, this is what Nurmagomedov had to say.
Mercedes Martinez Makes Her Return During AEW Dark: Elevation Tapings
The ROH Women’s Champion has returned. Mercedes Martinez has been out of action since July after she suffered an injury. She is currently the ROH Women’s Champion and last defended the title in the ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022 Pay-Per-View against Serena Deeb. After this, Mercedes was out of action but that is no more. Ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, AEW taped their Dark Elevation show that airs on Monday’s on the AEW YouTube Channel and Mercedes Martinez made her return on the Tapings, even apparently having a new theme song!
Ace Steel Hosting Training Seminars After Being Released By AEW
Ace Steel has begun hosting training seminars. According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ace Steel has already started doing training seminars following his release from AEW. Ace Steel is starting to do training seminars. Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Ace Steel’s release came as a shock to him as...
Madusa Isn’t A Fan Of Ronda Rousey Wanting To Change The Name Of WWE Women’s Championships
Madusa doesn’t understand why Ronda Rousey wants to take “women” out of the names of WWE’s Women’s Titles. While speaking with The A2theK Wrestling Show, WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa addressed Ronda Rousey wanting to rename the WWE Women’s titles and simply blasted her for that suggestion.
Darius Martin Back To AEW Sooner Than Expected
Top Flight is back in action. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Top Flight returned as a team after Darius Martin was sidelined with an injury due to a car accident. He, alongside his brother Dante Martin and AR Fox took on Death Triangle in an action packed trios match. Following the show, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select had an update on Darius, mentioning that many within the company thought Darius wouldn’t be back until early 2023.
Daniel Garcia Challenges Dax Harwood To A Match On AEW Full Gear Buy-In
As of this writing, Daniel Garcia nor FTR have a match on AEW’s Full Gear Pay-Per-View this Saturday. But, the gauntlet was laid down. On November 17th, Dax Harwood posted a tweet listing a bunch of matches he’s had this year and ended the tweet off with “LFG.” Suddenly, ROH Pure Champion, Daniel Garcia, quote tweeted Dax asking if he’s got room for one more, to which Dax replied, telling him his knuckles are getting soft, and dared him to talk to Tony Khan. Daniel Garcia then fired back a tweet with just a photo of the AEW Full Gear Buy-In poster. You can see the exchange below.
This Week’s WWE NXT Viewership Numbers Hold Steady, Key Demo Rises
The numbers for this week’s edition of WWE NXT are in. According to Brandon Thurston, NXT on November 15 drew 663,000 viewers. This number is on par with the 664,000 viewers the show drew last week. NXT recorded a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 key demo, which is up from the 0.15 rating that the show drew the previous Tuesday.
Ethan Page Advances To The AEW Eliminator Tournament Finals
All Ego is headed to Full Gear. The AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament is currently on going. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Ethan Page and Bandido battled in the tournament semi-finals to see who will be headed to AEW Full Gear. Ethan Page ended up picking up the win to advance to the finals with the Ego’s Edge while Stokely Hathaway stood by his side.
The Undertaker Threw A Chair In “Pure Anger” Backstage After The Montreal Screwjob
The Montreal Screwjob remains one of the most controversial incidents in pro wrestling history, as it is still talked about to this very day. This is largely due to everything that transpired backstage after the incident. While speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo talked about the Montreal Screwjob. Russo...
