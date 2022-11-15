Pre-Taped promos were a theme of the night. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, we saw several pre-taped promos on the show and most of the talent used for them were not actually there live tonight, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. AEW Rampage is live this week and not taped following Dynamite, so it’s highly possible talent are just headed straight to the site of Full Gear weekend. On the contrary, several talent were also at Dynamite tonight who were not used at all.

