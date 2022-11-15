One down, possibly six more to go. Death Triangle defeated The Elite at Full Gear, despite using cheating tactics, they did get the job done. But, it’s far from over. Ahead of Full Gear’s main event, it was announced that this Wednesday there will be a rematch. But, not just one. Death Triangle and The Elite are now in a best of seven series that will span over the next six weeks if needed. Death Triangle is up with one after their win at Full Gear but now they need three more victories to claim the AEW Trios Tag Team Titles.

17 HOURS AGO