Producers And Backstage Notes From Friday’s SmackDown
We now know who produced each match and segment from Friday’s edition of SmackDown. As ever, Fightful Select have provided the full run down of the show along with other backstage notes. – Drew McIntyre, Brawling Brutes, Sami Zayn promo: Michael Hayes – Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet: Kenny Dykstra...
NJPW STRONG Showdown Results (11/19/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its NJPW STRONG Showdown event on November 19. Matches were taped on October 16 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results for the show below. – Peter Avalon def. Keita. – BULLET CLUB...
Daniel Garcia Challenges Dax Harwood To A Match On AEW Full Gear Buy-In
As of this writing, Daniel Garcia nor FTR have a match on AEW’s Full Gear Pay-Per-View this Saturday. But, the gauntlet was laid down. On November 17th, Dax Harwood posted a tweet listing a bunch of matches he’s had this year and ended the tweet off with “LFG.” Suddenly, ROH Pure Champion, Daniel Garcia, quote tweeted Dax asking if he’s got room for one more, to which Dax replied, telling him his knuckles are getting soft, and dared him to talk to Tony Khan. Daniel Garcia then fired back a tweet with just a photo of the AEW Full Gear Buy-In poster. You can see the exchange below.
AEW Revolution Date And Venue Revealed
AEW Revolution is on the way. Tonight at the Post-Full Gear Media Scrum, Tony Khan was asked if there was any information on the next Pay-Per-View which is AEW Revolution 2023. It was then revealed that AEW Revolution will take place March 5, 2023 from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
NXT Level Up Results (11/18/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on November 18. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on November 15. The show aired on Peacock. You can read the full results for the show below. – Thea Hail def. Dani Palmer. – Dante Chen...
Jade Cargill Is Willing To Whoop Bow Wow’s Ass
If Tony Khan allows it, Jade Cargill will whoop Bow Wow’s ass. Rap star Bow Wow and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill have been going back and forth on social media for some time. It all started with Bow Wow wanting to take Jade out on a date, but after she denied, the two began to throw jabs back and forth. Now, Jade wouldn’t mind a match with him. Recently, Cargill sat down with The Breakfast Club on 105.1 FM where Jade discussed her back and forth with Bow Wow and stated that him saying he wanted to take her out to dinner was disrespectful.
WATCH: Sami Zayn Makes Jey Uso Break Again On SmackDown
Sami Zayn is a pro at making the Bloodline break character and laugh. Jey Uso is a usual target and it happened again tonight when Sami Zayn did an elaborate handshake with Jimmy Uso, Jey couldn’t help but to look away and cover his face after cracking a slight smile. They just can’t take the hilarious Sami Zayn serious! Watch the character break down below!
Saraya Heaps Praise On Britt Baker For Carrying Her Throughout Their Rivalry
Saraya has nothing but good things to say about Britt Baker. Britt Baker and Saraya went to war at AEW Full Gear and despite Saraya coming away with the win, much of the praise has been put on Britt Baker. However, that does not mean Saraya’s performance was bad at all, in fact she looked better than ever in the ring. Despite this, Saraya believes Britt Baker carried her throughout their rivalry, both on the microphone and in the ring.
WWE Looking To Debut Two New Athletes In NXT Soon
It looks like we will be seeing some new faces on NXT TV soon. According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is planning on debuting two top athletes on NXT. Two people being readied to debut on television in NXT are AJ Amrhein, who was a member...
SCWPro Hawkamania XXVII: Moments Forever Faded Results (11/18/22)
SCWPro held its SCWPro Hawkamania XXVII: Moments Forever Faded event on November 18 from Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon in Iowa City, Iowa. You can read the full results for the show below. – Malik Champion def. MFG (w/ Niko Kline) – Garotte (w/ Eric Eznite) def. Tigre Amore. – Maggie...
Big WWE Prospect Backstage At AEW Rampage
Things are getting interesting. Previously, Fightful Select reported that independent star KC Navarro was being heavily looked at by WWE and even has a scheduled private tryout coming up. Now, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that Navarro was backstage at last night’s AEW Rampage. Fightful has...
Match Card Set For This Week’s NXT Level Up
The card has been set for this week’s NXT Level Up. WWE announced that the November 18 episode of NXT Level Up will be headlined by a Oro Mensah going one-on-one with “Stacks” Channing Lorenzo. Plus, Thea Hail and Dante Chen will face two debuting stars. Hail will face Dani Palmer and Dante will go one-on-one with Oba Femi.
Ultra Championship Match Announced For PCW ULTRA: ANNIVER7ARY
PCW Ultra’s ‘ANNIVER7ARY’ Show is coming up Friday, January 27, 2023 at the ILWU Memorial Hall in Wilmington, CA. The event is the 7th anniversary for PCW Ultra and they’ve announced a big headlining match. At the event, the current Ultra Champion, Jacob Fatu, will be defending his championship against Black Taurus in what’s sure to be an epic battle. Previously, PCW Ultra announced the first match for the show which is Viva Van vs. Masha Slamovich for the UltraWoman Championship.
Preliminary Viewership For This Week’s SmackDown Up, Key Demo Remains The same
The preliminary numbers are in for this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported back on Saturday, November 19 that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.127 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. These numbers were up from the numbers from last week as SmackDown drew 2.115 million viewers in preliminary viewership. The November 18 episode of WWE SmackDown reportedly averaged a preliminary 0.5 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
AEW Full Gear Crosses One Million Dollars In Ticket Sales
AEW Full Gear will officially have a gate over over 1,000,000 dollars. According to Tony Khan, AEW Full Gear has crossed $1 million in ticket sales. He also confirmed that this is the fourth straight PPV to cross $1 million in the live gate, and it’s the 5th time a PPV is achieving this feat in 2022.
Rhea Ripley And Asuka Set For WarGames Advantage Match On RAW
Last week on Monday Night RAW, it was announced that team Bayley and team Bianca would have one member of each team go one on one in a WarGames advantage match, but, they didn’t say who. Now, tonight during a commercial break on SmackDown, they plugged RAW, announcing that Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka will take place for the advantage at Survivor Series: WarGames.
AEW Dynamite Post Show – Full Gear Go-Home Show – Nov. 16, 2022 | Full Results & Review
It’s time for another Bodyslam.net AEW Dynamite Post Show! Kyle is off with the flu this week, so Adam Yeary from All Elite Weekly has stepped into the ring to recap and review this week’s AEW Dynamite with Mike Hamley. Reunited and it feels so good!. This week’s...
AEW Full Gear: Saraya vs Britt Baker Match Result
Saraya made her return to the ring, but was she successful?. During the entrances, fans were emotional as was Saraya, who’s brother was ringside as she made her entrance. Once the bell rung, the story was clear as early on Saraya took a neck bump, overselling it before standing up with a smile. From then on Britt would work Saraya’s neck. Saraya on the other hand looked like she didn’t miss a beat inside the ring. Saraya would hit the Night Cap, with Britt barely kicking out at 2.
Best Of Seven Series Announced For AEW Dynamite For Weeks To Come
One down, possibly six more to go. Death Triangle defeated The Elite at Full Gear, despite using cheating tactics, they did get the job done. But, it’s far from over. Ahead of Full Gear’s main event, it was announced that this Wednesday there will be a rematch. But, not just one. Death Triangle and The Elite are now in a best of seven series that will span over the next six weeks if needed. Death Triangle is up with one after their win at Full Gear but now they need three more victories to claim the AEW Trios Tag Team Titles.
ROH Championship Match Set For AEW Dynamite
The ROH World Title is on the line again. Tonight on AEW Full Gear, Chris Jericho defeated Sammy Guevara, Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli to retain his ROH World Championship. But, later on in the night, a new challenger rose. During a backstage segment, Orange Cassidy approached Jericho, saying that he has a friend who happens to be a former ROH champion and he wants to face Jericho on Dynamite this Wednesday for the ROH World Title. That friend, is NJPW’s Tomohiro Ishii. Chris Jericho accepted and called himself Ishii’s Senpai. The match is on!
