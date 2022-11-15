Read full article on original website
WWE Trademarks “Iron Survivor Challenge”, Details Revealed
New matches are always exciting. Recently, WWE trademarked “Iron Survival Challenge” and on the surface, that seems like a random mix of words. What could it possibly be? Well, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported some details regarding the trademark and we now know that it will be a specific match type and even could be revealed as soon as tonight on NXT, but that’s not 100% confirmed.
WWE Looking To Debut Two New Athletes In NXT Soon
It looks like we will be seeing some new faces on NXT TV soon. According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is planning on debuting two top athletes on NXT. Two people being readied to debut on television in NXT are AJ Amrhein, who was a member...
Alex Hammerstone vs. YAMATO Announced For MLW Blood And Thunder
Alex Hammerstone has a huge match ahead of him. MLW has announced that DragonGate’s YAMATO will be headed to MLW for the January 7th Blood And Thunder event in Philadelphia, PA and he will be taking on the MLW World Champion, Alex Hammerstone for the title. They put out a press release for the announcement.
Several Talent Not At AEW Dynamite
Pre-Taped promos were a theme of the night. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, we saw several pre-taped promos on the show and most of the talent used for them were not actually there live tonight, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. AEW Rampage is live this week and not taped following Dynamite, so it’s highly possible talent are just headed straight to the site of Full Gear weekend. On the contrary, several talent were also at Dynamite tonight who were not used at all.
Daniel Garcia Challenges Dax Harwood To A Match On AEW Full Gear Buy-In
As of this writing, Daniel Garcia nor FTR have a match on AEW’s Full Gear Pay-Per-View this Saturday. But, the gauntlet was laid down. On November 17th, Dax Harwood posted a tweet listing a bunch of matches he’s had this year and ended the tweet off with “LFG.” Suddenly, ROH Pure Champion, Daniel Garcia, quote tweeted Dax asking if he’s got room for one more, to which Dax replied, telling him his knuckles are getting soft, and dared him to talk to Tony Khan. Daniel Garcia then fired back a tweet with just a photo of the AEW Full Gear Buy-In poster. You can see the exchange below.
UFC Star Israel Adesanya Arrested In New York Airport
The former champ was in some trouble in New York. Wednesday afternoon, TMZ broke the news that former UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya, who just lost his title over the weekend at Madison Square Garden, was arrested at JFK airport in New York for possession of brass knuckles. In the state of New York, brass knuckles are illegal and are a class A misdemeanor. It’s illegal to carry them or have them in your carry-on bag to fly.
Adam Cole’s Condition Has People Concerned In AEW
Adam Cole has been the source of concern in AEW. Cole took part in a fatal four-way match for the IWGP World Heavyweight title at Forbidden Door, despite being injured before the match. The match led to him suffering a concussion as well, and he hasn’t returned to in-ring competition yet.
Ace Steel Hosting Training Seminars After Being Released By AEW
Ace Steel has begun hosting training seminars. According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ace Steel has already started doing training seminars following his release from AEW. Ace Steel is starting to do training seminars. Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Ace Steel’s release came as a shock to him as...
Scotty 2 Hotty Deletes Twitter Following Backlash Over Intergender Match Comments
Scotty 2 Hotty has offline. Scotty 2 Hotty has deleted his twitter following backlash for comments about not being comfortable doing intergender wrestling. Scotty took to Twitter to let promoters know that he wouldn’t want to be booked to wrestle women, and suddenly some fans fired back at him, causing him to not only delete the tweets, but his entire twitter! Since the account is gone, we can’t put the tweets below but we do have quotes of what he said.
Ethan Page Advances To The AEW Eliminator Tournament Finals
All Ego is headed to Full Gear. The AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament is currently on going. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Ethan Page and Bandido battled in the tournament semi-finals to see who will be headed to AEW Full Gear. Ethan Page ended up picking up the win to advance to the finals with the Ego’s Edge while Stokely Hathaway stood by his side.
Ric Flair Clams An AEW Employee Told Him CM Punk Is Done With The Company
Ric Flair claims to have a source that maintains that CM Punk is done with All Elite Wrestling. On his To Be The Man podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair speculated that CM Punk is done with AEW after hearing some inside information. He was informed by an AEW employee, who he didn’t name, that CM Punk is not coming back to the company.
The Elite Announced To Return At AEW Full Gear, Match Made Official
The boys are back in town. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Death Triangle successfully defended their AEW Trios Championships against Top Flight and AR Fox. After the match, PAC got on the microphone and said that they’re not stupid, they’ve noticed the video teasers and they know they’re coming. But if they think they’re coming in to walk all over Death Triangle, they’re wrong. Pac says “You think you’re coming for us, but we’re waiting for you.” He never said them by name, but then, a ticking clock came up on the screen and a Full Gear graphic flashed showing that Death Triangle vs. The Elite, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, for the AEW Trios Titles is official for AEW’s Full Gear Pay-Per-View this Saturday.
AEW Dynamite Viewership And Demo Rating Drops This Week
The numbers for this week’s AEW Dynamite are in. According to Showbuzz Daily, AEW Dynamite drew 818,000 viewers. This number is down from last week’s episode which drew 930,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.28 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.32 rating that the show posted last week.
Details On WWE SuperCard Season 9 Revealed
WWE SuperCard Season 9 is upon us. Since WWE TLC is no longer an annual December Pay-Per-View for WWE, SuperCard has decided to keep the spirit alive for the popular mobile game. They’ve announced that there are three new card tiers, official match commentary, and more coming to the game. You can see the official statement released by 2K below.
Madusa Isn’t A Fan Of Ronda Rousey Wanting To Change The Name Of WWE Women’s Championships
Madusa doesn’t understand why Ronda Rousey wants to take “women” out of the names of WWE’s Women’s Titles. While speaking with The A2theK Wrestling Show, WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa addressed Ronda Rousey wanting to rename the WWE Women’s titles and simply blasted her for that suggestion.
AEW Made CM Punk Situation Worse With Recent Colt Cabana Appearance
The tension continues to grow between the two parties. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The backstage morale hasn’t changed regarding CM Punk. While AEW is still selling his merchandise and has him under contract, nothing seems to have changed in this direction. Ace Steel is starting to do...
Mercedes Martinez Was Cleared To Compete Hours Before AEW In Ring Return On Wednesday
Earlier this year, we saw Mercedes Martinez triumph over Deonna Purrazzo to become the ROH Women’s World Champion. Soon after, she abruptly dropped out of the picture. Her absence was explained during the AEW Media Call prior All Out, where Tony Khan noted that she was out of action due to an injury.
WOW Tried To Sign Ruby Soho Prior To Her Signing With AEW, Other Former WWE Talent Were Also Discussed
Ruby Soho may be in AEW now, but after her WWE release she was sought after by not just them. According to Fightful Select, WOW Women of Wrestling tried to bring in Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, better known as The IIcoincs in WWE. Ruby Soho was another name that they attempted to bring in to the company. It was also noted that Ruby Soho received a call to work for the company.
Teddy Long Makes Surprising Choice To Unseat Roman Reigns As WWE Undisputed Universal Title Run
This is one that many people may have considered. While speaking on One on One, Teddy Long talked about Nick Aldis leaving the NWA. Long stated that he believes Aldis should go to WWE and beat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. “That’s money right there. But I’ll...
Update On The Elite, Young Bucks Backstage At Dynamite
Tonight on AEW Dynamite, it was announced that The Elite will return at AEW Full Gear this Saturday and will take on Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Championships. Following the show, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select had some news regarding the return, saying that it was always the plan to have them return at Full Gear. It was also noted that while they weren’t on the show personally, The Young Bucks were backstage.
