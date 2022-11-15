The boys are back in town. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Death Triangle successfully defended their AEW Trios Championships against Top Flight and AR Fox. After the match, PAC got on the microphone and said that they’re not stupid, they’ve noticed the video teasers and they know they’re coming. But if they think they’re coming in to walk all over Death Triangle, they’re wrong. Pac says “You think you’re coming for us, but we’re waiting for you.” He never said them by name, but then, a ticking clock came up on the screen and a Full Gear graphic flashed showing that Death Triangle vs. The Elite, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, for the AEW Trios Titles is official for AEW’s Full Gear Pay-Per-View this Saturday.

1 DAY AGO