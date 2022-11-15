Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung smart TV owners just got a welcome image upgrade
HDR10+ comes to the Apple TV app on Samsung Smart TVs
9to5Mac
This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works
Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Touch ID Not Working on Mac
Touch ID provides its users with an alternative way to authenticate themselves on their computers. Instead of entering/re-entering the password time and again, one can easily log in to the OS directly through their ID. However, sometimes, this feature fails to respond and abruptly stops working on a Mac. This...
CNET
Whoa, This 2022 Insignia Fire TV Is Only $80 Right Now on Amazon
TVs have gotten pretty affordable over the years, and plenty of people have more than one in their home. You'll want a big screen in the living room, but if you're looking for some smaller TVs for your bedroom, guest room or any other room in your house, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, Amazon is offering up to 53% off smaller Insignia F20 Series Fire TVs, with prices starting at just $80. There's no set expiration on these deals, so we'd recommend getting your order in soon if you're hoping to grab one at this price.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Slow Boot Time Issues on Windows
The early days of home computing came with very long boot times that were standard for most users. As operating systems have evolved and hardware components have improved, those load times have reduced from long minutes to seconds on some of the faster machines. However, if your computer suddenly takes longer than average to boot, it might signal a problem with the device or your setup.
technewstoday.com
How to Find Hidden Cameras Using Mobile Phones
Whether you are in a hotel room or a changing room, someone might be using hidden cameras to keep an eye on you. It’s a clear privacy violation that you can not overlook. Luckily, the smartphone in your pocket comes in handy to find those hidden cameras and prevent any possible mishaps. From using the built-in camera and flashlight on your phone to using applications, you can easily uncover them.
10 Best Buy Black Friday deals now — 65-inch 4K TV for $349, $65 Sony headphones and more
Black Friday deals are happening now at Best Buy. Here are the top sales across all categories you can shop today.
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month
Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
LG's secret OLED TV could be a brilliant Black Friday bargain buy
LG has snuck out an even more affordable version of the amazing LG C2 OLED TV
Stunning 55-inch Samsung TV price hits record low
If you're looking for an upgrade to your home entertainment set up, then look no further than this stunning Samsung Frame TV deal. Best Buy have currently discounted the 55-inch smart TV by $500 (opens in new tab), taking it from $1,499.99 down to just $999.99. Samsung's Frame TV is...
Walmart Deals for Days: This 4K Roku TV is on sale ahead of Black Friday, plus shop the best early Black Friday TV deals
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart's early Black Friday deals event, Deals for Days, is on now. The retailer is offering deep discounts on a...
TechRadar
Early Black Friday TV deal: LG's 65-inch C1 OLED TV gets $1,000 slashed off price
Early Black Friday TV deals are available to shop right now, and we've spotted a massive discount on a Black Friday favorite - the LG C1 OLED TV. Amazon has the 65-ich display down to $1,496.99 (was $2,499.99) (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've ever seen and a fantastic deal to grab before the Black Friday deals event officially begins.
Samsung's massive 75-inch 4K TV just dropped to $579 before Black Friday
The Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV just crashed to $579 in this killer Best Buy Black Friday deal — that's $270 off.
TechRadar
Get a 75-inch Samsung TV for less than $600 with this early Black Friday deal
The holiday season is the best time of year to snag yourself a great bargain on a 4K TV thanks to Black Friday deals and retailers slashing their prices. And if you want to go really cheap, then look no further than this Samsung 4K TV. Right now, you can...
itechpost.com
Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals: These Samsung, LG Smart TVs are Already on Sale Right Now
Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday may all still be a few weeks away, but guess what? You do not have to wait to enjoy some great Black Friday deals. Why? Because there are early deals that are already available!. Specifically, Best Buy is already offering some great discounts for...
CNET
Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids: What's Available and Where to Buy
It's official -- audiologists and established technology companies have teamed up. The market has opened, and hearing aids have become more accessible to the public. You no longer need to see a health practitioner to get hearing aids for age-related hearing loss, making hearing aids less expensive for the masses.
Prime members can get an Echo Dot for $1 before Black Friday — here's how
Amazon is offering a 3rd-Gen Echo Dot for just $1 ahead of Black Friday — check out how to get yours.
Samsung's QD-OLED TV is at its lowest price ever — this is better than Black Friday
At $600 off its regular price, this Samsung S95B OLED deal is a TV lover's dream come true.
LG C2 OLED just crashed to lowest price ever before Black Friday — and it's our favorite OLED TV
The 55" LG C2 OLED is $1,296 at Amazon right now — a new all-time low.
CBS News
Walmart Deals for Days: This 4.6-star-rated air fryer is 50% off at Walmart, plus shop Black Friday air fryer deals
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart Deals for Days is here. The retailer's Black Friday shopping event includes markdowns on must-have products, including a highly...
Comments / 0