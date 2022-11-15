Read full article on original website
Related
Should You Shut Down Your Laptop Every Night?
Some users routinely shut down their laptops at night after use and stick to the decision, whether it’s to conserve battery life, apply updates, or simply out of habit. But does turning off your laptop offer any advantages over putting it to sleep or in a low power consumption mode?
How to Fix Slow Boot Time Issues on Windows
The early days of home computing came with very long boot times that were standard for most users. As operating systems have evolved and hardware components have improved, those load times have reduced from long minutes to seconds on some of the faster machines. However, if your computer suddenly takes longer than average to boot, it might signal a problem with the device or your setup.
How to Kick People Off Your Wi-Fi Network
When users find unauthorized devices on their Wi-Fi, the first thought is how to kick them off. This is certainly an important first step, but you shouldn’t stop there. It’s also important to think about how that device got access to the Wi-Fi in the first place and what further steps you can take to secure your Wi-Fi and ensure this doesn’t happen again.
How to Set Up TP Link Router
Setting up a TP-Link Router is very straightforward, thanks to the Quick Setup wizard, which pretty much automates most of the process. Depending on the exact router in question, you might see the old green UI, the new blue UI, or the red gaming UI. However, even if the user interface differs, the process of setting up the router remains the same. This is true for the most part, even if you use the Tether app instead of the web interface.
Teams Not Showing Images? 7 Ways to Fix it
Some Windows users have experienced their images or GIFs not displaying in the desktop version of Microsoft Teams. When you run into this issue, your image preview may disappear after a few seconds of being sent in the chats on your side. This results in you and/or the recipient not viewing the image you sent on MS Teams.
What is System on a Chip? How does it differ from a desktop CPU
From using vacuum-tube amplifiers to send control and processing signals to integrating the CPU on a single IC, the computational power and design have come a long way. These advances have taken another leap with the development of System-on-a-chip. System-on-a-chip or SoC combines several hardware components and the controlling software...
How to Restart Your Chromebook
If your Chromebook froze and/or is not responding properly, it may be because your device is in a deadlock state. A deadlock is when the resource needed for an important system process is being used by some other process causing your PC to freeze completely. If you wait it out a bit, this freezing issue generally blows over, but if it does not get fixed after a long time, you will have to restart your device.
