How to Restart Firefox Without Closing Tabs
If you have Firefox as your default browser, there is no doubt you are proficient in it. However, Firefox has features like restarting the browser without closing tabs that most users are unaware of. For instance, this feature can be particularly useful when you have too many tabs open. You...
WiFi Not Turning On in Windows? How to Fix it
In the current age, not a day goes by without connecting to the internet through Wi-Fi. So, it is a serious inconvenience if you are not able to enable Wi-Fi on your system. Yes, you can use the internet through an Ethernet connection. However, it really hinders the portability of your device, especially if you use a laptop.
How to Use Snap Layouts on Windows 11
Snap layouts are a neat update to the Windows OS that rolled out with Windows 11. Unlike the previous operating system’s snap-to-grid system, the layouts bring a lot more customization that can help you set up the screen exactly the way you want. Understanding how to use and set it up will help you make the best possible use of it.
How to Fix Touch ID Not Working on Mac
Touch ID provides its users with an alternative way to authenticate themselves on their computers. Instead of entering/re-entering the password time and again, one can easily log in to the OS directly through their ID. However, sometimes, this feature fails to respond and abruptly stops working on a Mac. This...
Mac Shutting Down Randomly? 10 Ways to Fix It
Apple Mac is a pretty robust system. But it has its fair share of issues. After a long and repeated use, a Mac also falls victim to wear and tear. When that happens, your Mac might start to shut down randomly, without any user actions or requests. A computer shuts...
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
How to Disable a Key on Keyboard
It might be a good idea to disable a key on the keyboard if it keeps spamming and limits you from typing correctly. Also, if you recently shifted to a new keyboard and not used to the position of a particular key, the best bet is to disable it. MS-PowerToys...
Teams Not Showing Images? 7 Ways to Fix it
Some Windows users have experienced their images or GIFs not displaying in the desktop version of Microsoft Teams. When you run into this issue, your image preview may disappear after a few seconds of being sent in the chats on your side. This results in you and/or the recipient not viewing the image you sent on MS Teams.
How to Set Up TP Link Router
Setting up a TP-Link Router is very straightforward, thanks to the Quick Setup wizard, which pretty much automates most of the process. Depending on the exact router in question, you might see the old green UI, the new blue UI, or the red gaming UI. However, even if the user interface differs, the process of setting up the router remains the same. This is true for the most part, even if you use the Tether app instead of the web interface.
How to Access and Sign in an Old Hotmail Account
Hotmail used to be a popular email platform. But sadly, all of it changed in 2013 when Microsoft revamped it into the new Outlook app that we all know and use today. Now, Outlook has additional helpful features for its users. Normally, Hotmail disables an account if it’s not used...
How to Fix No Video Option on iPhone
IPhone is a popular gadget among many video creators because of its exquisite video-shooting capabilities. Sometimes, however, when you try to shoot a video, you see the video option missing on the camera app. This problem generally arises if your device is running on a buggy software version. Likewise, the...
How to Record a Meeting on Google Meet
Google Workspace has made remote working easier for many professionals out there. The package includes everything you need, including Google Meet, to host meetings with individuals within or outside your organization. However, as we’re still adjusting to the technicalities, you might need some assistance learning the specifics, like how to record meetings on GMeet.
How to Sign Out of One Google Account?
It is normal for us to have at least two or more Google accounts on our devices. Although you may be inactive on some, you will keep receiving mail notifications on your device. So, you might be looking for a way to sign out of only one account. But, many...
Left Mouse Click Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It
From clicking to dragging items, the left mouse click does everything on your PC. The left mouse button acts as a primary button on a mouse, that is, if you have not changed the button configurations. And if this primary mouse button stops working, you will definitely have issues navigating applications and even the Operating System itself.
How to Turn Off Emojis on Discord
Emojis are the medium of expressing feelings and applying extensive depth to conversations for many users. Realizing that almost all social media and chat services support emojis by default. Discord lies on the same page as well. For convenience, it even provides features like emoticons to emojis conversion while texting.
How to Send a Calendar Invite in Outlook
While working on a project in Outlook, it’s essential for all the team members to be on the same page. This not only helps to manage time efficiently but makes collaboration much easier. Fortunately, Outlook lets you share your Outlook calendar. Also, you can create different events in your...
5 Ways to Fix WiFi Authentication Error
If you have previously connected to a particular Wi-Fi network, your mobile device should instantly connect to it on other attempts. However, the Wi-Fi settings may pop-up error messages like “Authentication error occurred” or “Authentication problem” whenever you try to connect to that network. Most of...
How to Clean Touch Screen Laptop
If you own a touchscreen laptop or tablet PC, it’s more likely to get unattractive fingerprints and smudges all over the screen. We have figured out some best procedures that you can follow for cleaning your laptop safely. Cleaning a laptop can be a simple procedure if you perform...
How to Restart Your Chromebook
If your Chromebook froze and/or is not responding properly, it may be because your device is in a deadlock state. A deadlock is when the resource needed for an important system process is being used by some other process causing your PC to freeze completely. If you wait it out a bit, this freezing issue generally blows over, but if it does not get fixed after a long time, you will have to restart your device.
