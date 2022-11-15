Read full article on original website
Related
laptopmag.com
3 Android apps are stealing banking info via screen recording — remove them ASAP before you're next
In case you missed it, cybersecurity firm ThreatFabric published a report last Friday regarding its discovery of five malicious Google Play apps masquerading as legitimate services, including finance tracking and calculating taxes. The quintet of apps fall under two relatively new malware families: Vultur and Sharkbot. And yes, they're every...
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
Millions of Android users should check phone and delete these apps – or it could cost you
HAVING too many apps could inadvertently cost you more. Think about it, loads of apps means more storage space needed and therefore buying a smartphone with a higher spec or even spending money on cloud storage. Thankfully, Android has some useful tools that allow you to go beyond simply sifting...
Official Android warning for all users – the smartphone symbols that mean you’re being spied on
ANDROID users are urged to not ignore certain symbols they see on their devices. Last December, Android released a slew of privacy and safety features along with its new operating system: OS 12. One of the most notable of these features includes a way to know when an app is...
Every Android phone owner must check settings – someone may be watching
APPS have access to all sorts on your phone but thankfully you can control most of it. Many of them will probably have a perfectly legitimate reason to request access to a certain part of your phone. For example, WhatsApp needs permission to access your contacts in order to find...
Local residents warned about a new voicemail scam
Modern technology can be both a blessing and a curse because conartists are always looking for new methods to enrich themselves by preying on others. Scammers become more sophisticated as time goes by so it's important to pay attention and not become a victim. WDBJ 7 is warning local residents to be on the lookout for a new voicemail scam that is causing problems for business owners as well as consumers. Thieves can steal your money by posing as representatives from a legitimate company and cost that establishment potential business and income.
technewstoday.com
How to Find Hidden Cameras Using Mobile Phones
Whether you are in a hotel room or a changing room, someone might be using hidden cameras to keep an eye on you. It’s a clear privacy violation that you can not overlook. Luckily, the smartphone in your pocket comes in handy to find those hidden cameras and prevent any possible mishaps. From using the built-in camera and flashlight on your phone to using applications, you can easily uncover them.
iheart.com
If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police
Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
How To Hack a Facebook Account
Hacking a Facebook account is surprisingly easy. All you need is a basic understanding of computer networks and some hacking skills. With these, you can easily gain access to someone's Facebook account and start snooping around. If you're interested in hacking a Facebook account, there are two primary methods you can use.
Is It Safe To Charge Your Phone Overnight? We Asked Tech Experts.
It’s the age-old question: how safe is it to charge your phone overnight? It’s obviously super convenient to be able to hook your phone up to a charger and leave it there for hours upon hours while you doze off — but should you? The answer may cause ...
There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free
Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
CNET
Friendly Reminder to Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month
IPhone technology has come a long way from the original models, especially the new tech in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Today, iPhones are used by more than half of American smartphone owners. Apple's phones useful, versatile devices that can handle a wide variety of tasks from waking us up in the morning to digging up answers to strange questions. However, you might be undermining that tech if you're not keeping your device and apps optimized.
Elon Musk warns Twitter managers they'll be fired for backing employees who are not 'excellent,' even as hundreds refuse to work for Twitter 2.0
Twitter workers are confused about Musk's new mandate for returning to full-time office work. Musk clarified his position in emails on Thursday, including a warning to managers. Musk said he will not tolerate any managers supporting employees who are not exceptional. Elon Musk on Thursday clarified his stance on remote...
Amazon loses $8 billion a year because it treats workers too badly to keep them on the job
According to Engadget, Amazon is losing billions of dollars annually due to staff turnover. The publication claimed that it had gotten internal research papers, presentation decks, and spreadsheets through document leaks.
Business Insider
6 signs your Android phone has a virus, and 5 ways to remove it
You can clean your Android phone of viruses and malware by deleting malicious software in safe mode, clearing the cache, or performing a factory reset. While there are no true computer viruses that can infect your Android phone, there's plenty of other malware. Signs of malware include pop-up ads, unexplained...
laptopmag.com
How to block spam calls on iPhone — 3 ways to thwart unwanted callers
"How to block spam calls on iPhone" is a query that is skyrocketing on Google Search — and rightly so! People have had it up to here with irksome telemarketers and unwanted callers, so iPhone users want to know how to stop the madness. Fortunately, there are several ways...
Samsung Galaxy users just got a brilliant free upgrade
Users of Samsung's Android phones can utilise a brilliant iPhone feature
2 Notifications iPhone Experts Say You Should Turn Off Immediately Because They Drain Your Battery
IPhone notifications are designed to be helpful to the user (really — even when it seems like they’re a total nuisance). But the fact of the matter is that receiving so many notifications at all times of day can be a real battery drain on your device. “One...
I now make up to $17,000 a month on Amazon after being laid off – how I started it as a side hustle with zero experience
A WOMAN has revealed how she now makes up to $ 17,000 a month after being laid off from her job during the pandemic and turning to Amazon as a side hustle. Sue Irven and her husband Manny Irven started an Amazon account in June 2020, self-publishing "low-content books" with zero experience, she explained.
Comments / 0