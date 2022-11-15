Read full article on original website
Russia won't 'chop up' Black Sea grain deal - TASS cites foreign ministry official
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russia is not prepared to "chop up" the Black Sea grain deal, but a relaxation of sanctions on its own agricultural and fertiliser exports are a vital part of the deal, the TASS news agency quoted Russia's deputy foreign minister as saying on Thursday. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Mark Potter)
Kremlin says it sees 'progress' on Black Sea grain deal
MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia had seen "certain progress" towards addressing its concerns over the Black Sea grain deal, which it has not yet committed to extending beyond Nov. 19. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart...
Russia spoke in favour of grain deal extension at G20 summit - TASS
MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Russia spoke in favour of the Black Sea grain deal extension at the G20 summit, on condition that supplies to countries in need are controlled, the TASS news agency quoted Russian finance minister Anton Siluanov as speaking on Wednesday. (Reporting by Reuters) © Copyright Thomson...
Turkish defence ministry: talks continue on extension of grain deal
ISTANBUL, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Turkish Defence Ministry said on Thursday that the talks on extension of Black Sea grain initiative continued and a final decision would be announced when the discussions are completed. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Yesim Dikmen) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -...
Russia confirms extension of Black sea grain deal, without any changes
MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry has confirmed the extension of the Black Sea grain deal for 120 days starting from Nov. 18, without any changes to the current one, it said in a statement on Thursday. Moscow presumes that the Russian concerns related to easier conditions for...
UN Secretary General says Black Sea grain deal extended
Nov 17 (Reuters) - The United Nations Secretary General said on Thursday he welcomed an agreement by all parties to extend the Black Sea grain deal to facilitate Ukraine's agricultural exports from its southern Black Sea ports. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click...
Ukrainian minister says Black Sea grain deal to be extended by 120 days
KYIV, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine's infrastructure minister said on Thursday the Black Sea grain export agreement reached in July would be expended by 120 days. The minister, Oleksandr Kubrakov, gave no further details. His remarks could not immediately be confirmed independently. The July deal has helped stave off a...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Moscow unleashes heavy missile strikes
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Two people died in an explosion in a Polish village near the border with Ukraine, firefighters said, with the United States saying it was investigating unconfirmed reports the blast was caused by stray Russian missiles. FIGHTING. The Associated Press cited a senior U.S. intelligence official as...
Kremlin says work being finalised on removing obstacles to Russian agricultural exports
MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday work will be finalised on removing direct and indirect barriers to Russian exports of agricultural products and fertilisers, hours after Moscow agreed to let the Black Sea grain deal roll over for another 120 days without any changes to its terms. (Reporting by Reuters)
Ukraine grain deal dominates food security debate at G20
G20 backs Black Sea grain deal as extension deadline looms. Fertiliser also raised as war strains agricultural supply. NGOs see little new action to address global hunger. PARIS/BANGKOK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - G20 countries backed efforts to maintain a grain export corridor from Ukraine to alleviate food insecurity but faced criticism for a lack of further action to tackle hunger in the world.
EXPLAINER-Can Ukraine's grain deal ease the global food crisis?
LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A deal to free up vital grain exports from Ukraine's southern Black Sea ports - which had been due to expire on Nov. 19 - was extended on Thursday for 120 days. The agreement, originally reached in July, created a protected sea transit corridor and...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Poland, NATO say missile that killed two probably Ukrainian
Nov 16 (Reuters) - A missile that hit Poland was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences and not a Russian strike, Poland and NATO said, easing global concern that the war in Ukraine could spill across the border. EXPLOSION IN POLAND. * Villagers in Przewodow, south-eastern Poland, where...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Fighting rages in the east
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine said it faced fierce attacks in the east from Russian forces reinforced with troops withdrawn from Kherson in the south, while NATO and Poland concluded a missile that crashed in Poland was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences. EXPLOSION IN POLAND. * Villagers...
UPDATE 1-Blinken says Russia felt world wouldn't accept refusal to extend grain deal
BANGKOK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that Russia agreeing to renew the Black Sea grain deal was a sign that Moscow felt the world would not accept any refusal to extend it. The grain deal was extended earlier on Thursday. "Together, we...
UPDATE 5-Black Sea grain export deal extended, but Russia wants more on fertiliser exports
Black Sea deal helps easing global food price crisis. Moscow wants removal of obstacles to grain, fertiliser exports. (Adds comments from Ukrainian president) Nov 17 (Reuters) - A deal aimed at easing global food shortages by helping Ukraine export its agricultural products from Black Sea ports was extended for four months on Thursday, though Russia said its own demands were yet to be fully addressed.
'Fertiliser crunch' needs addressing after Black Sea deal's renewal - U.N. official
GENEVA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A senior U.N. official involved in the Black Sea grain initiative negotiations on Thursday welcomed an agreement to extend the deal, adding that work needed to continue on easing fertiliser exports. "The renewal of the Black Sea grain initiative is good news for global food...
Turkey's Erdogan, Ukraine's Zelenskiy discuss extended grains deal - Turkish presidency
ANKARA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan talked on the phone with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy and congratulated each other for the extension of a U.N.-brokered grains deal, Erdogan's office said. Erdogan told Zelenskiy that both the grains deal and the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine were...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: 10 million Ukrainians reported to be without power
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russian forces kept up a barrage of shell and missile attacks on various regions of Ukraine, many hitting power infrastructure, while heavy fighting persisted in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in the east of the country. CONFLICT. * Russia's defence ministry said its strikes in Ukraine...
GRAINS-Wheat falls for second session on Black Sea deal extension hopes
SINGAPORE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat lost more ground on Thursday, as global supply concerns ease with the Black Sea deal likely to be extended for Ukrainian seaborne grain exports. Soybeans and corn fell. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.5%...
