Chicago Weather Alert: Wet roadways, snow plows deployed

Chicago Weather Alert: Wet roadways, plows deployed 02:08

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Falling snow may impact your morning and afternoon commute Tuesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe was out in the Mobile Weather Lab heading toward the Chicago suburbs. She said the snow was coming down and causing wet roadways early Tuesday morning. Odigwe said while the roadways are wet, she has not seen much accumulation.

Mid morning, Odigwe reported snow tapering off. She said wet roads are still causing issues on the roadways.

However, light accumulation was reported in areas close to Hinsdale. Cars parked outside overnight were lightly covered with snow.

More than 200 plow trucks have been deployed to clear roadways for commuters. The goal is to keep main roadways and bridges salted and clear.

Get ready for the snow with CBS 2's Kris Habermehl. During the morning broadcast, he made sure to warn drivers to check on wiper fluid before heading out