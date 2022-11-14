ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Raphael Varane says Cristiano Ronaldo's shock interview 'obviously affects' his Man United team-mates as the Frenchman becomes the first to speak out... and insists they'll 'accept' whatever decision is made over the Portuguese star's future

Raphael Varane has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's comments 'obviously affect' his Manchester United team-mates as he became the first member of Erik ten Hag's squad to speak publicly on the wantaway star's incendiary interview with Piers Morgan. The Portuguese superstar said he felt 'betrayed' by United and 'doesn't respect' manager Erik...
The Independent

Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
The Guardian

Cristiano Ronaldo feels Manchester United ‘cut his legs’ as relations soured

Cristiano Ronaldo felt Manchester United had ‘cut his legs’ and did not want him to “shine” or listen to advice as his relationship with the club deteriorated. The Portugal forward claimed United were trying to force him out and criticised manager Erik ten Hag while also saying the club’s owners, the Glazer family, do not care about the club.
Yardbarker

Manchester United transfer target allowed to leave and is keen on a Premier League move

Manchester United transfer target Matheus Cunha will be allowed to leave Atletico Madrid and he’s keen on a move to the Premier League. Cunha joined Atletico Madrid in 2021 but has struggled to become a key player for the Spanish side. With the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix in the squad, it was never going to be easy for Cunha to overtake them in the hierarchy.
The Associated Press

Ronaldo delivers scathing criticism of United in interview

Hours before Cristiano Ronaldo’s highly anticipated tell-all interview with Piers Morgan was finally broadcast, Manchester United was pulling down a giant mural outside Old Trafford containing an image of the Portugal superstar. Surely they knew what was coming. Few at United were spared in a scathing condemnation of the club that Ronaldo delivered in the first part of a 90-minute interview that went out on TalkTV on Wednesday. Past and present teammates. Former managers. The people who run the club. They all got a blast from the one of the world’s biggest sporting superstars, whose days at United are now surely numbered.
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: United could end Ronaldo's contract

Manchester United may end 37-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, but they will wait until they have seen his full interview with Piers Morgan before making a decision. (Telegraph - subscription, external) Ronaldo and his agent held talks with Bayern Munich last week. (Mail), external. The 37-year-old could go to...
ESPN

Transfer Talk: Liverpool, Juventus monitor Mason Mount's Chelsea status

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Liverpool, Juventus eye Mount.
Yardbarker

Juventus star comments on failed Man United move in the summer

Manchester United’s main priority over the summer, Erik ten Hag’s first transfer window in charge of the club, was to strengthen the midfield. Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong was Ten Hag’s principal target but the protracted pursuit did not end well for the Old Trafford club, with De Jong’s stance of wanting to stay at Barcelona remaining the same throughout.
Yardbarker

Danilo reveals Juventus has made him a better defender

Juventus star Danilo has admitted he became a better defender when he joined the club. The Brazilian has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2019, when he moved to the club in exchange for Joao Cancelo. The deal has favoured both clubs, with Cancelo also delivering some fine performances at...
Yardbarker

CEO “in dialogue” with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo over potential move

Cristiano Ronaldo has been embroiled in controversy in the last few days after an explosive interview discussing his Manchester United tenure. With Ronaldo out of contract at the end of the season, his Manchester United tenure feels all but over. After calling out the club and Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan, it feels like there’s no way back for Ronaldo and a move could happen in the near future.

