Read full article on original website
Related
Portugal Drama: Bruno Fernandes Snubs Cristiano Ronaldo After Brutal Manchester United Interview
Cristiano Ronaldo taking aim at Manchester United ahead of the 2022 World Cup could have an adverse affect on the Portugal National Team. The post Portugal Drama: Bruno Fernandes Snubs Cristiano Ronaldo After Brutal Manchester United Interview appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
SkySports
Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo out of Man Utd with Kylian Mbappe lined up as his replacement - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers... Erik ten Hag does not want Cristiano Ronaldo to play for Manchester United again with club chiefs agreeing that the team are better without him. Novak Djokovic will be able to compete at January's Australian Open after his three-year visa...
Raphael Varane says Cristiano Ronaldo's shock interview 'obviously affects' his Man United team-mates as the Frenchman becomes the first to speak out... and insists they'll 'accept' whatever decision is made over the Portuguese star's future
Raphael Varane has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's comments 'obviously affect' his Manchester United team-mates as he became the first member of Erik ten Hag's squad to speak publicly on the wantaway star's incendiary interview with Piers Morgan. The Portuguese superstar said he felt 'betrayed' by United and 'doesn't respect' manager Erik...
Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
Yardbarker
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo involved in bizarre training ground incident with Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo were involved in a bizarre training ground incident after linking up with Portugal for the World Cup. After recent events, you could forgive any Manchester United players for being a little hostile with Ronaldo, but you wouldn’t expect a player from rivals Manchester City to behave in this way.
Cristiano Ronaldo feels Manchester United ‘cut his legs’ as relations soured
Cristiano Ronaldo felt Manchester United had ‘cut his legs’ and did not want him to “shine” or listen to advice as his relationship with the club deteriorated. The Portugal forward claimed United were trying to force him out and criticised manager Erik ten Hag while also saying the club’s owners, the Glazer family, do not care about the club.
Yardbarker
Manchester United transfer target allowed to leave and is keen on a Premier League move
Manchester United transfer target Matheus Cunha will be allowed to leave Atletico Madrid and he’s keen on a move to the Premier League. Cunha joined Atletico Madrid in 2021 but has struggled to become a key player for the Spanish side. With the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix in the squad, it was never going to be easy for Cunha to overtake them in the hierarchy.
Ronaldo delivers scathing criticism of United in interview
Hours before Cristiano Ronaldo’s highly anticipated tell-all interview with Piers Morgan was finally broadcast, Manchester United was pulling down a giant mural outside Old Trafford containing an image of the Portugal superstar. Surely they knew what was coming. Few at United were spared in a scathing condemnation of the club that Ronaldo delivered in the first part of a 90-minute interview that went out on TalkTV on Wednesday. Past and present teammates. Former managers. The people who run the club. They all got a blast from the one of the world’s biggest sporting superstars, whose days at United are now surely numbered.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd forward says he turned down £305m Saudi Arabia move
Cristiano Ronaldo says he turned down a £305m deal to join a Saudi Arabian club in the summer - a move that would have seen him become the highest-paid footballer in the world. In an interview with TalkTV, Ronaldo said he chose to stay at Manchester United because he...
BBC
Transfer news: United could end Ronaldo's contract
Manchester United may end 37-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, but they will wait until they have seen his full interview with Piers Morgan before making a decision. (Telegraph - subscription, external) Ronaldo and his agent held talks with Bayern Munich last week. (Mail), external. The 37-year-old could go to...
ESPN
Transfer Talk: Liverpool, Juventus monitor Mason Mount's Chelsea status
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Liverpool, Juventus eye Mount.
Yardbarker
Juventus star comments on failed Man United move in the summer
Manchester United’s main priority over the summer, Erik ten Hag’s first transfer window in charge of the club, was to strengthen the midfield. Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong was Ten Hag’s principal target but the protracted pursuit did not end well for the Old Trafford club, with De Jong’s stance of wanting to stay at Barcelona remaining the same throughout.
Yardbarker
Danilo reveals Juventus has made him a better defender
Juventus star Danilo has admitted he became a better defender when he joined the club. The Brazilian has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2019, when he moved to the club in exchange for Joao Cancelo. The deal has favoured both clubs, with Cancelo also delivering some fine performances at...
‘It’s true’ – Adrien Rabiot opens door to free Man Utd transfer as Juventus star confirms he was on brink of summer move
JUVENTUS star Adrien Rabiot confirms he is weighing up his options amid interest from Manchester United. The midfielder was linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer. And the Frenchman has revealed he was subject to interest from the Premier League but decided to stay in Turin. In...
Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview slamming Man Utd hasn’t been distracting, insists Portugal boss Santos ahead of World Cup
CRISTIANO RONALDO’S explosive interview has not caused a distraction to Portugal’s World Cup preparations, insists boss Fernando Santos. The star, 37, has caused shockwaves at Old Trafford after a number of bombshells. He hit out at United for "betraying" him and making him feel like a "black sheep"...
Yardbarker
CEO “in dialogue” with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo over potential move
Cristiano Ronaldo has been embroiled in controversy in the last few days after an explosive interview discussing his Manchester United tenure. With Ronaldo out of contract at the end of the season, his Manchester United tenure feels all but over. After calling out the club and Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan, it feels like there’s no way back for Ronaldo and a move could happen in the near future.
Comments / 0