Jaylen Brown on Kyrie Irving's tweet: 'I don’t think he meant any harm by posting it'

Jared Weiss: Asked Jaylen Brown if the Nets’ process with Kyrie Irving is fair: “I think you are asking for a need to satisfy the common public & I’m not sure if that is something that Kyrie is looking to do. I don’t think he meant any harm by posting it. But the comment that Joe Tsai made which I feel like bothered a lot of people was like, ‘He has more work to do.’ Like, what does that mean? Our society has more work to do, including Joe Tsai. So I’m curious to know what that is, what that means, and everybody is tuned in.”

Kyrie Irving is set to miss his 7th consecutive game tonight.

And reports say the National Basketball Players Association could take action if the Nets and Irving don’t agree on a return soon. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-nbpa… – 11:06 AM

Kings-Nets gameday live: Updates on Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons as TNT comes to Sacramento to see the #BeamTeam sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:31 AM

Jaylen Brown on changing the momentum tonight:

Once we got the crowd in the game, we started guarding our yard a little better – 10:41 PM

Jaylen Brown: “Tonight was a resilient win, a tough game to win.”

Said the Celtics got “a great performance from our point guard, Marcus Smart.” said the game wasn’t pretty but they found a way to win. – 10:41 PM

Jaylen Brown said he had a knee contusion in the game before last and then the game before that he had a slight right ankle sprain, so that’s why he sat out the second night of a back-to-back. – 10:40 PM

Jaylen Brown on missing the game the other day:

Had a little knee contusion…they advised me to sit out during a back to back – 10:40 PM

From Nets:

Status Report for tomorrow’s game at SAC:

PROBABLE: Claxton (left eye contusion) and Curry (left ankle)

QUESTIONABLE: Simmons (left knee soreness) and Watanabe (lower back contusion)

OUT: Irving (team suspension), Warren (left foot), Williams (G League) – 10:18 PM

Jaylen Brown tonight:

26 PTS

6 REB

6 AST

11-21 FG

Career highs in PPG and RPG this season. pic.twitter.com/B0u0YvbbcS – 9:57 PM

Kings & Nets on Tuesday on TNT: Brooklyn will be without Kyrie Irving (suspension) & TJ Warren (foot). Ben Simmons (left knee) & Yuta Watanabe (back) questionable. Seth Curry (ankle) & Nic Claxton (eye) probable.

TNT crew: Brian Anderson, Stan Van Gundy & Jared Greenberg – 8:51 PM

Jaylen Brown has 18 points, but this hasn’t been a great game for him. OKC is going at him defensive. It’s either directly, like with SGA a few times or off-ball by back cutting him over and over. – 8:46 PM

The Celtics defense has made so many mistakes guarding OKC’s cuts out on the weak side, targeting Jaylen Brown several times when he had the low man position on the baseline. Poku is jumping over Grant for boards and OKC’s length driving the lane has been a problem. – 8:41 PM

Wow. That is a rough call on Jaylen Brown. – 8:19 PM

So, this happened when I was on plane without wireless….Kyrie out for seventh straight tomorrow in Sacramento (suspension), Seth Curry probable, Nic probable, Ben questionable and Yuta (questionable) – 8:09 PM

Celtics starters tonight:

Al Horford

Grant Williams

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Thunder starters:

Aleksej Pokusevski

Jalen Williams

Lu Dort

Josh Giddey

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 7:15 PM

Jaylen Brown is loosening up for tonight’s game vs @Oklahoma City Thunder. pic.twitter.com/Qunz6Xy6qE – 6:31 PM

Despite “productive” meetings with Adam Silver and Joe Tsai last week, Kyrie Irving remained suspended for his 6th consecutive game Sunday.

And reports today say the NBPA could take action if Irving and the Nets don’t reach a resolution soon. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-nbpa… – 5:43 PM

The @Cleveland Cavaliers Darius Garland became the youngest player in NBA history to score at least 50 points with 10 3P made in a game (age in years-days):

22-291 – Darius Garland (11/13/22)

22-311 – Kyrie Irving (1/2815)

22-342 – Saddiq Bey (3/17/22)

Much more here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 11:39 AM

Nets are 4-2 w/out Kyrie Irving since he was suspended. It’s not an aberration since he got to Brooklyn.

Nets are 60-51 with Irving (.541 win%)

Nets are 73-56 without Irving (.566 win%)

Nets had NBA’s worst defense with him this year, and have had NBA’s best defense without him – 10:57 AM

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant’s arrival in Brooklyn came weeks after the Lakers traded for Anthony Davis. It also coincided with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard going to the Clippers. All three teams went all in to win now. The Nets see the parallels. Story: theathletic.com/3882003/2022/1… – 10:54 AM

