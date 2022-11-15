ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVCR NEWS

Comments / 0

Related
KVCR NEWS

I critiqued Dave Chappelle and his fans questioned my Blackness

It may have been the GIF of a chattering raccoon. Or the cropped photo of me standing with a student and teacher after speaking at a high school, claiming I had professed my love for the "ugliest white woman [I] could find." Or the message insisting I "have to keep my white wife happy," though my marriage ended in 2015.
MISSOURI STATE
KVCR NEWS

'Weird Al' Yankovic wants to 'bring sexy back' to the accordion

Al Yankovic — aka the parody artist known as "Weird Al" — wants to change the way you think about the accordion. He first learned to play the instrument as a kid in the 1960s. Even back then, he admits, the accordion didn't have the hippest reputation. "It...
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy