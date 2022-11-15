Read full article on original website
Related
I critiqued Dave Chappelle and his fans questioned my Blackness
It may have been the GIF of a chattering raccoon. Or the cropped photo of me standing with a student and teacher after speaking at a high school, claiming I had professed my love for the "ugliest white woman [I] could find." Or the message insisting I "have to keep my white wife happy," though my marriage ended in 2015.
"We Had A Different Idea Of How The Character Should Look": 15 Actors Who Were Recast And Why It Happened
"It was just a bad luck situation."
The Women Of "Saturday Night Live" Will Always Be Hilarious To Me, No Matter How Much Time's Gone By
No one will ever compare to Kate McKinnon.
Antoni From "Queer Eye" Got Engaged, And His Announcement Is Actually Pretty Funny And Cute
"I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry."
'Weird Al' Yankovic wants to 'bring sexy back' to the accordion
Al Yankovic — aka the parody artist known as "Weird Al" — wants to change the way you think about the accordion. He first learned to play the instrument as a kid in the 1960s. Even back then, he admits, the accordion didn't have the hippest reputation. "It...
Life is chaotic. White noise streams can help you tune out (and fall asleep)
This is FRESH AIR. There are podcasts that can put you to sleep because they're so boring. But now there's a genre of podcasts and audio streams intended to put you to sleep. Here's what podcast critic Nick Quah has to say about the phenomenon of white noise streams. NICK...
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0