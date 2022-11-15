Read full article on original website
Foreign officials spent more than $750,000 at Trump's D.C. hotel, new documents show
Documents released by the House Oversight and Reform Committee show extravagant spending from foreign leaders at former President Donald Trump's luxury hotel in Washington, D.C., which the committee says could have violated his oath of office by distorting U.S. foreign policy for personal financial gain. Government officials from Malaysia, Saudi...
Donald Trump, who tried to overturn Biden's legitimate election, files to run again
Donald Trump, who tried to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election and inspired a deadly riot at the Capitol in a desperate attempt to keep himself in power, announced he is running again for president in 2024. "I am announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,"...
New York Democrats May Have Cost Their Party The House. What Happened?
Redistricting chaos and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s lackluster performance contributed to the loss of four House seats.
'Running While Black' tells a new story about who belongs in the sport
Runners are skinny white people. This was what Alison Mariella Désir thought until she came across a social media post from a friend, a 200-pound Black man, who was training for his first marathon. Looking for a way to break through a persistent bout of depression, she signed up...
US moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing
The Biden administration says Saudi Arabia's crown prince should be shielded from lawsuits over his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist
Black Death survivors gave descendants a genetic advantage — but with a cost
Nearly 700 years ago, one of the biggest pandemics ever swept the globe. And now a recent study suggests that outbreak of bubonic plague may have helped protect future generations against disease. NPR's Michaeleen Doucleff has this story on the Black Death. MICHAELEEN DOUCLEFF, BYLINE: In 1348, the bubonic plague...
Kevin McCarthy faces early loyalty test in his bid for GOP speaker
Control of the U.S. House remains in question, but Republicans plan to move ahead Tuesday with leadership elections for the next Congress. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., faces an early and critical loyalty test in his bid to be speaker of what is likely to be a single-digit GOP majority.
Republicans have won the House. Now, they're promising to investigate the Bidens
Two top House Republicans — Rep. James Comer and Rep. Jim Jordan — who are expected to chair the House Oversight and Judiciary committees next year are planning to lay out the evidence they say they have gathered from whistleblowers that show President Biden's son, Hunter, engaged in influence peddling and his father, potentially while serving as vice president, may have benefitted financially.
I critiqued Dave Chappelle and his fans questioned my Blackness
It may have been the GIF of a chattering raccoon. Or the cropped photo of me standing with a student and teacher after speaking at a high school, claiming I had professed my love for the "ugliest white woman [I] could find." Or the message insisting I "have to keep my white wife happy," though my marriage ended in 2015.
Republicans narrowly retake control of the House, setting up divided government
It wasn't the red wave many top Republicans predicted, but the GOP eked out enough wins in contested seats to gain control of the House of Representatives, according to The Associated Press. With some races still not called a week after Election Day, Republicans picked up at least 218 seats, and will take over the chamber next year with GOP leaders facing blowback about failing to deliver in what many considered a favorable political environment for their party.
Nancy Pelosi is stepping down as a party leader. Who will replace her?
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced Thursday her plans to step down from party leadership and remain in the chamber representing San Francisco. Now all eyes are on the open position of House minority leader and who may fill the spot. "I hope the next leader is one who recognizes...
There are now 8 billion people on Earth, according to a new U.N. report
People around the world are living longer and having fewer children. Those are just a few of the trends the United Nations described in a report on the world's population. While the average life expectancy is projected to rise from 72.98 in 2019 to 77.2 in 2050, the rate of growth will continue to slow down across the globe, according to the report released Tuesday.
Ghanaian girl cuts through jargon, delivers message at COP27
SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — By their very nature, U.N. climate negotiations are filled with scientific and diplomatic jargon. So, when 10-year-old Nakeeyat Dramani Sam spoke during a plenary session Friday with hundreds of delegates, her soft voice and direct message cut through the dryness, a reminder to negotiators and everybody listening that decisions made at climate talks can have a direct impact on people.
Fired by tweet: Elon Musk's latest actions are jeopardizing Twitter, experts say
Eric Frohnhoefer thought his tweets to Twitter CEO (and his new boss) Elon Musk explaining why there was a problem with the platform's speed was innocuous enough. Musk had tweeted, "I'd like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries," blaming it on "poorly batched RPCs" (remote process calls).
Speaker Pelosi says she will step down as party leader after two decades at the top
Speaker Nancy Pelosi — who shattered the "marble ceiling" to become the first woman to lead the U.S. House — announced Thursday she will step down from party leadership. "With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress. For me the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect," Pelosi said in a speech on the House floor. "I'm grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility."
Twitter employees quit in droves after Elon Musk's ultimatum passes
Twitter saw a fresh exodus of employees on Thursday as the company hit a deadline set by billionaire owner Elon Musk for remaining staff to commit to being "extremely hardcore" or leave the company. Departing employees posted on Twitter under the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWorked, announcing it was their last day at...
PBS announces Judy Woodruff's Newshour successors
Judy Woodruff will be replaced by the PBS Newshour's chief correspondent Amna Nawaz and chief Washington correspondent and PBS News Weekend anchor Geoff Bennett. The PBS Newshour will launch with the new co-anchors on Monday, January 2nd. Nawaz joined the Newshour in 2018 and has served as the primary substitute anchor. She previously served as an anchor and correspondent at ABC News and received a Peabody award for her reporting on global plastic pollution. Bennet joined PBS in 2022. He previously worked for MSNBC as a White House Correspondent and substitute anchor. He is the recipient of the Edward R. Murrow award. Both anchors will continue to contribute to NBC and MSNBC. A new anchor for PBS News Weekend will be announced soon.
