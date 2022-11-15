ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans have won the House. Now, they're promising to investigate the Bidens

Two top House Republicans — Rep. James Comer and Rep. Jim Jordan — who are expected to chair the House Oversight and Judiciary committees next year are planning to lay out the evidence they say they have gathered from whistleblowers that show President Biden's son, Hunter, engaged in influence peddling and his father, potentially while serving as vice president, may have benefitted financially.
I critiqued Dave Chappelle and his fans questioned my Blackness

It may have been the GIF of a chattering raccoon. Or the cropped photo of me standing with a student and teacher after speaking at a high school, claiming I had professed my love for the "ugliest white woman [I] could find." Or the message insisting I "have to keep my white wife happy," though my marriage ended in 2015.
Republicans narrowly retake control of the House, setting up divided government

It wasn't the red wave many top Republicans predicted, but the GOP eked out enough wins in contested seats to gain control of the House of Representatives, according to The Associated Press. With some races still not called a week after Election Day, Republicans picked up at least 218 seats, and will take over the chamber next year with GOP leaders facing blowback about failing to deliver in what many considered a favorable political environment for their party.
There are now 8 billion people on Earth, according to a new U.N. report

People around the world are living longer and having fewer children. Those are just a few of the trends the United Nations described in a report on the world's population. While the average life expectancy is projected to rise from 72.98 in 2019 to 77.2 in 2050, the rate of growth will continue to slow down across the globe, according to the report released Tuesday.
Ghanaian girl cuts through jargon, delivers message at COP27

SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — By their very nature, U.N. climate negotiations are filled with scientific and diplomatic jargon. So, when 10-year-old Nakeeyat Dramani Sam spoke during a plenary session Friday with hundreds of delegates, her soft voice and direct message cut through the dryness, a reminder to negotiators and everybody listening that decisions made at climate talks can have a direct impact on people.
Speaker Pelosi says she will step down as party leader after two decades at the top

Speaker Nancy Pelosi — who shattered the "marble ceiling" to become the first woman to lead the U.S. House — announced Thursday she will step down from party leadership. "With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress. For me the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect," Pelosi said in a speech on the House floor. "I'm grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility."
Twitter employees quit in droves after Elon Musk's ultimatum passes

Twitter saw a fresh exodus of employees on Thursday as the company hit a deadline set by billionaire owner Elon Musk for remaining staff to commit to being "extremely hardcore" or leave the company. Departing employees posted on Twitter under the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWorked, announcing it was their last day at...
PBS announces Judy Woodruff's Newshour successors

Judy Woodruff will be replaced by the PBS Newshour's chief correspondent Amna Nawaz and chief Washington correspondent and PBS News Weekend anchor Geoff Bennett. The PBS Newshour will launch with the new co-anchors on Monday, January 2nd. Nawaz joined the Newshour in 2018 and has served as the primary substitute anchor. She previously served as an anchor and correspondent at ABC News and received a Peabody award for her reporting on global plastic pollution. Bennet joined PBS in 2022. He previously worked for MSNBC as a White House Correspondent and substitute anchor. He is the recipient of the Edward R. Murrow award. Both anchors will continue to contribute to NBC and MSNBC. A new anchor for PBS News Weekend will be announced soon.
