Devin Booker upset about officiating: 'We just gotta keep playing until we get respect'

It was another disappointing loss for the Suns, which is why it’s quite understandable that Devin Booker was visibly upset after the defeat. The Phoenix superstar was asked about one specific aspect that had a significant impact on the contest, and Booker was brutally honest with his response: “We just gotta keep playing until we get [the referees’] respect,” Booker said on the free throw discrepancy on the evening, via Suns reporter Duane Rankin of az central. “I don’t know what we can do. Just keep playing basketball.”

Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#HEATCulture 113 #Suns 112 F.

PHX: Devin Booker 25 points, Duane Washington Jr. 21.

MIA: Bam Adebayo 30 points, Jimmy Butler 16.

FTs: PHX 2-of-4. (Second-lowest FT attempts in franchise history).

MIA: 22-of-25 (Adebayo 12-of-14 FTs). pic.twitter.com/IGTy1f0J9w – 12:48 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“A little block.” Jimmy Butler after blocking Devin Booker’s shot near the end of Monday’s 113-112 #Heat win over #Suns pic.twitter.com/MVmeHuLTPf – 11:09 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Bam Adebayo on Butler’s block on Booker: “That was an unbelievable block” #HEATCulture – 10:55 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“You tell me.”

Devin Booker when I replied with a question of respect regarding FTs. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ooBB865LCw – 10:26 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Came down to Devin Booker being guarded by Jimmy Butler.

Your call.

#Heat 113 #Suns 112 Final. pic.twitter.com/l9zsfzVuik – 9:53 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

After all of that, Heat win the game with a defensive stop that included a strong contest and a Jimmy Butler block on Devin Booker. pic.twitter.com/fltbThlTXU – 9:52 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Don’t think it’s possible to contest any better than Jimmy Butler did on Devin Booker’s two misses on the final possession. – 9:52 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jimmy Butler tonight:

16 PTS

13 REB

7 AST

And a clutch block on Booker. pic.twitter.com/lvP6zueDDq – 9:52 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Jimmy Butler blocks Devin Booker to seal a win for the Heat at the buzzer. Wild back and forth down the stretch in Miami with both teams making big shots. Big win for the Heat after a slow start. – 9:52 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Final: MIA 113, PHX 112

Booker: 25-8-5-3, 11-22 FG

Washington: 21 Pts, 4 Ast, 5-8 3P

Ayton: 16 Pts, 11 Reb, 8-10 FG

Adebayo: 30 Pts, 10 Reb

Buter: 16-13-7, 5-12 FG

Jimmy Butler blocked Book’s first shot, then Booker missed the desperation 3-pointer for the win – 9:52 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker 3 answer. #Suns up one. – 9:46 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Big-time and-1 from Devin Booker when the Suns needed a bucket. Incredibly tough shot too – 9:43 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker over Butler, Leaner.

Foul on Butler.

FT good. #Suns up four. 2:43 left in game. – 9:42 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

5 foul on Booker. Charge. #Suns – 9:41 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Butler vs. Booker. #Suns #Heat – 9:39 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Two Payne possessions go poorly and now the Heat are right back in it. Booker has played the entire second half and can’t do it every possession but now he’s going to have to the rest of the way. – 9:34 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Adebayo scores, Booker called for foul trying to take charge.

4th foul on Booker.

Timeout #Suns. Up four with 5:18 left. #Heat – 9:32 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

OH BOOK LOOKED BACK IT – 9:23 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Nights like tonight speak to Devin Booker’s progression into a legitimate superstar.

Double-team him, he’ll pick you apart. Don’t, and he can get to his spots and bury you that way – 9:22 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Biyombo just drove Martin into the lane for the longest moving screen ever.

Martin claimed Biyombo held him.

Booker 2. #Suns up six. – 9:21 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker knew exactly what he wanted on that possession. No stopping that – 9:20 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

If you let Booker just stand there and hold the ball in a either or position, he’s going to get the shot off cleanly.

#Suns up four as Martin answers with 3. – 9:20 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 3Q: PHX 91, MIA 84

Washington: 21 Pts, 4 Ast, 5-8 3P

Ayton: 16 Pts, 10 Reb, 8-9 FG

Booker: 15-5-4, 7-14 FG

Butler: 14-12-5, 5-11 FG – 9:16 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker feed to Ayton, who has 16 and 10. 1st double-double since 16 and 14 against Golden State Oct. 25.

Only 3rd this season. Timeout for a #Suns coaches challenge. #Heat – 9:07 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns are at that point of confidence offensively where they are triggering Miami’s doubles on Booker by choice. Great third quarter from Ayton. – 9:05 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The Heat keep blitzing Booker with Dedmon now

He’s picking it apart

Timeout

They’ll get away from it now most likely – 9:05 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker’s been really good at navigating these double-teams here in the second half – 9:04 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Heat 58 #Suns 57 Half.

PHX: Washington Jr. season-high 16 points (total of nine points in previous 5 games with Suns), Booker 11. Team: 9-of-19 from 3.

MIA: Adebayo 11 and 6 boards, Butler and Robinson 10 each. Team: 9-of-18 from 3. – 8:34 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Halftime: MIA 58, PHX 57

Washington: 16 Pts, 6-8 FG

Booker: 11 Pts, 5-8 FG

Ayton: 8 Pts, 6 Reb, 4-5 FG

Adebayo: 11 Pts, 6 Reb, 4-8 FG

Much better 3P defense from the Suns in that 2Q – 8:32 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Who is #Suns first double-digit scorer tonight?

Not Devin Booker.

Not Deandre Ayton or Mikal Bridges.

Duane Washington Jr. game-high 13 points (3-of-3 from 3). – 8:11 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: MIA 35, PHX 31

Booker: 7-2-2, 3-6 FG

Ayton: 6 Pts, 4 Reb, 3-3 FG

Lee: 6 Pts, 2-2 3P

Martin: 9 Pts, 3-3 3P – 8:05 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Butler vs. Booker #Suns – 8:02 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker bully ball on Martin. #Suns down 2 – 7:56 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Payne

Booker

Bridges

Lee

Ayton

#Suns down 4 as Ayton has 6 points, 4 rebounds. #Heat 5-of-6 from 3.

.

Thoughts? – 7:54 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Ayton and Bridges taking turns as the screeners tonight with how free the Heat’s switches are.. Looks like the Suns want Strus on Booker. – 7:50 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The Heat’s entire defensive structure in both zone and man is to push those inefficient middle of the floor push shots

Just sent a double at Booker at half-court

Ended in that shot

Miami loves that. As Gabe told me, “the stat guys upstairs” know – 7:47 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker 3. #Suns down 4. – 7:46 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Same #Suns starting lineup:

Payne

Booker

Bridges

Craig

Ayton – 7:24 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Devin Booker X Deandre Ayton = getting up shots pregame. #Suns pic.twitter.com/GRy8vVLp3D – 6:44 PM

Duane Rankin: #Magic coach Jamahl Mosley plans to use the same defensive strategy on Devin Booker they used against Luka Doncic in terms of the double and getting the ball out of his hands. #Suns pic.twitter.com/e0g6ejKGJx -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / November 11, 2022

Duane Rankin: “I had a light skinned reputation coming into the league and I had to change that.” Devin Booker after the 32-point night in #Suns win over T-Wolves. “I try not to be the #NBA too cool guy.” pic.twitter.com/YRe4TqRNX2 -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / November 10, 2022

Dane Moore: Devin Booker just yelled at the Wolves bench, “we play team basketball, we share the ball!” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / November 10, 2022