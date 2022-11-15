Devin Booker upset about officiating: 'We just gotta keep playing until we get respect'
It was another disappointing loss for the Suns, which is why it’s quite understandable that Devin Booker was visibly upset after the defeat. The Phoenix superstar was asked about one specific aspect that had a significant impact on the contest, and Booker was brutally honest with his response: “We just gotta keep playing until we get [the referees’] respect,” Booker said on the free throw discrepancy on the evening, via Suns reporter Duane Rankin of az central. “I don’t know what we can do. Just keep playing basketball.”
#HEATCulture 113 #Suns 112 F.
PHX: Devin Booker 25 points, Duane Washington Jr. 21.
MIA: Bam Adebayo 30 points, Jimmy Butler 16.
FTs: PHX 2-of-4. (Second-lowest FT attempts in franchise history).
MIA: 22-of-25 (Adebayo 12-of-14 FTs). pic.twitter.com/IGTy1f0J9w – 12:48 AM
“A little block.” Jimmy Butler after blocking Devin Booker’s shot near the end of Monday’s 113-112 #Heat win over #Suns pic.twitter.com/MVmeHuLTPf – 11:09 PM
Bam Adebayo on Butler’s block on Booker: “That was an unbelievable block” #HEATCulture – 10:55 PM
“You tell me.”
Devin Booker when I replied with a question of respect regarding FTs. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ooBB865LCw – 10:26 PM
Came down to Devin Booker being guarded by Jimmy Butler.
Your call.
#Heat 113 #Suns 112 Final. pic.twitter.com/l9zsfzVuik – 9:53 PM
After all of that, Heat win the game with a defensive stop that included a strong contest and a Jimmy Butler block on Devin Booker. pic.twitter.com/fltbThlTXU – 9:52 PM
Don’t think it’s possible to contest any better than Jimmy Butler did on Devin Booker’s two misses on the final possession. – 9:52 PM
Jimmy Butler tonight:
16 PTS
13 REB
7 AST
And a clutch block on Booker. pic.twitter.com/lvP6zueDDq – 9:52 PM
Jimmy Butler blocks Devin Booker to seal a win for the Heat at the buzzer. Wild back and forth down the stretch in Miami with both teams making big shots. Big win for the Heat after a slow start. – 9:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: MIA 113, PHX 112
Booker: 25-8-5-3, 11-22 FG
Washington: 21 Pts, 4 Ast, 5-8 3P
Ayton: 16 Pts, 11 Reb, 8-10 FG
Adebayo: 30 Pts, 10 Reb
Buter: 16-13-7, 5-12 FG
Jimmy Butler blocked Book’s first shot, then Booker missed the desperation 3-pointer for the win – 9:52 PM
Booker 3 answer. #Suns up one. – 9:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Big-time and-1 from Devin Booker when the Suns needed a bucket. Incredibly tough shot too – 9:43 PM
Booker over Butler, Leaner.
Foul on Butler.
FT good. #Suns up four. 2:43 left in game. – 9:42 PM
5 foul on Booker. Charge. #Suns – 9:41 PM
Butler vs. Booker. #Suns #Heat – 9:39 PM
Two Payne possessions go poorly and now the Heat are right back in it. Booker has played the entire second half and can’t do it every possession but now he’s going to have to the rest of the way. – 9:34 PM
Adebayo scores, Booker called for foul trying to take charge.
4th foul on Booker.
Timeout #Suns. Up four with 5:18 left. #Heat – 9:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
OH BOOK LOOKED BACK IT – 9:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Nights like tonight speak to Devin Booker’s progression into a legitimate superstar.
Double-team him, he’ll pick you apart. Don’t, and he can get to his spots and bury you that way – 9:22 PM
Biyombo just drove Martin into the lane for the longest moving screen ever.
Martin claimed Biyombo held him.
Booker 2. #Suns up six. – 9:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker knew exactly what he wanted on that possession. No stopping that – 9:20 PM
If you let Booker just stand there and hold the ball in a either or position, he’s going to get the shot off cleanly.
#Suns up four as Martin answers with 3. – 9:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 91, MIA 84
Washington: 21 Pts, 4 Ast, 5-8 3P
Ayton: 16 Pts, 10 Reb, 8-9 FG
Booker: 15-5-4, 7-14 FG
Butler: 14-12-5, 5-11 FG – 9:16 PM
Booker feed to Ayton, who has 16 and 10. 1st double-double since 16 and 14 against Golden State Oct. 25.
Only 3rd this season. Timeout for a #Suns coaches challenge. #Heat – 9:07 PM
Suns are at that point of confidence offensively where they are triggering Miami’s doubles on Booker by choice. Great third quarter from Ayton. – 9:05 PM
The Heat keep blitzing Booker with Dedmon now
He’s picking it apart
Timeout
They’ll get away from it now most likely – 9:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker’s been really good at navigating these double-teams here in the second half – 9:04 PM
PHX: Washington Jr. season-high 16 points (total of nine points in previous 5 games with Suns), Booker 11. Team: 9-of-19 from 3.
MIA: Adebayo 11 and 6 boards, Butler and Robinson 10 each. Team: 9-of-18 from 3. – 8:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: MIA 58, PHX 57
Washington: 16 Pts, 6-8 FG
Booker: 11 Pts, 5-8 FG
Ayton: 8 Pts, 6 Reb, 4-5 FG
Adebayo: 11 Pts, 6 Reb, 4-8 FG
Much better 3P defense from the Suns in that 2Q – 8:32 PM
Who is #Suns first double-digit scorer tonight?
Not Devin Booker.
Not Deandre Ayton or Mikal Bridges.
Duane Washington Jr. game-high 13 points (3-of-3 from 3). – 8:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: MIA 35, PHX 31
Booker: 7-2-2, 3-6 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 4 Reb, 3-3 FG
Lee: 6 Pts, 2-2 3P
Martin: 9 Pts, 3-3 3P – 8:05 PM
Butler vs. Booker #Suns – 8:02 PM
Booker bully ball on Martin. #Suns down 2 – 7:56 PM
Payne
Booker
Bridges
Lee
Ayton
#Suns down 4 as Ayton has 6 points, 4 rebounds. #Heat 5-of-6 from 3.
.
Thoughts? – 7:54 PM
Ayton and Bridges taking turns as the screeners tonight with how free the Heat’s switches are.. Looks like the Suns want Strus on Booker. – 7:50 PM
The Heat’s entire defensive structure in both zone and man is to push those inefficient middle of the floor push shots
Just sent a double at Booker at half-court
Ended in that shot
Miami loves that. As Gabe told me, “the stat guys upstairs” know – 7:47 PM
Booker 3. #Suns down 4. – 7:46 PM
Same #Suns starting lineup:
Payne
Booker
Bridges
Craig
Ayton – 7:24 PM
Devin Booker X Deandre Ayton = getting up shots pregame. #Suns pic.twitter.com/GRy8vVLp3D – 6:44 PM
