Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Raid of Illegal Weed Shop in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
NY Child Asked To Wear Shape-Control For New Stepmom's WeddingBridget Mulroy
Related
Elon Musk asks Twitter software engineers to report to office -email
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Elon Musk emailed Twitter staff on Friday asking that any employees who write software code report to the 10th floor of Twitter's office in San Francisco at 2 p.m., according to an email reviewed by Reuters.
Elon Musk gives Twitter employees an ultimatum: Stay or go by tomorrow
New owner Elon Musk has told remaining Twitter employees they will need to decide by Thursday afternoon whether to stay at the company or quit. In an email to staff entitled "A Fork in the Road," Musk said Twitter would "need to be extremely hardcore" to succeed. Those who choose to stay should expect long, intense hours of work. Those who leave will receive three months' severance pay, he wrote.
Mariah Carey Lost The Trademark For ‘Queen Of Christmas’
Mariah Carey is not officially the “Queen of Christmas.” She recently tried to trademark the phrase so that she could brand a wide range of products for the holidays. Many already call Mariah the “Queen of Christmas” because of her hit song “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” but looks like her request to trademark the phrase has been denied.
Taylor Swift responds to Ticketmaster issues for The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift released a statement on Instagram Friday, three days after massive technical issues plagued the more than 3.5 million people who were trying to buy tickets for her 2023 tour.
'Weird Al' Yankovic wants to 'bring sexy back' to the accordion
Al Yankovic — aka the parody artist known as "Weird Al" — wants to change the way you think about the accordion. He first learned to play the instrument as a kid in the 1960s. Even back then, he admits, the accordion didn't have the hippest reputation. "It...
Disney+ users will have to pay $3 more a month for ad-free content
Disney+ is rolling out a new plan with ads in a few weeks, while hiking its prices for ad-free content, the company announced. The ad-supported plan, which will be known as Disney+ Basic, will be $7.99 a month, while Disney+ Premium will be ad-free. The streaming service does not currently have ads on its programming, so current users who want to keep that feature will go from paying $7.99 a month to $10.99 a month.
It's the end of the boom times in tech, as layoffs keep mounting
For more than two decades, the U.S. tech industry has been a reliable source of booming stocks and cushy, high-paid jobs. In the span of weeks, the sheen has faded and the ax has fallen. More than 24,000 tech workers across 72 companies have been laid off this month, adding...
Barbra Streisand remembers the first time she 'felt the warmth of a spotlight'
Barbra Streisand was just 18 years old in 1960, the year that she started singing at a club in Manhattan called The Bon Soir. Recordings of her made there just a couple of years later were supposed to comprise her debut album; in the end, they were shelved in favor of studio recordings, an environment she says she prefers anyways.
What makes us dance? It really is all about that bass
Sometimes, it really is all about that bass. A recent study in the journal Current Biology found that people danced 12% more when very low frequency bass was played. The study was done by scientists at the LIVElab at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada, who wanted to see what musical ingredients make us want to dance.
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0