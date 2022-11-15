Disney+ is rolling out a new plan with ads in a few weeks, while hiking its prices for ad-free content, the company announced. The ad-supported plan, which will be known as Disney+ Basic, will be $7.99 a month, while Disney+ Premium will be ad-free. The streaming service does not currently have ads on its programming, so current users who want to keep that feature will go from paying $7.99 a month to $10.99 a month.

3 DAYS AGO