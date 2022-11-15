Read full article on original website
Related
Maxine Waters dodges question on FTX, Democrat ties and claims 'both sides' got money
With some Democrats deciding to re-commit funds from FTX donations towards charity or other party campaigns after the crypto exchange’s bankruptcy, Rep. Maxine Water, D-Calif., told FOX Business she doesn’t "want to get into that" topic. Waters avoided reporter Hillary Vaughn’s question when asked if Democrats who received...
Sam Bankman-Fried's professor mother penned 2013 essay shredding 'philosophy of personal responsibility'
The mother of disgraced former-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried penned a 2013 essay saying "it’s time to move past" the "philosophy of personal responsibility."
fullycrypto.com
FTX Run Worse Than Enron, Says New CEO
The new CEO of FTX has delivered a scathing first report which he said the failures were worse than he saw at Enron. John J. Ray III pointed out multiple flaws that could well be judged illegal in time. He lambasted a “complete failure of corporate controls” and the “complete...
fullycrypto.com
Catheon Failed to Tell Community About $19.6 Million Terra Loss
Catheon Gaming failed to tell its community about a $19.6 million loss earlier this year. The gaming protocol lost the sum by investing in the Terra platform, Anchor. The project informed investors but not the community, saying it has no duty to do so. Gaming blockchain Catheon Gaming lost around...
fullycrypto.com
FTX Collapse – a Timeline
The collapse of FTX has been a long and tangled web, with much more to come. We present a timeline of the FTX crisis which we will update with new developments when they happen. November 2. Coindesk reveals that roughly $5.8 billion out of $14.6 billion of assets owned by...
Elon Musk was handed seven-page document from Twitter's Trust and Safety team that recommended AGAINST his $8-a-month blue check mark system - before the site was flooded with fake accounts
Elon Musk was reportedly warned by Twitter's Trust and Safety Team about the chaos that would ensue on the platform over his $8-a-month blue check mark system. Musk, his lawyers, and Esther Crawford, the director of product management who has risen as one of the Chief Twit's top lieutenants, were all presented with a seven-page document listing the consequences of the system a week before its launched, Platformer reports.
u.today
U.S. Banking Giants Start Digital Dollar Pilot
Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and other financial institutions are kicking off a new digital dollar pilot with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Reuters reports. Called the regulated liability network, the project will be conducted with the help of simulated data. The purpose of the pilot, which will last for...
After Elon Musk's ultimatum, Twitter employees start exiting
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Twitter Inc employees are estimated to have decided to quit the beleaguered social media company following a Thursday deadline from new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or leave.
fullycrypto.com
Some FTX NFTs Are No Longer Accessible
NFT collectors are unable to access or move their digital artworks from FTX NFT. The problem has spilled over to even those who had moved their NFTs outside the platform. Some NFT project teams have the lamented lack of communication with the FTX team to discuss a solution. After the...
Washington gets increasingly freaked out by Twitter
With Elon Musk’s platform less reliable seemingly day to day, government and political figures anguish over what to do.
Comments / 0