fullycrypto.com

FTX Run Worse Than Enron, Says New CEO

The new CEO of FTX has delivered a scathing first report which he said the failures were worse than he saw at Enron. John J. Ray III pointed out multiple flaws that could well be judged illegal in time. He lambasted a “complete failure of corporate controls” and the “complete...
fullycrypto.com

Catheon Failed to Tell Community About $19.6 Million Terra Loss

Catheon Gaming failed to tell its community about a $19.6 million loss earlier this year. The gaming protocol lost the sum by investing in the Terra platform, Anchor. The project informed investors but not the community, saying it has no duty to do so. Gaming blockchain Catheon Gaming lost around...
fullycrypto.com

FTX Collapse – a Timeline

The collapse of FTX has been a long and tangled web, with much more to come. We present a timeline of the FTX crisis which we will update with new developments when they happen. November 2. Coindesk reveals that roughly $5.8 billion out of $14.6 billion of assets owned by...
Daily Mail

Elon Musk was handed seven-page document from Twitter's Trust and Safety team that recommended AGAINST his $8-a-month blue check mark system - before the site was flooded with fake accounts

Elon Musk was reportedly warned by Twitter's Trust and Safety Team about the chaos that would ensue on the platform over his $8-a-month blue check mark system. Musk, his lawyers, and Esther Crawford, the director of product management who has risen as one of the Chief Twit's top lieutenants, were all presented with a seven-page document listing the consequences of the system a week before its launched, Platformer reports.
u.today

U.S. Banking Giants Start Digital Dollar Pilot

Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and other financial institutions are kicking off a new digital dollar pilot with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Reuters reports. Called the regulated liability network, the project will be conducted with the help of simulated data. The purpose of the pilot, which will last for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

After Elon Musk's ultimatum, Twitter employees start exiting

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Twitter Inc employees are estimated to have decided to quit the beleaguered social media company following a Thursday deadline from new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or leave.
fullycrypto.com

Some FTX NFTs Are No Longer Accessible

NFT collectors are unable to access or move their digital artworks from FTX NFT. The problem has spilled over to even those who had moved their NFTs outside the platform. Some NFT project teams have the lamented lack of communication with the FTX team to discuss a solution. After the...

