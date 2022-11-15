DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - It was not the outcome Gallaudet University football fans across the country wanted on Saturday but everyone knew that the Bison faced a very stern task going up against nationally-ranked Delaware Valley University in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division III football championship. The Bison offense never got on track against the No. 8 Aggies as GU got shutout, 59-0, before a crowd of 916 at James Work Memorial Stadium on a sunny and cold fall afternoon in Pennsylvania.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 23 HOURS AGO