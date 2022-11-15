Read full article on original website
Scots Place Six on All-NCAC Team
A half dozen College of Wooster football players earned All-North Coast Athletic Conference honors, as announced by the league office on Thursday morning. Senior tight end Cole Hissong, senior punter Matt Pardi, and senior offensive lineman Colton Rambur were second-team selections, while senior placekicker Lake Barrett, first-year defensive end Q Renteria, and senior defensive back Matt Ulishney earned third-team laurels.
Gallaudet falls to No. 8 Delaware Valley in the NCAA first round
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - It was not the outcome Gallaudet University football fans across the country wanted on Saturday but everyone knew that the Bison faced a very stern task going up against nationally-ranked Delaware Valley University in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division III football championship. The Bison offense never got on track against the No. 8 Aggies as GU got shutout, 59-0, before a crowd of 916 at James Work Memorial Stadium on a sunny and cold fall afternoon in Pennsylvania.
Player of the Game: Farrell’s Brandon Chambers
Farrell's Brandon Chambers was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Steelers' 26-0 win over Sharpsville in the District 10 Class 2A Championship game on Saturday night at Wilmington High School.
R-MC Football Advances to NCAA Championship Second Round
ASHLAND, Va. – Junior Drew Campanale (Shrewsbury, Mass./Shrewsbury) threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns, and the Yellow Jacket defense blanked the Red Dragons in the second half, as No. 14 Randolph-Macon outscored SUNY Cortland 35-28 on Saturday afternoon in the First Round of the NCAA Championship. The Basics:
Cortland Racks Up Empire 8 All-Conference Awards
Eighteen SUNY Cortland football players earned a total of 19 Empire 8 all-conference awards, and head coach Curt Fitzpatrick and his assistant coaches were named the league's Coaching Staff of the Year, for the 2022 season. Junior kicker/punter Patrick Luby (Ridgewood, NJ) was chosen as the Empire 8 Special Teams...
Our playoff surprises, disappointments
For all the focus on the amazingness that is Ethan Greenfield, do not sleep on Terrence Hill (529 yards, 10 TDs) and the rest of the North Central ground game. That's why North Central is one of the favorites in this tournament. Photo by Larry Radloff, d3photography.com. By Greg Thomas.
NACC, ARC send WIAC packing
Aurora made plenty of plays on Saturday, both on offense and defense. Wartburg made a little noise and Aurora made a huge noise as each eliminated a WIAC team from the 2022 Division III football playoff bracket, while Alma eliminated Mount St. Joseph and top-seeded St. John's rolled over Northwestern (Minn.).
Linfield turns away Pomona-Pitzer, readies for Bethel
McMINNVILLE, Ore. – No. 4/5 Linfield scored 24 unanswered fourth-quarter points to pull away from Pomona-Pitzer 51-24 in the first round of the NCAA Division III football playoffs Saturday afternoon at sunny Maxwell Field. The Wildcats (10-0) will play No. 13 Bethel (9-2) in the second round next Saturday. The site and time will be announced Sunday by the NCAA.
#19 Carnegie Mellon Runs Past DePauw, 45-14, in NCAA First Round
(PITTSBURGH, Pa.) – The Carnegie Mellon University football team hosted DePauw University on Saturday in the opening round of the 2022 Division III NCAA Football Championship. The Tartans defeated the Tigers 45-14 to move onto the second round. Game Information. Carnegie Mellon 45, DePauw 14. Records. : Carnegie Mellon...
'Genius' move has UMass-Dartmouth in playoffs
"I told myself I’d never run from another fight. I was going to work as hard as I could no matter what adversity I faced or what I was going through." Dante Aviles-Santos is among the nation’s most prolific quarterbacks in NCAA Division III and one of the primary reasons Mass-Dartmouth is in the playoffs for the first time in 20 years.
No. 9/10 Ithaca Rolls UMass Dartmouth, 63-20, In NCAA First Round
ITHACA, N.Y. – It was a memorable day on South Hill, as the nationally ranked No. 9/10 Ithaca College football team ran away with a 63-20 NCAA First Round win over UMass-Dartmouth at Butterfield Stadium. The NCAA victory is the first for the Bombers program since 2013, as IC improves to 11-0 on the season and moves on to play Springfield College next Saturday in Ithaca.
'Our guys just battled.' Wyoming grinds out 7-0 win over Taft for DIV regional title
WEST CHESTER, Ohio − After a one-year hiatus, Wyoming football is back in the state Final Four. Wyoming captured its fourth regional championship in the last five seasons Saturday night after a 7-0 win over Taft at Lakota West High School. "Our guys just battled and I'm awfully proud of them," Wyoming...
R-MC, Utica get stops; Mount, Del Val win big
Jackson Deaver picked up a key interception for Randolph-Macon as the Yellow Jackets shut out Cortland in the second half. Utica's first-ever trip to the Division III playoffs will continue into the second round, while Randolph-Macon had a big second half defensively and Mount Union and Delaware Valley rolled in first-round games of the 2021 Division III football playoffs on Nov. 20.
ESPN College GameDay Coming To Columbus For Ohio State-Michigan On Nov. 26
The Buckeyes are 38-16 when the pregame show is on site, including 4-0 against the Wolverines at home.
