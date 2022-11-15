Adele has never exactly been shy about sharing the details of her severe stage fright. (As she told British Vogue in her October 2011 cover interview: “I puke quite a lot before going on stage. Though never actually on stage. But then, I sh*t myself before everything… The bigger the freak-out, the more I enjoy the show!”) So it’s inevitable that the 30 musician – who scooped no less than seven Grammy nominations earlier this week – would be tying herself in knots over her Las Vegas residency, which finally opens at Caesars Palace on 18 November.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 7 HOURS AGO