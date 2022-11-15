Read full article on original website
Related
Vogue
Victoria Beckham Proves Black Leggings Are Never Just For The Gym
Every day is a school day for Victoria Beckham, who shared her fashion journey so far with students of London’s Condé Nast College yesterday. Talking to Vogue fashion critic Anders Christian Madsen about the importance of her show in Paris this season, with a whistle-stop tour through her musical past (“another life!”) and famous family (“I know nothing about football”), the designer wore a quintessential VB look that centred around sexy tailoring.
Vogue
Emma D’Arcy Elevates Biker Style In Alexander McQueen
Since first bursting onto our screens with their show-stopping performance in House of the Dragon back in August, Emma D’Arcy’s rapid ascent to fame has been a joy to witness. Just as exciting as their turn as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen? The actor’s razor-sharp style. While you might...
Vogue
Ashley Graham And Precious Lee Celebrated Their Pirelli Muse Status In Milan
The late fashion photographer, Patrick Demarchelier, once declared the Pirelli calendar (the heritage Italian tyre manufacturer’s annual visual eulogy to the female form, which he shot in 2005) “the most prestigious in the world”. For 2023, the honour fell on celebrated photographer Emma Summerton, the fifth female photographer to have been given the commission since the calendar first appeared in 1964. Her predecessors include Annie Leibovitz, who shot it in 2016 and 2000, Inez Lamsweerde (alongside her artistic partner and husband, Vinoodh Matadin) in 2007, Joyce Tenneson in 1989 and the first, Sarah Moon in 1972.
Vogue
Northern Souls: Fila And Haider Ackermann Take Manchester
Haider Ackermann might be behind the most viral red-carpet moment of the year – see: Timothée Chalamet at the Bones and All Venice premiere in a clavicle-and-back-revealing custom halter-neck – but he found his first major foray into sportswear demanding. “Every new project is challenging,” he said after showcasing his collaborative collection for Italian sporting behemoth Fila, held not in the brand’s native Milan, or Paris where Colombia-born Ackermann lives, but in a cavernous disused rail depot in Manchester.
Vogue
Keira Knightley Teams Chanel Couture With A Grungy Beauty Signature
Keira Knightley was a key face of the indie sleaze era currently trending on Instagram. She’s been there, done that, got the ripped T-shirt. Sure, she never reached Pete Doherty levels of undone, but the star was not opposed to band tees, or teaming shorts and tights with smudgy eyeliner on occasion.
Howard Johnson obituary
Film-maker whose hard-hitting documentaries addressed social issues from a black perspective
Vogue
What Happened To The Royal Yacht Britannia?
The Crown season five begins and ends with the same plot point: The Royal Yacht Britannia. The vessel serves as a – fairly obvious – metaphor in the first episode, where Imelda Staunton’s Queen Elizabeth describes it as “a floating, seagoing version of me.” The problem with her metaphorical marine self? It’s in desperate need of multi-million pound repairs.
Vogue
Adele Offers A First Glimpse At Her Long-Awaited Las Vegas Residency
Adele has never exactly been shy about sharing the details of her severe stage fright. (As she told British Vogue in her October 2011 cover interview: “I puke quite a lot before going on stage. Though never actually on stage. But then, I sh*t myself before everything… The bigger the freak-out, the more I enjoy the show!”) So it’s inevitable that the 30 musician – who scooped no less than seven Grammy nominations earlier this week – would be tying herself in knots over her Las Vegas residency, which finally opens at Caesars Palace on 18 November.
Vogue
A New Immersive – And Festive – Chanel Beauty Experience In Paris Promises A “Moment Of Joy”
If you are looking for a truly escapist and immersive beauty experience this festive season, look no further than the Grand Numéro de Chanel exhibit, opening in Paris on 15 December 2022 at the Grand Palais Éphémère – a venue long associated with the fashion house as a show space for its visionary runway collections.
Comments / 0