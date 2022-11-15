Read full article on original website
Arkansas’ defense trending upward, but faces big test
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense has been improving in recent games and that’s a good sign, but No. 14 Ole Miss’ high-powered offense will prove to be a big test. Sam Pittman was pleased with how Barry Odom’s defense played its best game of the season on Saturday in a 13-10 loss to No. 7 LSU. Pittman knows Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss will present a new challenge.
Sam Pittman Basically Says Hogs Open to Players in Transfer Portal
While he may not agree with it, he's embraced it now after NCAA opens door.
Ole Miss vs. Arkansas predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming
Ole Miss vs. Arkansas predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 19 Time: 6:30 p.m. Central TV: SEC Network Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) Point spread, betting lines, predictionsGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication ...
Sam Pittman gives Arkansas football two options amid brutal season
The Arkansas Razorbacks are not living up to the expectations in the 2022 college football season. Arkansas football still has just five wins. The Razorbacks failed to recover from an embarrassing 21-19 loss to the Liberty Flames at home on Nov. 5, as Sam Pittman and his team fell short of taking down No. 7 LSU Tigers last Saturday in a 13-10 defeat in Fayetteville.
Kiffin wary of Ole Miss’ Saturday night date in Fayetteville
Ole Miss coming to Arkansas after frustrating loss to Alabama
Sam Pittman has raised expectations at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — When Sam Pittman was hired to replace Chad Morris as the head football coach expectations for the football program weren’t very high. Arkansas had won one SEC game in three seasons and that was on a last-second field goal. In Pittman’s first two seasons the Hogs went 3-7 against an all-SEC schedule and 9-4 winning the Outback Bowl. But even more than that they beat the teams they were expected to defeat and some they weren’t.
WATCH: Arkansas players preview matchup with Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks take on Ole Miss this weekend in Razorback Stadium. It’s a big game for the Hogs as it’s a chance to get bowl eligible and senior night. Hear from Luke Jones, Dalton Wagner, Zach Williams and Bumper Pool in the...
Hogs’ Sam Pittman: Criticism Comes When You Don't Meet Expectations
Razorbacks coach will take that, but knows they have to start winning close games.
Arkansas women sign 5-star hoops prospect Scott
Arkansas women’s basketball program landed the signature of Winter Park (Fla.) St, John’s County Day 5-star point guard prospect Taliah Scott (5-9) on Tuesday. Scott is one of the nation’s top 10 players per ESPN and averaged 31.4 points and 6.9 rebounds a game last season. She...
Jimmy Smith among those nominated for Broyles Award
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ running back coach Jimmy Smith is among the nominees for the Broyles Award. Smith is in his third season at Arkansas as a member of Sam Pittman’s original staff. Smith came to Arkansas from Georgia State where he tutored the running backs in 2019. Prior to that he coached in high school including head coach at Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove from 2013-18.
WATCH: Sam Pittman previews upcoming matchup with Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks host No. 14 Ole Miss this Saturday for their final home game of the year. It’s also a special game as it’s Senior Day. Sam Pittman sat down with the media on Monday to preview the matchup and give an...
Latest on Nick Smith and how Arkansas has adjusted in his absence
It is no surprise that No. 9 Arkansas has jumped out to a 2-0 start to the regular season, but a pair of convincing wins out of the gates has certainly been a welcome development for a Razorback team that has been without star freshman guard Nick Smith, who has been in right knee management with no timetable for return.
Kickoff Time, Channel Announced For Ole Miss vs. Arkansas in Fayetteville
The Rebels and Razorbacks will do battle on SEC Network this Saturday.
Arkansas women down Tulsa to move to 3-0
Facing its toughest challenge of the young season, Arkansas women’s basketball team passed the test Monday night with some late game heroics. Erynn Barnum poured in 27 points and grabbed 8 rebounds to lead her team to a 79-70 win over fellow unbeaten Tulsa at Bud Walton Arena. McKayla...
WATCH: Mike Neighbors, players recap 79-70 win over Tulsa
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team took down Tulsa 79-70 on Monday night. With the win, the Razorbacks are now 3-0 on the year. Senior Erynn Barnum led the team with a career-high 27 points and 8 rebounds. Hear from Barnum, Rylee Langerman and head...
Ricky Council IV thriving in lead role for Razorbacks
With its expected focal point offensively temporarily sidelined, No. 10 Arkansas entered the season in need of someone to provide a lift in the playmaking and scoring department. Embracing the challenge and stepping into a lead role has come naturally for junior wing Ricky Council IV, who has been terrific for the Hogs out of the gates.
Trustees elect University of Arkansas’ first Black chancellor
Charles Robinson has become the first Black chancellor of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. The UA board of trustees unanimously voted for him to take on the role during its meeting Wednesday following a months-long debate. Robinson has served as interim chancellor since August 2021 when he took over for...
University of Arkansas selects new chancellor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas has decided that its interim chancellor will take over the position permanently. During a UA Board of Trustees meeting in Monticello on November 16, the announcement was made that Dr. Charles Robinson will officially take over the position. Robinson was named the interim chancellor in August 2021. […]
Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas
The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
Some Northwest Arkansas, River Valley schools cancel Monday athletic events
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Springdale, Fayetteville and Rogers canceled all after-school activities Monday due to the wintry forecast for the afternoon and evening. Clarksville canceled an invitational basketball tournament it was planning to host Monday. The superintendent told 40/29 that games involving Greenwood, Shiloh Christian and Russellville will be made up at a later date.
