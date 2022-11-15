Read full article on original website
Related
peerj.com
How weather impacts expressed sentiment in Russia: evidence from Odnoklassniki
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ Computer Science) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
peerj.com
Regulatory mechanism of Scutellaria baicalensis Georgi on bone cancer pain based on network pharmacology and experimental verification
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
peerj.com
Dynamic analysis of the microbial communities and metabolome of healthy banana rhizosphere soil during one growth cycle
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
peerj.com
PeerJ Tokens – 9 month update
First articles paid for entirely with Tokens, and key peer review metrics are positively impacted. It has now been just over nine months since we launched PeerJ Tokens, part of our Contributor Rewards Program. Tokens are earned by PeerJ reviewers and editors, and can be exchanged for discounts on our APC. They are stackable over time and multiple authors can apply them to a submission, maximizing the discount available. You can watch an explainer here.
peerj.com
Extending the vibroscape to agroecosystems: investigating the influence of abiotic factors and monitoring insect vibrational signaling
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
peerj.com
Linking parasitism to network centrality and the impact of sampling bias in its interpretation
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
peerj.com
Morgan Thomas: PeerJ Award Winner at the UK-QSAR Autumn Meeting
The UK-QSAR and Cheminformatics group hold two meetings annually at different venues in the UK. This group has been running since the first European QSAR meeting in Yugoslavia in 1986, and since then a host of scientists meet to discuss topical discoveries relevant across a wide range of academic and industrial sectors.
peerj.com
Dissection of leucine-rich repeat receptor-like protein kinases: insight into resistance to Fusarium wilt in tung tree
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
Comments / 0