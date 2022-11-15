First articles paid for entirely with Tokens, and key peer review metrics are positively impacted. It has now been just over nine months since we launched PeerJ Tokens, part of our Contributor Rewards Program. Tokens are earned by PeerJ reviewers and editors, and can be exchanged for discounts on our APC. They are stackable over time and multiple authors can apply them to a submission, maximizing the discount available. You can watch an explainer here.

