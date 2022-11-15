Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Holiday Stroll in Owensboro to be cancelled
The Holiday Stroll in Owensboro has taken over the first Saturday in December for the last 14 years. In what would of been it's 15th year, the city has decided to cancel the event. What many call a tradition in Owensboro, its a night that many residents look forward to.
14news.com
Owensboro holding holiday lighting contest
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance Program and OMU are hosting the annual Golden Santa Holiday Lighting Contest. Officials say this unique residential holiday lighting contest carries with it not only bragging rights, but a $250 OMU gift certificate, $100 gift certificate to an Owensboro restaurant, and a lighted yard sign.
14news.com
Christmas festival and parade planned in Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the City of Beaver Dam say their Annual Christmas Festival & Parade is set for December 2, and 3, 2022, in downtown Beaver Dam, Kentucky. This year’s event will also serve as the kickoff for the city’s Sesquicentennial celebration in 2023.
Things to Do in the Evansville – Henderson Area on Thanksgiving Weekend 2022
After the meal has been cooked and the in-laws retreated, what is left to do besides the dishes? Are you coming up with Call of Duty Warzone tactics on how to best score all your wanted Black Friday deals? Maybe you would rather not throw elbows for the sake of a flat-screen marked down 10% I don't blame you, I'm certainly not trying to spend half an hour attempting to 'pivot' a 55" TV into the backseat of my car. Here are some ideas on what to do with the holiday weekend.
Cheers! Rockport Indiana Winery is Reopening
In the Tri-State area, we are no strangers to wineries serving up delicious wines. From Monkey Hollow in St. Meinrad to Farmer & Frenchman in Henderson to Misty Meadow in Owensboro, there are several places to sit back and enjoy some wine. One Tri-State winery closed for a bit of time, but recently announced they are reopening!
Huge Estate Sale In Owensboro This Weekend & This Stuff Is Amazing
Y'all know we love to bring you good bargains. We've got a Friday Bargain of the Week that will knock your cheap socks off. First, Estate sales are fabulous. It's other people's stuff but most of the time this stuff is extra good and many times it is antique or vintage.
Salvation Army offers Thanksgiving lunch
The Salvation Army is ready to help feed people lunch on Thanksgiving.
Traffic jams on Highway 41 for free food giveaway
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A food giveaway caused traffic to back-up on the Highway 41 strip yesterday. Cars lined up to get food in the Audubon Village parking lot starting at 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. The Tri-State Food Bank began setting up around 8 a.m. and started their giveaway early because of the demand. They […]
Longtime Residents of Warrick Humane Society Desperately Want Homes for the Holidays
Since COVID, pet adoptions across the country have been down and shelters everywhere are busting at the seams. If you would like to adopt a pet, now is the time! At Warrick Humane Society, our last three pets of the week still haven't found homes. Some of these precious pooches have been at the shelter for several months.
wevv.com
Owensboro city officials reveal 2022 Christmas Card
The City of Owensboro reveals their 2022 Christmas card. The design was unveiled at the City Commission meeting Tuesday night. The 34th official card was designed by Aaron Kizer and is titled "Santa Claus is Coming to Town." Residents can purchase the cards starting Tuesday, November 22nd for $2.00 at...
14news.com
‘Christmas at Panther Creek Park’ is back
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - It may be November, but Christmas is right around the corner at Panther Creek Park. The holiday light display, “Christmas at Panther Creek Park,” will take place November 25. It costs five dollars per car and will include around 50,000 lights. The event...
14news.com
‘The Homeless Experience’ starts Thursday in Evansville
Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W. Franklin St. Updated: 2 hours ago. Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W....
Did You Know You Can Now Get a Delicious Mutton Pizza in Kentucky?
Two Owensboro, KY restaurants have teamed up to create something unique and distinctly delicious. It's a pizza with mutton on it. Now, you may be asking yourself, "What in the heck is mutton?" If you're from the Owensboro area, you know the answer to that question. You've likely had it and, if you're a real Owensboroan, you love it and have your favorite place in town or local Catholic church cooking team to get it from. Mutton, like burgoo, is a staple of our world famous BBQ. It's one of the main reasons why Owensboro has the nickname of the Bar-B-Q Capital of the World!
Dream Center’s Affordable Christmas event is back
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Dream Center is asking for toy donations this Christmas. Officials will sell the toys to people in the Jacobsville area at a greatly reduced price during their forth annual Affordable Christmas event. An official with the Dream Center says they usually try to sell the toys to their Dream Center […]
Beautiful Albino Deer Spotted in Southern Indiana [PHOTO]
It's not uncommon to see deer out and about this time of year in Indiana. With fall coming quickly coming to an end and the cold winter months approaching, they begin the search for food, a mate, and most importantly, try to avoid being shot by hunters. What is uncommon is the sight of an albino deer, not because they're less active this time of year, but because they're a genetic rarity, which is why when one is seen, we're quick to grab our phones and get a picture like Spencer County resident, John Howell did recently.
YouTube Sensation BLIPPI Brings His Exciting New Live Stage Show to Evansville, IN in 2023
Young kiddos around the world have fallen in love with BLIPPI, thanks to his goofy mannerisms and friendly demeanor. Meanwhile, parents love him for his fun, interactive, and educational content that encourages youngsters to actually get excited about learning. BLIPPI made his first trip to Evansville in early 2022, and now he's ready to come back, this time with an all-new live stage show.
Owensboro Girl Crowned Your 2023 Junior Miss Kentucky Rodeo
"Intense!" That's how Jaclyn Graves Cecil described Day One of the 2023 Junior Miss Kentucky Rodeo pageant in Louisville. Jaclyn, a former air personality at WBKR-FM in Owensboro, is no stranger to the pageant circuit. She grew up in it. Her mother Janet was a pageant coach (she coached a Miss America, by the way) and had Jaclyn in pageants and youth talent shows for much of her childhood. There's no doubt the circuit is in Jaclyn's blood. Now, it's in her daughter Carsyn's too.
14news.com
‘The Homeless Experience’ begins in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 48-hour journey started in Evansville on Thursday. “The reasons for experiencing homeless vary greatly, and that pathway out varies just as greatly,” said Aurora Executive Director Zac Heronemus. “Each person has a different back story, so the challenges are going to be unique to that individual.”
14news.com
Tri-State Food Bank hands out food in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - If you were heading northbound on Highway 41 in Henderson Thursday morning, you may have been stuck in traffic. That’s because crews at the Tri-State Food Bank were handing out food in the parking lot of Audubon Village. More than 500 meals, according to officials,...
KY Woman Has Drawn Over 1M Followers with Her Real Life Southern Charm
The social media video platform, TikTok, can be overwhelming when you get started. Many people who post on the platform have aspirations of becoming an influencer with a ton of followers. But, that's hard to do. Many factors go into finding success on TikTok. You have to post consistently (even...
