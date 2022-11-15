Is it too soon to call Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum a top five player?

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Is it too soon to talk about anointing superstar Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum as a top-five player in the NBA for the 2022-23 season?

The St. Louis native has started this year looking much like the behemoth he was in the 2022 NBA playoffs before hurting his wrist and running out of gas.

If the typical trend of Tatum adding to his game continues over the course of the season on top of the defensive intensity and new offensive wrinkles he has already shown, the answer may well be yes.

In a recent short put together by The Ringer’s Ryen Russillo, Russillo digs into this question.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what he had to say on Top Five Taco Jay.

