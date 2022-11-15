Read full article on original website
Berlin Philharmonic mourns viola veteran
Dietrich Gerhardt, a viola player in the orchestra from 1955 to 1993, has died at the age of 94. He joined In Karajan’s first year and left in Abbado’s third. He described the Daniel Barenboim concert for the fall of the Berlin Wall ‘the most wonderful, most moving concert of my life’.
Death of a La Scala composer
The opera composer Azio Corghi has died, aged 85. His first work, Gargantua, was premiered in 1984 at Turin’s Teatro Regio. He followed that with Blimunda at La Scala 1989. He was published by Ricordi.Riccardo Muti was a fan.
London’s new principal horn is just 20 years old
The Aurora Orchestra has appointed Annemarie Federle as principal horn. Aged 20, she won the brass category of BBC Young Musician of the Year a couple of years back. Nicholas Collon’s Aurora orchestra plays standing up. It has been exceptionally favoured by the Arts Council at the expense of London’s long-established symphony orchestras.
The world’s first Metaverse Symphony
HK Phil (music director Jaap Van Zweden) is pleased to launch a series of Arts Tech programmes in its 2022/23 and 2023/24 Seasons. The inaugural programme will be the world premiere of The Metaverse Symphony by Hong Kong composer Elliot Leung, which will be held in May 2023 at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall….
‘I left Hasidic world to be gay’ opera premieres in New York
Lori Laitman’s opera ‘Uncovered’, based on Leah Lax’s unsettling tale of how she left her Hasidic family and community to live with another woman, had its premiere last night by City Lyric Opera at HERE Arts Center, 145 Sixth Avenue, where it will run until the weekend.
New director for famed Cambridge choir
St Johns College Cambridge has fished a musician from Truro to be the new leader of its esteemed choir. Gray, Director of Music at Truro Cathedral since 2008, inherits the post from Andrew Nethsingha who has risen to more celestial heaights as Organist and Master of Choristers at Westminster Abbey.
Montreal laments another chorus chief
Wayne Riddell, founder of the Tudor Singers, has died at 86. He was Director of Music at The Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul for 14 years.
Germany gives cash to kids to spend on arts
Schadenfreude message from the German Embassy in London (where the arts are being slashed). How are things in Deutschland, then?
Exclusive: Sacked Russian maestro is back at French job
Soon after Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, the mayor of Toulouse ordered conductor Tugan Sokhiev to issue a condemnation of the war. He refused, and chose instead to resign as music director of the Orchestre Nationale du Capitole. Under parallel pressure in Moscow, Sokhiev also resigned as music director of the...
The heroic last days of an American mezzo-soprano
New York opera expert Paul Padillo shares memories of a great soprano who died 29 years ago, aged just 54:. One of the greatest concert performances of my life was a Giulio Cesare with Tatiana Troyanos partnered by the young June Anderson as Cleopatra. The audience response was near bedlam. If not the only singer to do so, Troyanos certainly must be one of the few who have sung both Cesare AND Cleopatra. I always felt there was nothing she could not sing: Handel, Purcell, Berlioz, Wagner, Rossini, Mozart . . . put it in front of her and she could most likely do it. And better than most.
Sad news: Ned Rorem has died
The great American songbook composer (and much else) died this morning in his apartment, four weeks after his 99th birthday. Ned was renowned for his wit, his gay diaries, his edgy friendship with Leonard Bernstein, his knack for being at the beating heart of American music for three quarters of a century. His death was reported to slippedisc.com by a friend who was present in the apartment.
Where’s John Borstlap?
The former regular Slippedisc commentator has a major event tonight. His second violin concerto, Dreamscape Voyage, is receiving its World Première by the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra with Jing Wang as soloist and Jaap van Zweden conducting. Programme note:. How does the voice of a solo violin, both fragile...
ENO latest: Chairman says company will close in April
English National Opera Chair Harry Brünjes has told All-Party Parliamentary Group for opera that the company will shut permanently in April if it is required by the Arts Council to move out of London. He said: ‘There is a lot of discussion around relocation to Manchester, and we have...
Orchestra volinist, 49, found dead at home
Musicians in Yucatan, Mexico, are mystified at the sudden death of first violinist Leonel Armenta, who was found dead in his apartment, where he lived alone, by neighbours in the block. The Orquesta Sinfónica de Yucatán said: ‘We express our most profound condolences for Leonel Armenta’s family and join in...
Exclusive: 70 pedigree violins are found in a London cupboard
The family of violin connoisseur Norman Rosenberg are putting up for sale an extraordinary collection of 70 instruments that were found in a cupboard at the back of his workshop. They include a 1685 Stradivarius, which hasn’t been seen for decades. Rosenberg died in February 2022 aged 95. There...
Musicologist: Beethoven and Mozart’s music is ‘not bad, it’s decent’
The racial-theory New York musicologist Philip Ewell is on the prowl again. He has just been given a glowing report in Yale News. His father, a Black intellectual who attended Morehouse University with Martin Luther King, Jr., in 1948, was “committed to excellence” for himself and his children. In the mid-20th century, Ewell explained over Zoom, the conceptions of excellence by which he was surrounded were deeply intertwined with ideals of whiteness and maleness.
Bournemouth Symphony finds new base
The English South Coast orchestra has secured a residency in bucolic Somerset at the refurbished Yeovil Theatre when it reopens in 2025. The new Octagon will have 900 seats and a retuned acoustic. The BSO, under Ukrainian music director Kirill Karabits, is growing footprints across England’s musically most underserved region....
Boston’s having a tough tour in Japan
We hear that venues have struggled to sell out on the current Boston Symphony tour. Some concerts were little over one-third full of paying customers – you can see the gaps in the picture below. That could be post-Covid nerves. It could also be the $300 ticket prices. Or...
