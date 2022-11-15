New York opera expert Paul Padillo shares memories of a great soprano who died 29 years ago, aged just 54:. One of the greatest concert performances of my life was a Giulio Cesare with Tatiana Troyanos partnered by the young June Anderson as Cleopatra. The audience response was near bedlam. If not the only singer to do so, Troyanos certainly must be one of the few who have sung both Cesare AND Cleopatra. I always felt there was nothing she could not sing: Handel, Purcell, Berlioz, Wagner, Rossini, Mozart . . . put it in front of her and she could most likely do it. And better than most.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO