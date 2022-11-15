Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker done for season with knee injury
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker will miss the rest of the season after injuring his left knee in the fourth quarter of the ninth-ranked Volunteers loss to South Carolina.
Browns blow early lead, Bills win 31-23 in Detroit
DETROIT (AP) — Josh Allen threw a go-ahead, 5-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs late in the first half and Buffalo beat the Cleveland Browns 31-23 after the NFL moved the Bills’ home game to Detroit due to several feet of snow blanketing western New York. The Bills avoided blowing a third straight halftime lead […]
UConn WBB associate head coach stretchered off floor after medical emergency
The women’s basketball game between the UConn Huskies and the North Carolina State Wolfpack Sunday had its scheduled start delayed by 20-plus minutes thanks to a medical emergency involving Huskies’ associate head coach Chris Dailey. FS1 opened its broadcast with comments from announcer John Fanta on the news of a medical emergency delaying tipoff: Here's Read more... The post UConn WBB associate head coach stretchered off floor after medical emergency appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
No. 16 Virginia beats No. 19 Illinois to cap emotional week
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Reece Beekman and No. 16 Virginia capped an emotional week by going on a late 13-point run to defeat No. 19 Illinois 70-61 on Sunday to win the Continental Tire Main Event. The Cavaliers (4-0) trailed 58-56 with 3 1/2 minutes left when...
Comments / 0