ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Browns blow early lead, Bills win 31-23 in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Josh Allen threw a go-ahead, 5-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs late in the first half and Buffalo beat the Cleveland Browns 31-23 after the NFL moved the Bills’ home game to Detroit due to several feet of snow blanketing western New York. The Bills avoided blowing a third straight halftime lead […]
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

UConn WBB associate head coach stretchered off floor after medical emergency

The women’s basketball game between the UConn Huskies and the North Carolina State Wolfpack Sunday had its scheduled start delayed by 20-plus minutes thanks to a medical emergency involving Huskies’ associate head coach Chris Dailey. FS1 opened its broadcast with comments from announcer John Fanta on the news of a medical emergency delaying tipoff: Here's Read more... The post UConn WBB associate head coach stretchered off floor after medical emergency appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy