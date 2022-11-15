Read full article on original website
qcnews.com
Threat of freezing rain prompts school schedule changes in several NC mountain counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several school districts in North Carolina’s higher elevation have made changes to their schedules Tuesday due to the threat of freezing rain. Watauga County Schools said it was moving to a remote learning day because of the potential for freezing rain arriving...
WBTV
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Monday night and Tuesday. The advisory covers Avery County and parts of Caldwell and Burke County beginning at 11 p.m. tonight, and stays in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Alleghany, Ashe...
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga & Ashe – Tuesday November 15, 2022
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-152200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,...
WCNC
Catawba County school bus accident
More than 60 kids and 4 teachers from Mountain View Elementary in Catawba County were on board a bus when it crashed into another car. All passengers are okay.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Community rallies to block proposed drug addiction recovery center near Saluda
SALUDA — Residents of a Saluda community have rallied together to fight approval of a special use permit—SUP-22-07—being sought from the Henderson County Zoning Board of Adjustment to open a residential addiction recovery center off Fork Creek Road. The center would house up to 18 adult men after they have completed medical detoxification from drugs and/or alcohol, according to Craig Halford, director and founder of First Contact Ministries, Inc., who is seeking the permit.
Testing required on deer harvested by hunters in four New River Valley counties
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Firearms season for deer opens on Saturday, November 19 in Virginia. All deer harvested on Opening Day in Pulaski, Montgomery, Carroll, and Floyd Counties are required by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) to be checked for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The disease has been found in those counties in […]
WLOS.com
Madison County approves moratorium on biomass facilities
MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — Madison County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to establish a moratorium on biomass facilities in the area. Clear Sky Madison president Jim Tibbetts said county leaders decided after speaking with community residents that they needed to have biomass rules written into the county's land use ordinance to be able to better regulate the facilities, which manufacture wood pellets for export.
2 students hospitalized after school bus crash
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A school bus from the Lincoln Charter School's Lincolnton Campus was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday morning, the school district confirmed. The bus, which was carrying high school junior and senior students to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, was rear-ended by a truck. There were 13 students along with a bus driver and teacher onboard.
Crash on I-26 E entrance ramp slowed traffic Wednesday morning
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Motorists experiencing delays on I-26 E heading into Johnson City due to a crash at the Gray entrance ramp. Washington County, Tennessee 911 tweeted that the crash occurred at 7:52 a.m. Johnson City authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the crash. The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Smartway map […]
iheart.com
This Is The Best Christmas Tree Farm In North Carolina
For many people who celebrate Christmas, decorating a tree that will sit proudly on display for the season is one of the activities they look forward to the most. While some celebrators may choose an artificial tree that they can pack away once the presents are unwrapped, others enjoy the extra holiday spirit that a live tree can bring.
wcyb.com
Missing teen from Russell County found safe
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: According the the Russell County Sheriff's Office, Jonathan Lee Hess, has been found safe and is now with his family. According to the Russell County Sheriff's Office they are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy. Jonathan Lee Hess, was last seen while at...
ncconstructionnews.com
NC DOT holding info session Nov. 17 for I-40 bridge project
The N.C. Department of Transportation invites the public to provide input on a proposed project to improve safety and mobility at the interchange of Interstate 40 and Old N.C. 10 in Burke County. The informal, drop-in meeting will be held Nov. 17 from 4-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church-Hildebran, 8831...
North Carolina mountains hit by ‘excessive’ flooding; 12+ roads closed by Nicole remnants
Extensive flooding in the Johns River valley below Collettsville is already underway.
wspa.com
Ingles Open Road: Linville Caverns
The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lincoln County chamber of commerce names new president
LINCOLNTON – The Lincolnton-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce has undergone several leadership changes in recent years, with the latest being a unanimous appointment of Jennifer Weber as the organization’s new president. Weber has been with the Chamber since 2006, serving as interim president since May. She is a...
WSLS
One in custody after social media threat puts Grayson County schools on ‘soft lockdown’
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – One person has been arrested in connection with a social media threat that caused schools in Grayson County to go on a “soft lockdown” Wednesday afternoon. Grayson County schools were placed on a “soft lockdown” Wednesday afternoon after a “vague” threat was made...
nctripping.com
Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster in Banner Elk (7 Important Tips Before You Go!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster is easily one of our favorite things to do in Banner Elk, no matter the time of year! This amazing High Country...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teen in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 13-year-old Abigail Garcia was last seen near Sunshine Lake Road on Wednesday, Nov. 16 wearing a red hoodie and red sweatpants. Garcia is five foot inches tall, weighs about 140...
supertalk929.com
Abingdon driver cited in crash that shut down Interstate 81 Tuesday evening
A 90-year-old driver from Abingdon was cited in a four-vehicle crash that shut down a portion of Interstate 81 in Sullivan County Tuesday evening. A report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol said an SUV driven southbound by Trula Harris attempted to turn left into the median space reserved for authorized vehicles near mile marker 71 causing a tractor-trailer to swerve into the median and then into northbound traffic when it collided with two other vehicles.
WBTV
Human remains found; identified as missing man from Gaston County
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have identified human remains that were found by a hunter in the Cherryville area in Gaston County last week. According to the Gaston County Police Department, the remains are those of Quintin Lee Allen Roark, who was reported missing on July 14, 2022. Roark was...
