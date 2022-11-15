Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
GBTC Manager Insists the ‘Holdings of Grayscale’s Digital Asset Products Are Safe and Secure’ – Bitcoin News
On Nov. 18, 2022, at 5:47 p.m. (ET), Grayscale Investments’ official Twitter account shared information on the safety and security associated with Grayscale’s digital asset products. The update from Grayscale follows the recent FTX collapse that has shaken crypto investors, and Digital Currency Group’s (DCG) Genesis pausing the firm’s lending unit in terms of withdrawals and new loan originations.
techaiapp.com
How Private 5G Is Transforming Oil & Gas Operations in the Field
Technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced analytics provide tremendous opportunities to increase efficiency, safety, and sustainability. However, for businesses with operations in remote locations, the lack of public infrastructure, including cloud connectivity, often places these digital innovations out of reach. Until recently, this has...
techaiapp.com
Five Steps to Eliminate Passwords
Passwords and credentials remain the largest source of attack attempts and successful attacks, making them the biggest cybersecurity threat to organizations across all industries. Per Verizon’s 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report, 62% of successful breaches are tied to stolen credentials or phishing. Password attacks come in many shapes and...
techaiapp.com
How to make future autonomous transportation accessible to everyone
When Brad Duerstock was 18, a spinal cord injury paralyzed his arms and legs, requiring him to use what control he had left in his hands to operate a power wheelchair. Throughout the more than 30 years since, Duerstock has seen smartphones, tablets and other types of technology get developed but not become usable for him or others with disabilities until years later.
techaiapp.com
FTX Launches Strategic Review, Seeks Court Relief to Pay Critical Vendors
Collapsed crypto exchange FTX said on Saturday it has launched a strategic review of its global assets and is preparing for the sale or reorganisation of some businesses. FTX, along with about 101 affiliated firms, also sought court relief to allow the operation of a new global cash management system and payment to its critical vendors.
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Teams is putting sign-language front and center
An upcoming update to Microsoft Teams is looking to help the hard of hearing stay better engaged in online meetings. Similar to a recent Zoom update, the new Sign Language View feature allows Microsoft Teams users to choose up to two other video feeds to be centered in the app, making sign language interpreters much more visible throughout the whole meeting.
techaiapp.com
Why Macs and iPhones should avoid installing ‘orphan’ apps
There are many reasons any business with a connected fleet of tech products needs robust security policies in place. But the need to protect the enterprise against vulnerabilities inherited with third-party software must be among the biggest motivators. While I shouldn’t need to convince Computerworld readers to keep things locked down, I want to reprise two recent reports to reinforce the warning.
techaiapp.com
Addressing AI’s ‘Hand-Me-Down Infrastructure’ Issue
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. A stealthy Silicon Valley startup is aiming to tackle the AI software problem, once and for all. “We as an industry are at this interesting point where everybody knows [AI’s] potential,” Modular AI co-founder...
techaiapp.com
Software Composition Analysis: Everything You Need to Know
According to an OpenLogic report, about 77% of companies use open-source software while 36% of the firms use more open-source tools either to accelerate their development time or to improve their productivity. With developers relying on open-source platforms, it makes them come up with shorter release cycles along with accelerating the innovation into their projects.
techaiapp.com
Week in review: 5 Kali Linux tools, Spotify’s Backstage vulnerability, Cybertech NYC 2022
Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:. As trust in online spaces degrades, Canada bolsters resilience against cyber attacks. In this Help Net Security interview, Sami Khoury, Head of the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, talks about how Canada is...
techaiapp.com
Telegram-Designed TON Ecosystem Gains $10 Million Support From Market Maker DWF Labs
Crypto market maker and Web3 investment company DWF Labs has announced that it will become “a prominent supporter of the TON ecosystem.” The company is also investing $10 million (roughly Rs. 80 crore) in the Layer-1 blockchain network. TON — or The Open Network — is a third-generation proof-of-stake blockchain project originally conceived by the creators of the Telegram instant messaging application. However, the TON community now develops the blockchain and steers its direction. As part of the new partnership, DWF Labs will support TON with investment, token development, market creation, and exchange listing.
techaiapp.com
Researchers develop software package for isotropic reconstruction for electron tomography with deep learning
In a study published in Nature Communication, a team led by Prof. Bi Guoqiang from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) and Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), together with collaborators from the United States, developed a software package named IsoNet for the isotropic reconstruction in cryogenic electron tomography (cryoET). Their work effectively solved the intrinsic “missing-wedge” problem and low signal-to-noise ratio problems in cryoET.
Comments / 0