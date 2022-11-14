Read full article on original website
Related
Spotify Rolls Out Payment Options With Google
Spotify and Google have begun testing user choice billing (UCB), a tool that lets users of the audio streaming platform subscribe and make purchases with their chosen payment option. Announced in March, Spotify said UCB is a first-of-its-kind in-app purchase offering for Android devices. It’s now being tested in select...
techaiapp.com
Why Macs and iPhones should avoid installing ‘orphan’ apps
There are many reasons any business with a connected fleet of tech products needs robust security policies in place. But the need to protect the enterprise against vulnerabilities inherited with third-party software must be among the biggest motivators. While I shouldn’t need to convince Computerworld readers to keep things locked down, I want to reprise two recent reports to reinforce the warning.
Phone Arena
(Why) The Google Pixel 7 killed the iPhone 14 (for me)
In the year 2022 the iPhone lineup died for me. It’s a sad and tragic story of what it could’ve been, as I always felt enticed to switch to the bitten apple permanently. But that desire is no more. And I will go out on a limb here...
Phone Arena
Google allegedly paid game developers to block Play Store competition
Reuters reported on Thursday that to prevent big-name game developers from competing with the Play Store Store by opening their own app storefronts, Google paid 24 app developers huge sums of money. For example, mentioned in a court filing cited by the report was an agreement made by Google to pay game developer Activision Blizzard the cool sum of $360 million over three years.
9to5Mac
Apple is making iPhone 14 Pro Always-On display work like Android in iOS 16.2
IOS 16.2 includes a major change for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max’s new always-on display. After complaints from some users, iOS 16.2 beta 3 includes a new option that allows users to disable wallpaper and notifications from appearing on the iPhone’s always-on display. The...
Business Insider
How many devices and people can watch Netflix at once, broken down by each subscription plan
Netflix allows you to watch on multiple devices at once, which is convenient for family sharing. Depending on the kind of Netflix plan you have, you can stream video on 1 to 4 devices at once. You can also create up to 5 Netflix profiles, so everyone can have their...
Business Insider
How to print text messages from an iPhone
You can print text messages from your iPhone in several different ways. There's no Print command in the Messages app, but you can copy messages into an email message and print or save that. You can also print even a long message chat using one of several third-party apps for...
The Verge
Apple’s latest iOS beta gives you more control over the iPhone’s always-on display
IPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max owners could be getting more control over their phone’s always-on display. The latest developer beta for the upcoming iOS 16.2 includes toggles that let you hide the wallpaper and notifications while using the feature, according to reports from MacRumors and 9to5Mac. Turning off...
iOS 16.2 has a Dynamic Island update that iPhone 14 Pro users need to see
Apple has started testing iOS 16.2 publicly, the next major iPhone operating system, with the first betas available to users. We’re finding out more details about the new software release as people dig through it. And the latest iOS 16.2 feature concerns the iPhone 14 Pro’s signature feature, the Dynamic Island.
Elon Musk asks Twitter software engineers to report to office -email
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Elon Musk emailed Twitter staff on Friday asking that any employees who write software code report to the 10th floor of Twitter's office in San Francisco at 2 p.m., according to an email reviewed by Reuters.
techaiapp.com
YouTube Music Update Rolling Out With Redesigned Now Playing Screen, Gets Rid of Dislike Button: Report
YouTube Music has been receiving smaller yet useful updates over time and its latest update makes the Now Playing screen more intuitive and user-friendly. These changes are to do with the Now Playing screen where some interface elements have been moved around to make way for a new feature, while the dislike button has been removed entirely. However, at the same time, it moves elements around, that could make things a bit confusing or distracting. The update is a server-side change and is reportedly rolling out in phases to Android devices. Our iOS device does not reflect the new changes yet.
It already sounds like the iPhone 15 Pro will destroy the iPhone 15
The iPhone has been rumoured to be getting a USB-C port for what feels like 20 years – but it's very likely that it'll finally happen next year. Thanks to new EU laws, Apple is required to switch to a universal charging port. But if new rumours are to be believed, the changeover might not be as simple as we thought.
techaiapp.com
electronica 2022: CEOs Roundtable – Power Electronics News
Many experts believe that our progress toward a sustainable future will be tested in the coming years. The electronics industry is essential to the growth of technologies for a future decentralized, sustainable power grid and a new era of mobility. Kurt Sievers, president and CEO of NXP Semiconductors, Jochen Hanebeck, president and CEO of Infineon Technologies, Gregg Lowe, president and CEO of Wolfspeed, and Jean-Marc Chery, president and CEO of STMicroelectronics, spoke at the CEOs roundtable at electronica 2022 about the current supply chain scenario, the need for government incentives, and much more.
techaiapp.com
Cryptopunks Climb Past Bored Ape NFT Floor Values Amid Crypto Market Carnage – Markets and Prices Bitcoin News
During the last five days, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) stemming from the Cryptopunks NFT collection have surpassed Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs in terms of floor value. Statistics over the last ten days show the floor value of Cryptopunks NFTs remained above the 60 ether zone, while BAYC-based NFT floor values dropped below the 60 ether range.
Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids
When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
techaiapp.com
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Release Date, Preload, Download Size, Gameplay, and More
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 — out this week on all major platforms — as the name suggests, is a massive rework to Activision’s premium, free-to-play battle royale formula. “Built from the ground up,” this sequel adds loads of interesting twists to the base game, with its biggest sell being the Al Mazrah map, boasting 18 major points of interest, as you hunt survivors across coastal towns, rocky peaks, deserts, and explore an entire city. Sprucing up the classic Warzone experience would be the introduction of underwater combat, which while limited to handguns, creates ample opportunities for creative stealth takedowns.
Google's new AR shopping features help you avoid buying the wrong product
Google has rolled out a few AR features that allow you to find the right products you're looking for online and make food-related queries using only photos of dishes.
techaiapp.com
DuckDuckGo Introduces App Tracking Protection Beta For All Android Users
A new feature for Android devices, which lets users block third-party trackers in all of their apps, launches from DuckDuckGo. The App Tracking Protection will increase users’ privacy throughout Android’s operating systems by blocking tracking scripts from other apps, Bleeping Computer writes. The Open Beta Version Offers Users...
techaiapp.com
Korean VC Sopoong closes $8M fund for startups focused on environmental impact • TechCrunch
Although Korean manufacturers say they are trying to change their ways, the country’s GDP is linked to some uniquely pollutive industries, including petrochemical producers, automakers and shipbuilders. Though some businesses may never be truly sustainable, a venture firm in Seoul argues that emerging climate-tech startups will help big manufacturers do better overall.
techaiapp.com
Web giants to submit user data as EU law comes into effect
A new EU law imposing stricter online regulation comes into effect Wednesday and the biggest platforms like Facebook and Google will have until February 17 to reveal their user numbers. The Digital Services Act (DSA) rules will be fully applied 12 months later from February 17, 2024, but officials will...
Comments / 0