YouTube Music has been receiving smaller yet useful updates over time and its latest update makes the Now Playing screen more intuitive and user-friendly. These changes are to do with the Now Playing screen where some interface elements have been moved around to make way for a new feature, while the dislike button has been removed entirely. However, at the same time, it moves elements around, that could make things a bit confusing or distracting. The update is a server-side change and is reportedly rolling out in phases to Android devices. Our iOS device does not reflect the new changes yet.

15 HOURS AGO