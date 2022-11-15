Read full article on original website
New faculty join the School of Science in 2022 | MIT News
This fall, the MIT School of Science welcomes seven new faculty to the departments of Biology; Chemistry; Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Studies (EAPS); Mathematics; and Physics. Wanying Kang researches large-scale atmospheric and oceanic dynamics, and their effects on the climate of Earth and other planetary bodies. She hopes to bridge...
Celebrating open data | MIT News
The inaugural MIT Prize for Open Data, which included a $2,500 cash prize, was recently awarded to 10 individual and group research projects. Presented jointly by the School of Science and the MIT Libraries, the prize recognizes MIT-affiliated researchers who make their data openly accessible and reusable by others. The prize winners and 16 honorable mention recipients were honored at the Open Data @ MIT event held Oct. 28 at Hayden Library.
Ila Fiete wins Swartz Prize for Theoretical and Computational Neuroscience | MIT News
The Society for Neuroscience (SfN) has awarded the Swartz Prize for Theoretical and Computational Neuroscience to Ila Fiete, professor in the Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, associate member of the McGovern Institute for Brain Research, and director of the K. Lisa Yang Integrative Computational Neuroscience Center. The SfN, the world’s largest neuroscience organization, announced that Fiete received the prize for her breakthrough research modeling hippocampal grid cells, a component of the navigational system of the mammalian brain.
Predicting the device performance of perovskite solar cells through machine learning
Metal halide perovskite solar cells (PSCs) have been rapidly developed in the past decade. To obtain high-performance PSCs, it is imperative to optimize the fabrication processes and the composition of the perovskite films. Extensive work has been carried out to determine the effects of the fabrication processes and composition of the perovskite films on the device performance.
Artist Dozie Kanu on the “Shocking” Sculptures of Scott Burton
This article is taken from the Autumn/Winter 2022 issue of AnOther Magazine:. “I encountered Scott Burton’s work through an exhibition held at Kasmin Gallery in New York in 2015. When I walked in, a gallery representative was sitting on one of the pieces, Rock Chair [1981] – a huge boulder that had been cut with such precision to carve out a little seat. What was shocking is that her sitting on it didn’t take anything away from my experience of that show as art. That was an important moment for me – it solidified the idea that I could make work that existed within the context of art without it being marginalised as design. I’m always trying to blur the categories. Think about what people deem African sculpture – it’s actually African design. These artefacts had spiritual functions within the communities they were extracted from. They weren’t made for pure contemplation, but they can be contemplated. How do you make a work that can exist in both worlds without one overpowering the other? That’s what I am trying to do.”
Schools Teaching Mindfulness, Meditation to Help Lower Stress
Nov. 18, 2022 – On a recent Thursday afternoon, Connie Clotworthy greets a roomful of energetic fourth graders at Valor Academy Elementary School in Arleta, CA, about 20 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. She starts by leading them in a mindfulness exercise, reminding the 19 students they have...
‘Butterfly bot’ is fastest swimming soft robot yet
Inspired by the biomechanics of the manta ray, researchers at North Carolina State University have developed an energy-efficient soft robot that can swim more than four times faster than previous swimming soft robots. The robots are called “butterfly bots,” because their swimming motion resembles the way a person’s arms move when they are swimming the butterfly stroke.
Electronic/photonic chip sandwich pushes boundaries of computing and data transmission efficiency
Engineers at Caltech and the University of Southampton in England have collaboratively designed an electronics chip integrated with a photonics chip (which uses light to transfer data)—creating a cohesive final product capable of transmitting information at ultrahigh speed while generating minimal heat. Though the two-chip sandwich is unlikely to...
Honoring Salvador Luria, longtime MIT professor and founding director of the MIT Center for Cancer Research | MIT News
On Oct. 26, the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT and the MIT Press Bookstore co-hosted a special event launching the new biography “Salvador Luria: An Immigrant Biologist in Cold War America,” by Rena Selya. The book explores the life of longtime MIT professor Salvador Luria (1912–1991), whose passion for science was equaled by his commitment to political engagement in Cold War America.
Researchers develop software package for isotropic reconstruction for electron tomography with deep learning
In a study published in Nature Communication, a team led by Prof. Bi Guoqiang from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) and Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), together with collaborators from the United States, developed a software package named IsoNet for the isotropic reconstruction in cryogenic electron tomography (cryoET). Their work effectively solved the intrinsic “missing-wedge” problem and low signal-to-noise ratio problems in cryoET.
NASA Will Not Change the James Webb Telescope’s Name
James Webb led NASA in the 1950s and 60s, during the Cold War–era “Lavender Scare,” when government agencies often enforced policies that discriminated against gay and lesbian federal workers. For that reason, astronomers and others have long called for NASA to change the name of the James Webb Space Telescope. Earlier this year, the space agency agreed to complete a full investigation into Webb’s suspected role in the treatment and firing of LGBTQ employees.
