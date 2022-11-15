This article is taken from the Autumn/Winter 2022 issue of AnOther Magazine:. “I encountered Scott Burton’s work through an exhibition held at Kasmin Gallery in New York in 2015. When I walked in, a gallery representative was sitting on one of the pieces, Rock Chair [1981] – a huge boulder that had been cut with such precision to carve out a little seat. What was shocking is that her sitting on it didn’t take anything away from my experience of that show as art. That was an important moment for me – it solidified the idea that I could make work that existed within the context of art without it being marginalised as design. I’m always trying to blur the categories. Think about what people deem African sculpture – it’s actually African design. These artefacts had spiritual functions within the communities they were extracted from. They weren’t made for pure contemplation, but they can be contemplated. How do you make a work that can exist in both worlds without one overpowering the other? That’s what I am trying to do.”

