Accrete wins contract from Pentagon for AI threat detection software
NEW YORK — Accrete said it won a five-year, multi-million dollar Production Operational Technology software licensing contract from the U.S. Department of Defense for Argus, the company’s threat detecting AI software. The exact contract value and deal terms were not disclosed, but the New York-based company said in...
‘Butterfly bot’ is fastest swimming soft robot yet
Inspired by the biomechanics of the manta ray, researchers at North Carolina State University have developed an energy-efficient soft robot that can swim more than four times faster than previous swimming soft robots. The robots are called “butterfly bots,” because their swimming motion resembles the way a person’s arms move when they are swimming the butterfly stroke.
Electronic/photonic chip sandwich pushes boundaries of computing and data transmission efficiency
Engineers at Caltech and the University of Southampton in England have collaboratively designed an electronics chip integrated with a photonics chip (which uses light to transfer data)—creating a cohesive final product capable of transmitting information at ultrahigh speed while generating minimal heat. Though the two-chip sandwich is unlikely to...
Celebrating open data | MIT News
The inaugural MIT Prize for Open Data, which included a $2,500 cash prize, was recently awarded to 10 individual and group research projects. Presented jointly by the School of Science and the MIT Libraries, the prize recognizes MIT-affiliated researchers who make their data openly accessible and reusable by others. The prize winners and 16 honorable mention recipients were honored at the Open Data @ MIT event held Oct. 28 at Hayden Library.
10 Best Antivirus Software for Businesses in 2022
It’s nearly impossible to have a business in the modern age without having some sort of digital presence. What follows naturally from such a presence are myriad cybersecurity risks, which in turn necessitates software to protect your systems. Luckily there’s a lot of options for such software. Not every...
Qualcomm Reveals AR2 Gen 1 Platform For AR Glasses
Niantic Labs also revealed its Outdoor AR Headset powered by the AR2 platform. During the Snapdragon Summit, the company unveiled its latest piece of technology, the AR2 Gen 1 platform, which will be a key component for the next generation of slimmer and more fashion-friendly augmented reality (AR) glasses. Hugo...
Microsoft Teams is putting sign-language front and center
An upcoming update to Microsoft Teams is looking to help the hard of hearing stay better engaged in online meetings. Similar to a recent Zoom update, the new Sign Language View feature allows Microsoft Teams users to choose up to two other video feeds to be centered in the app, making sign language interpreters much more visible throughout the whole meeting.
Google Fixes Rules for Inviting Guest Speakers to Its Offices After Recent Row Over Indian Speaker
Alphabet’s Google this week introduced rules for inviting guest speakers to its offices, days after it canceled a talk by an Indian historian who has disparaged marginalised groups and their concerns, according to company emails seen by Reuters. The policy released Thursday is Google’s latest effort to preserve an...
Trust Wallet launches anticipated browser extension of its crypto management app
Trust Wallet, a self-custodial and multi-chain cryptocurrency wallet application, has announced the launch of its brand-new browser extension wallet. Supporting all EVM chains, as well as Solana, it is available now on browsers including Chrome, Brave, and Opera. The browser extension complements Trust Wallet’s mobile wallet, which is the world’s leading mobile crypto wallet with […]
GaN, wireless BMS, electronica 2022
Here’s a RoundUp of this week’s must-read articles – we’ll delve into the latest developments on GaN power devices, wireless BMS and the CEOs roundtable at electronica 2022!. Also, check News Archives – Power Electronics News and Technical Articles Archives – Power Electronics News for the...
Predicting the device performance of perovskite solar cells through machine learning
Metal halide perovskite solar cells (PSCs) have been rapidly developed in the past decade. To obtain high-performance PSCs, it is imperative to optimize the fabrication processes and the composition of the perovskite films. Extensive work has been carried out to determine the effects of the fabrication processes and composition of the perovskite films on the device performance.
Week in review: 5 Kali Linux tools, Spotify’s Backstage vulnerability, Cybertech NYC 2022
Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:. As trust in online spaces degrades, Canada bolsters resilience against cyber attacks. In this Help Net Security interview, Sami Khoury, Head of the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, talks about how Canada is...
Why Macs and iPhones should avoid installing ‘orphan’ apps
There are many reasons any business with a connected fleet of tech products needs robust security policies in place. But the need to protect the enterprise against vulnerabilities inherited with third-party software must be among the biggest motivators. While I shouldn’t need to convince Computerworld readers to keep things locked down, I want to reprise two recent reports to reinforce the warning.
Researchers develop software package for isotropic reconstruction for electron tomography with deep learning
In a study published in Nature Communication, a team led by Prof. Bi Guoqiang from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) and Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), together with collaborators from the United States, developed a software package named IsoNet for the isotropic reconstruction in cryogenic electron tomography (cryoET). Their work effectively solved the intrinsic “missing-wedge” problem and low signal-to-noise ratio problems in cryoET.
Ila Fiete wins Swartz Prize for Theoretical and Computational Neuroscience | MIT News
The Society for Neuroscience (SfN) has awarded the Swartz Prize for Theoretical and Computational Neuroscience to Ila Fiete, professor in the Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, associate member of the McGovern Institute for Brain Research, and director of the K. Lisa Yang Integrative Computational Neuroscience Center. The SfN, the world’s largest neuroscience organization, announced that Fiete received the prize for her breakthrough research modeling hippocampal grid cells, a component of the navigational system of the mammalian brain.
Honoring Salvador Luria, longtime MIT professor and founding director of the MIT Center for Cancer Research | MIT News
On Oct. 26, the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT and the MIT Press Bookstore co-hosted a special event launching the new biography “Salvador Luria: An Immigrant Biologist in Cold War America,” by Rena Selya. The book explores the life of longtime MIT professor Salvador Luria (1912–1991), whose passion for science was equaled by his commitment to political engagement in Cold War America.
