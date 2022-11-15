Read full article on original website
FTX’s Collapse Has Rekindled Interest in Defi and Associated Products – Fintech Bitcoin News
According to Julian Hosp, co-founder of the decentralized finance entity Defi Chain, the fall of the crypto exchange FTX and the domino effect it has had may have rekindled interest in decentralized finance (defi) and associated products. Hosp, however, conceded that the crypto exchange’s dramatic collapse also encourages regulators to adopt a harder line when dealing with crypto entities.
2 More Crypto Platforms Pause Withdrawals as Liquid Global and Salt Lending Cite Exposure to FTX – Bitcoin News
On Nov. 15, 2022, the crypto exchange Liquid Global revealed that it has suspended fiat and crypto withdrawals “until further notice.” The same day, customers leveraging the crypto lending platform Salt were also informed that Salt has paused withdrawals and deposits. Furthermore, the crypto lender Blockfi is reportedly in the process of filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Blockfi halted withdrawals five days ago and the lender said on Monday that the pause would continue.
Cryptopunks Climb Past Bored Ape NFT Floor Values Amid Crypto Market Carnage – Markets and Prices Bitcoin News
During the last five days, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) stemming from the Cryptopunks NFT collection have surpassed Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs in terms of floor value. Statistics over the last ten days show the floor value of Cryptopunks NFTs remained above the 60 ether zone, while BAYC-based NFT floor values dropped below the 60 ether range.
European Customers Can Now Trade ETH/EUR Pair on bitFlyer
Benefit from zero-fee pricing on one of the world’s most stable and secure crypto trading platforms. bitFlyer, one of the world’s largest and most trusted cryptocurrency exchanges, continues to expand its global footprint as it rolls out its Ethereum to Euro (ETH/EUR) pair to traders located in Europe. This announcement highlights bitFlyer’s commitment to expanding its product suite while playing to the firm’s core strength – providing industry-leading liquidity and deeply discounted fees to its sophisticated crypto trading community.
Accrete wins contract from Pentagon for AI threat detection software
NEW YORK — Accrete said it won a five-year, multi-million dollar Production Operational Technology software licensing contract from the U.S. Department of Defense for Argus, the company’s threat detecting AI software. The exact contract value and deal terms were not disclosed, but the New York-based company said in...
Former FTX CEO SBF Faces Possibility of Extradition to US for Questioning
Amidst speculation over Sam Bankman-Fried’s whereabouts, the authorities are mulling over extraditing the former CEO of the bankrupt crypto exchange, FTX, back to the United States. According to the latest Bloomberg report, law-enforcement officials in the US and Bahamas have been engaged in talks over SBF as they investigate...
FTX founder's remarks pose challenge for his lawyers
Nov 18 (Reuters) - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, facing mounting legal challenges over the collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange, may have harmed his defense by speaking publicly in recent days, legal experts said.
KuCoin Token (KCS) Loses 20% As Top Coins Bleeding
While trading in the red zone at press time, the KuCoin token (KCS) has lost substantially in the last 7 days. The token had joined the entire crypto market in its downward trend after the FTX implosion. However, exchanges like KuCoin may benefit from the recent failure of the FTX collapse.
rust Wallet Token (TWT) Scores Over 97% Gains
Despite current market conditions, the official Trust Wallet token (TWT) has posted impressive gains in the last 7 days. TWT saw an impressive rise of over 97% on its week-on-week chart. Most of the price rally happened in the last three days, with the coin marking a new all-time high yesterday.
Korean VC Sopoong closes $8M fund for startups focused on environmental impact • TechCrunch
Although Korean manufacturers say they are trying to change their ways, the country’s GDP is linked to some uniquely pollutive industries, including petrochemical producers, automakers and shipbuilders. Though some businesses may never be truly sustainable, a venture firm in Seoul argues that emerging climate-tech startups will help big manufacturers do better overall.
Abu Dhabi Regulators Pick Blockchain to Accelerate Speed of Judicial Processes
Several parts of the world, at this point, are studying the blockchain technology in order to harness its potential across industries. In a latest development, the lawmakers in Abu Dhabi have decided to use the blockchain technology to make commercial judicial processes more efficient. The blockchain-powered digitisation is expected to allow courts and involved parties to access commercial judgments instantly, that would simplify and ease judicial processes for international trade and commerce.
US House Committee to Investigate and Hold Bipartisan Hearing on FTX Collapse – Bitcoin News
The U.S. House Financial Services Committee is planning to investigate the FTX collapse, according to a joint press release published by the committee’s chair Maxine Waters and representative Patrick McHenry. Furthermore, a congressional hearing is scheduled to take place in December, according to the joint statement. Bipartisan Congressional Hearing...
