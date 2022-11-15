ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Ja'Marr Chase remains on crutches as Bengals await WR's return

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Monday, other than saying everything is good on the recovery process, the Cincinnati Bengals didn’t offer much in the way of an update on the status of star wideout Ja’Marr Chase.

That’s to be expected, as Chase’s timeline of recovery from his hip injury placed him still a few weeks out.

But reporters on the scene could at least scope things out on that front. And according to Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Chase was still walking with crutches.

Had Chase gone on injured reserve, he would have needed to miss four game weeks, putting him out through Week 12 against Tennessee. The current timeline and IR avoidance could mean he’s back soon.

Still, the Bengals figure to play this super cautious and with any luck, the plan is to take care of business against a Steelers team they’re favored to beat next weekend before evaluating that timeline again.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

