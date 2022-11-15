Ja'Marr Chase remains on crutches as Bengals await WR's return

Monday, other than saying everything is good on the recovery process, the Cincinnati Bengals didn’t offer much in the way of an update on the status of star wideout Ja’Marr Chase.

That’s to be expected, as Chase’s timeline of recovery from his hip injury placed him still a few weeks out.

But reporters on the scene could at least scope things out on that front. And according to Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Chase was still walking with crutches.

Had Chase gone on injured reserve, he would have needed to miss four game weeks, putting him out through Week 12 against Tennessee. The current timeline and IR avoidance could mean he’s back soon.

Still, the Bengals figure to play this super cautious and with any luck, the plan is to take care of business against a Steelers team they’re favored to beat next weekend before evaluating that timeline again.