FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My heart is full of gratitude for the former employees of a local Taco BellCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Grandin Village Children's Parade brings back a painful memoryCheryl E Preston
Miracle on 34th Street was the brainchild of Roanoke native John Payne who starred in the filmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7 meteorologists give local residents beneficial Weather Alert DaysCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Miss Roanoke Valley Pageant: behind the scenes at the Dumas CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Two Martinsville schools will implement key card access points on all classroom doors
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville Public Schools will soon enhance security measures at two of its schools. Martinsville City Public Schools recently received a $200,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Education. The funds will be used to add key card access points to all classroom doors in Martinsville High...
techlunchpail.com
The Lights Have Come On For Lynn Kidd at Virginia Tech
Former top 100 recruit Lynn Kidd arrived at Virginia Tech after a quiet year at Clemson with plenty of excitement around him externally given his pedigree as a former high-end recruit. However, Kidd struggled in his first year at Virginia Tech barely playing while being buried on the depth chart....
aseaofred.com
Liberty Football Notes: Crowd for VT, Recruiting Weekend, Injuries
Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech will be just the second time a true Power Five team from a Power Five conference has played at Williams Stadium. In 2019, the first game for Hugh Freeze as Liberty’s head coach, the Flames hosted a top 25 Syracuse team. That ended in a 24-0 Liberty loss.
WDBJ7.com
Former WDBJ7 employees share memories of Robin Reed, wishing him well in retirement
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Before stepping into the anchor chair, Robin Reed was the face of weather in Southwest Virginia. He was part of the top-rated 6:00 team that included longtime evening anchor Keith Humphry. “Once upon a time, three young men went to work for a medium market television...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech PG Rodney Rice Out For Charleston Classic
The wait to see highly-regarded freshman PG Rodney Rice make his Virginia Tech debut continues as Jon Rothstein is reporting that Rice is out for the upcoming Charleston Classic. Rice's injury absence for the Charleston Classic means that the earliest his debut might happen now is on the evening of...
cardinalnews.org
Pittsylvania County uranium deposit sold to Canadian firm; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. New details emerge. — CNN. Lexington building official rules W&L’s plan to erect wall to shield Lee statue in University Chapel is safety hazard; his ruling upheld. — The Roanoke Times. Senate...
Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia
As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer delivers great quote about Hendon Hooker getting away from Virginia Tech
Shane Beamer always has his South Carolina Gamecocks at the forefront of his mind, because that’s his job. But Beamer attended and played at Virginia Tech under his father, Frank, so the Hokies are never far from Beamer’s mind, either. Combining those 2 worlds this week is Tennessee...
Franklin News Post
Rural residents in Franklin County face a copper phone lines conundrum
Four or five years ago, Jerline Guilliams got fed up with unreliable phone and internet service to her home in Callaway. She switched providers, but would still like to return to her old home phone plan under CenturyLink. “But I don’t want to pay a whole lot for something that...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Moneta campground OK’d; Hardy RV campsite denied
The Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 7 approved a special-use permit to allow Spring Lake Farm in Moneta to have a campground and conference center but denied a rezoning application and special-use permit for a proposed RV campsite in Hardy. Jordan Mitchell, director of community development, presented info...
WSLS
Sheetz on Williamson Road to close at midnight, open at new location on Nov. 28
ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke will be permanently shutting its doors at midnight, according to Sheetz employees. We were told that employees will be moved to a new store, which is located at the corner of Orange Ave and King Street in NE, about three miles away from its current location.
WSLS
Owners of Fleet Feet Roanoke plan to retire after 20 years
ROANOKE, Va. – “I’m so fortunate I get to stand on the shoulders of giants,” Fleet Feet general manager and future owner Matt Thompson said. For 20 years, Fleet Feet has supported the running community in Roanoke, but now, owners Robin and Blaine Lewis are passing the baton.
wfxrtv.com
Flu cases “very high” and still increasing in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Commonwealth is seeing very high levels of “influenza-like activity” and it is still increasing according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. Because cases of influenza are not reportable, the health district does not know how widespread the flu is in...
Christiansburg, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WSLS
So, how much snow will Southwest, Central Virginia see this winter?
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means it’s about time for turkey stuffing and your Winter Weather Outlook. Look, we all know forecasting a week out isn’t easy. Predicting the weather three to four months out is even harder. But, our track record with these...
WSET
Bedford Co. School Board speaks out after Satanic Temple announces family movie night
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County Public Schools is speaking out following the announcement that The Satanic Temple will be hosting a family movie night at Jefferson Forest High School in February 2023. The school board said they understand the concerns in the community surrounding the organization's leasing...
Testing required on deer harvested by hunters in four New River Valley counties
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Firearms season for deer opens on Saturday, November 19 in Virginia. All deer harvested on Opening Day in Pulaski, Montgomery, Carroll, and Floyd Counties are required by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) to be checked for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The disease has been found in those counties in […]
wfirnews.com
New client-choice food pantry opens in NW Roanoke
A local non-profit aimed at addressing food insecurity has cut the ribbon on its newest hunger-busting strategy. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has that story:
WSET
Pulaski County High School dismissing early due to water line break
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday afternoon, Pulaski County High School was dismissed early. The school district said this is because of a water line break. Students were dismissed at 11:15 a.m. with buses departing the high school shortly after. The early dismissal only impacts students at the...
Virginia bucks national trend when it comes to sheep
ELK CREEK, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to livestock, Virginia is probably better known for hogs and cattle, but the number of sheep being raised in the commonwealth is on the rise. There are an estimated 78-thousand head of sheep on Virginia farms. That bucks the national trend. The number of sheep being raised […]
