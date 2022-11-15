ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
techlunchpail.com

The Lights Have Come On For Lynn Kidd at Virginia Tech

Former top 100 recruit Lynn Kidd arrived at Virginia Tech after a quiet year at Clemson with plenty of excitement around him externally given his pedigree as a former high-end recruit. However, Kidd struggled in his first year at Virginia Tech barely playing while being buried on the depth chart....
BLACKSBURG, VA
aseaofred.com

Liberty Football Notes: Crowd for VT, Recruiting Weekend, Injuries

Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech will be just the second time a true Power Five team from a Power Five conference has played at Williams Stadium. In 2019, the first game for Hugh Freeze as Liberty’s head coach, the Flames hosted a top 25 Syracuse team. That ended in a 24-0 Liberty loss.
LYNCHBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech PG Rodney Rice Out For Charleston Classic

The wait to see highly-regarded freshman PG Rodney Rice make his Virginia Tech debut continues as Jon Rothstein is reporting that Rice is out for the upcoming Charleston Classic. Rice's injury absence for the Charleston Classic means that the earliest his debut might happen now is on the evening of...
BLACKSBURG, VA
The Roanoke Star

Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia

As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
ROANOKE, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Moneta campground OK’d; Hardy RV campsite denied

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 7 approved a special-use permit to allow Spring Lake Farm in Moneta to have a campground and conference center but denied a rezoning application and special-use permit for a proposed RV campsite in Hardy. Jordan Mitchell, director of community development, presented info...
MONETA, VA
WSLS

Owners of Fleet Feet Roanoke plan to retire after 20 years

ROANOKE, Va. – “I’m so fortunate I get to stand on the shoulders of giants,” Fleet Feet general manager and future owner Matt Thompson said. For 20 years, Fleet Feet has supported the running community in Roanoke, but now, owners Robin and Blaine Lewis are passing the baton.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Flu cases “very high” and still increasing in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Commonwealth is seeing very high levels of “influenza-like activity” and it is still increasing according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. Because cases of influenza are not reportable, the health district does not know how widespread the flu is in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Highschool Basketball Pro

Christiansburg, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Alleghany High School basketball team will have a game with Christiansburg High School on November 16, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WFXR

Virginia bucks national trend when it comes to sheep

ELK CREEK, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to livestock, Virginia is probably better known for hogs and cattle, but the number of sheep being raised in the commonwealth is on the rise. There are an estimated 78-thousand head of sheep on Virginia farms. That bucks the national trend. The number of sheep being raised […]
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy